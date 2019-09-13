National Bank Of Canada: A Slowdown In Its Business Is Likely Inevitable

Investment Thesis

National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF) (TSX:NA) posted a solid Q3 F2019 earnings with strong top and bottom lines growth. Looking forward, the bank may face the challenge of net interest margin compression. In addition, Quebec, its major market, may see a slight deceleration in its economy. Therefore, we expect National Bank of Canada’s top and bottom lines growth to decelerate in F2020. The company currently offers a growing 4.2%-yielding dividend. However, its shares are currently fairly valued. We believe investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q3 2019 Financial Highlights

National Bank of Canada posted a solid Q3 F2019 with 5% revenue growth. Its EPS growth of 9% was driven by its expense control initiative. As can be seen from the table below, its return on equity and CET1 Ratio both improved year over year.

Source: Q3 2019 Presentation

As can be seen from the table below, growth is broad-based in National Bank of Canada’s Q3 F2019 earnings. Despite flat NIM, net income in its P&C Banking segment increased by 11% year over year. This was driven by loan growth and fee income growth. Net income growth in its wealth management was driven by growth in assets under management and assets under advisement.

Source: Q3 2019 Presentation

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Despite strong growth in its latest quarterly result, we think a deceleration of growth may be likely for the following reasons:

Quebec's economic growth rate likely to decelerate 2020

Quebec is National Bank of Canada's largest market. The province represents about 56.5% of its total Canadian loans. The bank has enjoyed strong growth in the past few years thanks to a strong economy in Quebec. This was one of the reasons why the company delivered 11% growth year over year in its net income in Q3 F2019. As can be seen from the chart below, Quebec’s unemployment rate of 5.5% is now at its lowest level in more than 40 years. This unemployment rate is also below the national average (see red dotted line).

Source: Q3 2019 Presentation

Although Quebec’s GDP is expected to grow at a rate of 2% in 2019 (above the national average of 1.4%) thanks to improving fundamentals in the province (immigration, and business capital investments), this growth rate is expected to decelerate to 1.6% in 2020 (see charts below). This will be below the national average of 1.8%. Therefore, it may become increasingly challenging for National Bank of Canada to sustain its double-digit net income growth rate.

Source: RBC Economics

NIM may compress in 2020

National Bank of Canada’s NIM has been pretty stable over the past year. As can be seen from the chart below, its NIM only declined slightly from 2.26% in Q3 F2018 to 2.23% in Q3 F2019. In the company’s latest conference call, management expects neutral margin on a sequential basis in Q4 but visibility is low beyond Q4. We expect National Bank of Canada’s NIM will be under pressure towards the end of the year (in its Q1 F2020) as Canada’s central bank may be forced to cut its key interest rate due to uncertainties caused by the escalating global trade tensions.

Source: Q3 2019 Presentation

Valuation Analysis

National Bank of Canada currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 9.98x. This is close to its 5-year average of 9.89x. Its forward P/E ratio is also close to the 9.95x average of its peers. Hence, we believe its shares are currently fairly valued.

Data by YCharts

A growing 4.2%-yielding dividend

National Bank of Canada has an excellent track record of dividend growth. The bank currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.68 per share. This represents a dividend yield of about 4.2%. As can be seen from the chart below, its current dividend yield is in the middle of its 10-year dividend yield range.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Economic recession

In an economic recession, National Bank of Canada may experience a decline in net interest income due to NIM compression. In an economic recession, credit quality of its loans may deteriorate and result in higher loan losses.

Regional risk

National Bank of Canada has a high exposure to Quebec. Although the bank has been enjoying good growth thanks to its exposure to Quebec, a significant slowdown in Quebec’s economic growth may negatively impact its top and bottom lines.

Investor Takeaway

We like National Bank of Canada’s focus in Quebec and the strong economy in Quebec. However, growth in the bank’s business may decelerate due to NIM compression and a deceleration in Quebec’s economy. Although the bank pays an attractive and growing 4.2%-yielding dividend, its shares are currently fairly valued. Therefore, we think a pullback will provide a better entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.