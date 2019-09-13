Chevron: Feeling Lucky

This week has seen so many stories with sudden impact on oil and oil stocks, one barely knows where to start: There’s been a big shakeup in Saudi Arabia, as oil minister Al-Falih was replaced with a son of the King, Abdulaziz bin Salman. This has signaled that the Saudi Aramco IPO, which was slated sometime late in 2020, is now likely to happen far sooner than that. Banks have already been named to handle the local and much smaller float that a big international IPO roll-out in London or Hong Kong would bring.

There’s been the ouster of John Bolton, the third Trump National Security Adviser to hold the position, and likely the most controversial. For oil, the departure of the hawkish Bolton might indicate an easing of sanctions on Iran and possibly more Iranian oil to come to the global marketplace.

Finally, there’s been word of resumed talks between China and the US of the ongoing trade war, and all the implications that might have on oil.

I’ve got opinions on all of these and how they’re likely to turn out – and what impacts I see for oil and oil stocks on all of them in the future – and you might consider subscribing to my blog if you’re looking for more discussion from me on those topics.

But, honestly, none of these issues are worth much of our time right now if we’re trying to figure out how to invest in oil and oil stocks for the long-term.

Because, if we’re looking long-range (and we should be, with oil well below $60), we need to figure out something far more fundamental about oil. If we don’t, all the other information we’re taking in will be utterly worthless.

What am I talking about? I’m talking about the growing chorus of advisers, consultants, talking heads and think tanks that are touting the “end of oil”. Here’s a link to one cited in the Wall Street Journal and elsewhere, from the very influential Carbon Tracker Initiative. It’s one of a flood of pieces I’ve been seeing recently. This is a trend that’s been gaining steam, and is helping shut out oil companies from credit markets as well as leaving oil stocks as some of the most hated sectors by investors in the stock market.

Don’t get me wrong, oil companies have to a large degree earned their status as least-favored bets right now in the market, but the degree to which the pessimism surrounding oil is currently peaking is not to be ignored.

So what is the argument that the ‘end of oil’ pessimists are making? Basically, it goes like this: Demand is shrinking globally as oil growth continues to slip. In 2019, global demand growth is below 1 million barrels a day for the first time since 2008. They see this as a structural, not a cyclical change – a peak demand curve coming home to roost. Without increasing oil demand, and even possibly shrinking demand, they see oil companies in the long-term as frankly uninvestable. Secondly, climate change is being felt with more frequent and more violent weather events. They argue that the global conversion to sustainable and renewable energy sources is going to become a deafening cry in the US, China and Europe vastly accelerate the current movement towards solar, wind, geothermal and other renewable sources of energy.

Who’s on the other side? Not surprisingly, it’s the oil companies. Darren Woods, the CEO of Exxon-Mobil (XOM), recently presented at the Barclays energy conference, making a strong argument to the contrary of the ‘end of oil’ prognosticators.

His argument is even simpler: Exxon spends a lot of money trying to predict where global energy demand and supply is going. Their success as an oil company has a lot to do with getting those forecasts right, and Exxon has a long history of getting predictions for oil supply and demand pretty much right in the past. Woods told the audience of the Barclays event that his folks don’t see much evidence that renewables are going to make much of a significant impact on energy supply until at least 2040. BP’s annual energy forecast has drawn a similar conclusion from their data as well.

Normally, you’d be suspicious of energy companies ‘talking their book’ at public events, but the side you choose in this debate will either make certain energy companies seem truly awful as long-term investments, or on the other hand, currently some of the best value stocks we might have ever seen.

So, who’s right? And what does that mean for us as energy investors?

I’ll give you a hint on where I stand: With Woods and the rest of the oil majors. After 35 years of watching energy both from a corporate and particularly financial view, I can’t find much to support the predictions of the oil doomsayers, despite how much Europe, our own environmentalists and even I (?!?) might wish it to be so.

Clearly, there’s a lot of rubbish out there right now – plenty of oil companies that won’t survive the current cycle of low prices and shrinking credit options. But there are some that are spectacularly low priced in my view, if oil is only seeing one of it’s many historical downturns and is still likely to be the global energy supply leader for decades to come.

One idea for you to consider is Chevron (CVX).

This is one great value right now because of luck, not skill. Chevron clearly dodged a bullet when Vicki Hollub of Occidental (OXY) not only came over the top of Chevron to buy Anadarko Petroleum (APC), but further locked out Chevron and Occidental shareholders by overpaying for Buffett money to close the deal.

What the market has since told Chevron quite clearly (and OXY for that matter), is that, despite the bad performance of the last two years, many oil stocks were (and are) still greatly overpriced, particularly those shale specialists leaning on credit to continually increase production.

Well, Occidental’s gain (or loss) is Chevron’s (loss or) gain in this case. Now, Michael Wirth and company has a terrific cash position (and balance sheet) capable of picking up prime shale assets at a far cheaper price than they ever hoped to get when they initially bid on Anadarko.

The target company doesn’t matter, and I’m frankly historically awful at picking target companies. Exxon’s Woods also mentioned in his presentation that they have the cash and are looking to further expand their own shale portfolio when the opportunity arises. It is clear that Chevron already was planning on doing this with the Anadarko bid, and now will do it at a bargain basement price (thanks, Vicki!).

For the long-term investor who believes that the current problems in oil are cyclical and not structural, Chevron could turn out to be a very, very good trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.