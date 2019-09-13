Enbridge: Stock Huge Bargain As Line-3 Replacement (Canada) To Go In Service By Year End

Enbridge has announced an agreement with shippers that the new Line-3 Replacement pipeline in Canada will be brought into commercial service by the end of this year.

Back in May I wrote a Seeking Alpha piece, Enbridge: 30% Upside, that certainly hasn't panned out as plan (at least not yet). But now is certainly not the time for investors to give up on the stock. It's throwing off a solid dividend that's well covered and yields 6.4%. In addition, Enbridge (ENB) recently announced shipper agreements that the Line-3 Replacement Program ("L3RP") in Canada will go in service by the end of the year. The L3RP will replace the existing Line-3, which will be decommissioned and removed from operation.

Source: Enbridge

The existing Line-3, shown above, stretches almost 1,100 miles from Edmonton, Canada to Enbridge's Superior Terminal near Superior, Wisconsin. The existing L-3 pipe has a capacity of 360,000 bpd. At $5.3 billion, the Canadian component of the L3RP is the largest project in Enbridge's history. The existing 34" diameter pipeline will be replaced with a new 36" diameter pipe which will use the latest available high-strength steel and coating technology. The result is that the new L3RP pipeline will have an initial capacity almost double the capacity of the L-3 pipeline (from 390,000 bpd to 760,000 bpd).

Ohhh (Landlocked) Canada!

The new L3RP will surely be welcomed by western Canadian oil sands producers. Those producers currently have to rely on government mandated production cuts to get a decent price for their production of Western Canadian Sweet ("WCS") barrels.

Source: Alberta Economic Dashboard

As the graphic above shows, the near $46/bbl discount WCS was trading as compared to WTI that existed back in November of last year had narrowed to ~$12/bbl in July as a result of government mandated production cuts. The current CME strip for WCS/WTI is shown below:

Source: CME

Note the discount remains favorable (at least compared to recent history) until January, when it begins to rise again to more than $16/bbl. I read into this that although the L3RP will add additional exit capacity for oil sands producers, as a result the government is likely to ease production cut mandates, the producers will easily meet increased demand, and Western Canada oil sands producers will be right back where they were before: Too many producers producing too much product. I would expect the discount of WCS to WTI to stay above $15/bbl for most of 2020 ... if not more.

But for Enbridge, this means demand for its capacity will be very strong and I expect the Canadian section of the pipeline to ramp up to its full initial capacity quite rapidly.

Q2 Earnings

Source: Q2 EPS Report

Although ENB's earnings reports of the last two years have been anything but "clean" due to all the acquisitions and associated charges, Q2 earnings of $0.86 per share were up 37% as compared to last year. Adjusted earnings - a much better barometer of performance - was $1,349 million or $0.67 per common share for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $1,094 million or $0.65 per common. That is relatively flat.

YTD earnings of $1.80/share are double that of the same period last year. Yoy quarterly revenue growth was strong while interest expense declined 7.7%. More important for income oriented investors was the large jump in distributable cash flow:

Source: Q2 Presentation

As shown in the graphic above, YTD DCF has climbed 22% compared to last year. But, of course, the per share metrics are less impressive due to the MLP roll-up dilution. Yet DCF/share was up 4% and is definitely trending in the right direction. Meantime, EBITDA grew by ~10% yoy.

The Dividend

The company reaffirmed its guidance range for 2019 DCF per share of $4.30 to $4.60/share. The midpoint of $4.45 compares very favorably with ENB's current quarterly dividend of $0.738/share - which equates to $2.952/share on an annualized basis. Using those data points, the full-year coverage ratio is estimated to be a very conservative 1.5x. That, in conjunction with the new L3RP (as well as other growth initiatives), bode very well for future dividend growth. I also would expect further efficiency gains can be wrong out of the organization as it continues to digest the Spectra acquisition and the rolling up of the MLPs.

Summary and Conclusion

I maintain my bullish outlook on ENB. The risk/reward proposition is very favorable considering the downside looks to be nil. I say that due to the rising DCF profile, the 6.4% dividend, and the world class oil and natural gas pipelines (typically running at full-capacity) that support that dividend. Shares are significantly undervalued and another 10% boost in the dividend next year is in the forecast. Based on 2020 estimates of C$14+ billion in EBITDA, DCF of C$9.8 billion, and a dividend coverage ratio of an estimated 1.5x, ENB is a strong buy. And I reiterate my $45 PT by this time next year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much success with your investments.