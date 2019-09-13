EIA Forecast For U.S. Oil Production Unrealistic, But It Does Not Mean Potentially Higher Oil Prices

I have been following this issue for many months now, pointing out in a number of articles the likely disconnect between where we expect US oil production to be headed, based on EIA forecasts, and where a number of other indicators suggest we are going for the rest of this year and next. The EIA still maintains we will see robust growth in production next year. Based on the latest oil EIA production data, US growth has been flat in the first half of the year, which makes that claim somewhat problematic.

Source: EIA.

As of June 2019, average US oil production was 12.1 mb/d, mostly unchanged from December 2018. For the rest of the year, it is forecasting average production of 12.27 mb/d, which seems increasingly reasonable. What I find to be increasingly hard to wrap my head around is the forecast for next year of 13.26 mb/d.

Based on the Baker Hughes rig activity data, there are currently 122 fewer rigs operating in the US compared with the same week a year ago. That is a decline of about 15%, from 860 oil rigs to just 738 currently. In the absence of an imminent and sizable oil price rally, I don't see any reason for us to expect drilling activity to recover in the next few months, while the current level of drilling suggests that we might be looking at production more or less being stagnated in the next few months, perhaps going into the first few months of next year. There is usually a lag between drilling activity and its effect on production for a few months.

Even if we will see a reversal of the drilling activity slowdown, which has gone on for most of the year so far, it will most likely be rather timid, given that most shale producers are increasingly being pressured to become self-financing. In other words, they need to produce positive cash flows and stop relying on debt to finance their drilling operations. Due to continued bankruptcies the market and institutions are understandably increasingly reluctant to continue extending these companies more credit. Within the current oil and gas price environment, many companies are finding it difficult to decisively show that they are profitable and that they can be self-sustaining.

If there is to be a revival in shale drilling going forward, it will likely be driven by oil majors, which increasingly view shale as a way to not only maintain reserves, but also maintain production volumes. For many of the larger oil & gas producers, it is more important in terms of their stock market performance to show that they can maintain production and reserves than it is for them to break even on their shale extraction activities. They can afford to take a slight loss on every shale barrel they produce, because the losses would not be significant enough to compromise their overall financial situation, while investors are likely to reward the production gains.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon (NYSE:XOM) are among the companies which are currently aggressively pursuing shale production growth. The two companies intend to reach about a million barrels of production per day each from their Permian acreage, within about half a decade. Smaller shale producers make up the bulk of current shale production, which currently sits at around 7 mb/d. These are the companies which are contributing to the net slowdown in drilling activity, even as the big players are ramping up production. This ramp-up by oil majors is expected to contribute to a further increase in Permian filed production from 4 mb/d currently, to 5.4 mb/d by 2023 according to IHS Markit.

If the EIA forecast of 13.26 mb/d average yearly production in 2020 were to come true, then it would mean that most of the production gain that is being forecast for the next half decade in the Permian will happen within the next fifteen months or so, because, by the end of next year, US production would have to surpass 13.5 mb/d at least in order to make the EIA forecast a reality. In other words, production would have to grow by about 1.5 mb/d from June levels, most of which would have to come from the Permian, because most of the other fields are largely stagnated.

It is true that drilling activity could pick up again soon, in expectation of new pipelines being completed later this year. It has to be said, however, that, given the time lag between drilling and first production of a few months, one would think that drilling activity would have picked up again by now, in anticipation of new pipeline capacity that can be filled, especially in the Permian field. The fact that drilling activity has not been responding to new pipeline capacity expectations suggests that there is more to the drilling slowdown we are seeing than just transport bottlenecks. It has to do with a price, which is barely within the comfort zone of drillers to drill through their prime acreage, which is increasingly in short supply and dwindling with every new well that is drilled. Second tier acreage is more plentiful, but it will require far higher prices for the industry to tackle it.

Shale stagnation will not lead to immediate oil price surge

I often like to take a step back and contemplate what the world would have looked like if the shale boom would have never happened. The world without the roughly 7 mb/d of supply that shale provided would have seen a radically different economic recovery after the 2008 crisis. Oil prices would have spiked, leading to multiple downturns in the global economy along the way, with demand destruction being the main vehicle which would have made up the supply/demand difference.

The magnitude of demand destruction would not have been anywhere near 7 mb/d, of course. Venezuela would still be floating on the back of high oil prices, so its production most likely would have never tanked by about a million barrels per day as it did. Iran would have most likely never faced sanctions either, which probably cut its production by about 1.5 mb/d. The OPEC + group would have never cut production, because oil prices would still be high, so that is another 1.5 mb/d or so. Constantly high oil prices might have also provided another 1 mb/d as well. But there would have still be a shortage of about 2 mb/d, which would have come out of global economic growth. The actual shortage would have represented an average yearly drag on growth of about 0.5% per year, in my view.

A straight-forward assumption of the current situation, assuming that shale production is never going to see the kind of growth it did in the past few years, would suggest that oil prices are about to pick up, in response to weaker shale supply growth going forward. Thing is that we should remember that OPEC+ can increase production in response to rising prices, thus limiting immediate effects on the market. Once this initial policy response would play itself out, there is also the prospect of the reversal or non-observance of Iran sanctions, as well as the prospects of a Venezuelan recovery, thanks to higher oil prices, which would also bring more supply on line. Bottom line is that there is quite a bit of spare capacity outside of the United States, which can be brought back into the supply equation, with nothing more than a number of political decisions needed to make it happen. It is therefore unlikely that the end of the shale boom will necessarily produce the kind of oil price increase, which would stimulate the industry to tackle the more troublesome second tier acreage within shale formations. At least not within the next few years. In fact, if recent worries about the slowing global economy will be proven to be correct, oil prices could potentially dip below the minimum level that is needed to at least keep drilling first tier areas profitably.

Perhaps, the EIA assumption in regards to future US oil supply may include some factors that many of us are missing. Oil prices are forecast to remain same as this year's average according to its own forecast, so that cannot be it. The pipeline completion schedule for this year suggests that drillers should be preparing to fill the extra transport capacity by now. It is therefore unlikely that lack of transport capacity is what has been the most likely culprit behind the drilling slowdown. It is therefore unlikely that more pipeline transport capacity will help reverse the drilling decline trend. We may see a reversal of the trend, only because, at some point, the continued increase in drilling by oil majors will outpace the rate of decline in drilling activity among smaller producers. This trend by itself however will not be enough to cause the kind of production increase that the EIA is envisioning for the next year and a half or so.

As for any expectations of higher oil prices resulting from the end of the shale oil boom, stagnated US production will by itself not be insufficient to make it happen, because of all the global spare capacity that is currently available. It would take a number of other countries also surprising to the downside in terms of production in the next year or so to actually cause a significant increase in oil prices. This could happen, because there are a number of places which could see a dramatic decline in production, such as Columbia, Mexico, Angola, and so on. We could even get a surprise by OPEC+ members, with some of them perhaps not as prepared to restore the production they cut recently through their deals, as they claim to be. If such an additional surprise were to occur, I could see how it could lead to an oil price rally in the immediate future, but shale stagnation on its own may not be enough. It will at most help maintain average prices at this year's or last year's levels.

