Accenture: Expect Solid Tailwinds From CMT, Health & Public Service, And Products Verticals

Basic Business / Product Analysis:

Accenture is an IT Services company that provides services in strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and operations segments. The company has a revenue base of about $40 billion, with more than 470,000 employees] serving clients in more than 200 cities in 120 countries. ACN focuses on an "as-a-service" model of service delivery, which includes business process outsourcing, cloud services, managed operations, security, and infrastructure services. Accenture works with more than 90 clients out total 100 current clients of the Fortune Global, though in recent years the company has been reaching out to smaller and “niche”-focused clients.

Valuation:

Per our industry-wide analysis and Accenture’s favorable fundamentals, and given the company’s strong top-line growth, we believe that ACN shares merit ~29x PE multiple on 2019 earnings. When we apply it to our 2019 EPS estimate of $8.42, we get the target price of $245. We note that this P/E multiple is contingent on the S&P multiple of ~18x, and may expand/contract together with the multiple.

Target Price Justification / Near-Term Catalysts:

Accenture’s strength comes from its five core verticals and from the tailwinds in those verticals over the next 12-18 months. Below, we analyze these verticals in some detail.

1. Financial Services: We expect this vertical to grow 11% Y/Y in 2020, in line with the strong traction we are seeing in 2019, as banking, insurance, and capital markets sub-segments in North America continue to drive the strength. The ongoing de-regulation in the United States should drive the banking revenue, which should continue to drive at least 40% of this vertical’s top-line, with the company’s bulge-bracket bank clients expanding their engagements with Accenture by at least 2-3%. Further, we see some acceleration from insurance clients, though it is likely to be under 75-100 bps. Overall, the greatest threat to the financial services continues to come from low (and falling) interest rates; however, the link between falling interest rate revenue and lower IT engagement is a murky one at best; hence we are not making changes to our model at this time, while remaining cognizant of anecdotal evidence. Note that Financial Services make up about a quarter of Accenture’s revenues.

2. CMT (Communication, Media, and Technology):

The CMT (Communication, Media, and Technology) is definitely the strongest at Accenture, and we project its revenue to grow 22-24% Y/Y in 2020. At the heart of the vertical’s strength are various revenue streams within business process outsourcing and consulting segments, namely SMAC (social, mobile, analytics, and cloud) revenue streams. Furthermore, we expect at least 100-150 bps in incremental revenue tailwinds from the Fintech clients. With CMT composing about 28% of Accenture’s total revenue, we see its strong revenue traction as the core driver of the company’s revenues; while this segment also commands a relatively weak margin, we believe that these bottom line investments are absolutely crucial to recruiting smaller clients (the company is already well-established with top-tier accounts), as well as to gaining traction in emerging markets, particularly Brazil and India. Note that the emerging markets constitute approximately 12-14% of Accenture’s total revenue (across all five verticals).

3. Health & Public Service

The Health vertical, while not seeing major tailwinds from new accounts, should nonetheless grow in mid-teens in 2020 (14.7% Y/Y revenue growth, according to our estimates), driven by the payer IT work, though favorable comps are also at play here, relative to 2019. With the patent cliff evident for many pharma players, such as Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, we nonetheless believe that existing projects should provide enough fuel to support growth. Further, pharmaceutical engagements are increasingly moving toward cloud, which should make support the top line as well. On the government side, we expect more contracts from the Pentagon, though it continues to be difficult to assess either their revenue or margins (for conservative purposes, they are not in our 2020 numbers).

4. Resources:

We expect the Resources group to be the weakest among the five, as oil and natural gas groups continue to be pressured at Accenture, with revenues in both falling 2-4% Y/Y, respectively. With a potential recession looming around the world, we believe that oil prices may decline 10-20% over the next 12-18 months, making the Resources segment even more anemic at Accenture. While we recognize that our estimates may be conservative, we are nonetheless modeling a 6-8% decline in the annual revenues for the Resources segment. At the same time, this is the weakest vertical in our model, and the only one with the negative growth, constituting more than 15% of total revenue, which doesn’t dampen the bullishness of our overall thesis for the company.

5. Products:

Despite some macro pressures, the economic state of the US consumer remains very strong. In fact, we analyzed both nation-wide retail sales and earnings reports from various retailers, such as Gap, Kohl’s, and even Wal-Mart to assess the health of Accenture’s Products group. Overall, we estimate that this segment will grow 12.3% Y/Y in 2020, which will mark approximately 120-130 bps of revenue growth acceleration.

Risks to Our Thesis:

We see the following three core risks to our long Accenture thesis.

Pricing Wars:

While Accenture strives to make the pricing structure attractive to its core clients and, henceforth, attract greater business, we see a number of Indian players, such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy, and Wipro, potentially lowering prices in the foreseeable future. In addition, there are smaller players that are threatening Accenture in Europe, such as Epam and Luxoft.

2. Too Much European Exposure:

Europe makes up about 45% of Accenture’s total revenues. With economy in Europe slowing down, we may see demand on some European contracts pressured. At present, none of Accenture’s clients voiced concerns regarding the slowing economy; yet, we know from the previous European slowdown in 2012 that IT services pressures can be sudden and very impactful.

3. Legislative Uncertainty:

The company heavily relies on H1-B and L-1 visas; over the last several years Congress attempts to heavily regulate the number of visa works each company can hire. Should the H1-B and L-1 visas become even more limited, there could be a negative 40-60 bps negative impact to Accenture’s margin.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.