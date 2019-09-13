Tesla Looks Unstoppable

The prototype set an unofficial record for the fastest four-door sedan around Laguna Seca, beating Jaguar's Project 8, which is 24 seconds faster than the Taycan around the Nurburgring track.

Competition is a widely discussed topic around Tesla (TSLA) with varying opinions along the lines of:

Tesla is many years ahead of the competition More experienced, cash-rich automakers will catch up Competition will hurt Tesla’s sales Competition will help Tesla by boosting general EV demand Tesla’s federal tax credit phase out will be a big disadvantage Model S / X sales are already falling to the competition



This notion that Tesla will soon be affected by competition is one that’s been around for many years. Even I wrote an article in 2014 titled “The Race To The Affordable Electric Car,” but there's still no viable challenger to Tesla today in terms of specs or sales. As for other EVs that have hit the market, the E-Tron, I-Pace, and Taycan lag behind even older Teslas and are likely to face more difficulty competing with their gas-powered cousins than with Tesla.

The tax credit phase out is a viable concern

While Tesla is far ahead, this doesn't mean it's smooth sailing. One viable concern is that in 2020 when Tesla's federal tax credit has phased out, pricing will be a competitive threat. In the summer of 2020, the Volkswagen I.D. will arrive with a starting price of $33,000 and a WLTP range of 260 miles. If the I.D. has a comparable EPA range to the off-menu $35,000 Standard Range Model 3 and comes with a $33,000 price tag in addition to a $7500 tax credit, it would be 27% cheaper. This also would be a major threat to General Motors (GM), which also will see its tax credit phase out in April of 2020.

Even if the Model 3 is better in every possible way - the price difference between these two is similar to the price difference between a Honda Accord and Mercedes CLA. So Tesla isn't out of the clear yet - it will still have to prove itself but one year is a long time.

One year ago a Tesla Model 3 started at $49,000, which means there's a lot to look forward to for the next year. Tesla has many selling points aside range and performance. It has a direct-to-consumer sales model, a strong brand, and a car with superior technology. Substantial enhancements to Autopilot would be a major selling point, as Navigate on Autopilot did not exist last year. Today, Smart Summon appears to be an interesting feature to look forward to. However, it's more interestingly to note how far Tesla's Autopilot system has advanced - as seen in this video showing Autopilot's ability to better predict vehicles cutting in front of a Tesla.

Volvo admits Tesla is years ahead in efficiency

Despite efforts by automakers to challenge Tesla in recent quarters, it's more apparent now than ever that Tesla is years ahead of the competition. Volvo even admitted that when it comes to energy efficiency, Tesla is years ahead. This is especially true when you take into account luxury vehicles that strive to provide higher performance:

Range Battery Capacity Miles per kWh Audi E-Tron 204 (EPA) 95 kWh (83.6 usable) 2.44 Jaguar I-Pace 234 (EPA) 90 kWh (84.7 usable) 2.76 Porsche Taycan Turbo S 256 (WLTP) 93.4 kWh 2.74 Porsche Taycan Turbo 280 (WLTP) 93.4 kWh 2.99 Mercedes EQC 259 (WLTP) 80 kWh 3.24 Polestar 2 275 (WLTP goal) 78kWh 3.52 Tesla Model S 370 (EPA) 100 kWh 3.70 Tesla Model X 325 (EPA) 100 kWh 3.25 Tesla Model 3 LR 325 (EPA) 75kWh 4.33

Energy efficiency is an important aspect due to the weight of the onboard battery packs. The Long Range Model 3 weighs around 4100lbs while the Standard Range Plus Model 3 weights around 3600lbs, which is 2,000lbs lighter than the Audi E-Tron. Despite having a larger battery, the Model S Long Range is about 200lbs lighter than the Porsche Taycan Turbo. It's a snowball effect: The heavier the car, the greater the battery capacity needs to be to meet an acceptable range, which means the car needs to be heavier. A 5700lb Audi E-Tron is heavier than a Ford F-150 Raptor.

Source: Sean Chandler YouTube

The Porsche Taycan falls short

Porsche was supposed to be the perfect example of how Tesla is no longer years ahead of the competition, but instead highlighted the fact. For years, Tesla Killers has become a common term and many have been waiting to see just one company come up with a car that can compete with Tesla in range, performance, and price.

The I-Pace fell short with its 234 miles of range in a relatively small crossover design that is closer to a Model 3 than a Model X. The E-Tron is luxurious but barely broke 200 miles despite using a massive 95kWh battery pack. The Porsche Taycan is now here, and although it's beautiful and fast - it starts at an astonishing $150,900 before options and dealer markups. Features that are more or less standard on a Tesla are costly options for the Taycan:

Porsche Innodrive w/ Adaptive Cruise Control: $3610

Lane Change Assist: $950

Power Charge Port Cover: $640

Power Folding Side Mirrors: $330

Porsche Intelligent Range Manager: $300

Burmester High-End Surround System $5810

Passenger Display: $1130

That's about $12,000 in options that are more or less found standard even on a Model 3 Long Range, and this excludes the performance and visual options that can easily double this value. Without even selecting the majority of options, I've come to a price well-above $200,000 for the Taycan Turbo S:

It's important to note that this excludes additional markups by car dealerships, which can add thousands depending on the demand and availability of the Taycan. Perhaps the biggest problem with the price will be that after a customer decides they want a Taycan, they will then need to confirm that it's worth having over a flagship 911 Turbo or even a Ferrari.

Unfortunately, the Taycan fell short of some promises when it was unveiled in 2015 as the Mission E. It promised over 300 miles of range, 350KW charging, and high-performance in a very elegant package. Unfortunately, the Taycan Turbo has a “max” WLTP range of just 280 miles for the Turbo, and 256 for the Turbo S. This is far less than expected and doesn't take into account the EPA score, which may be far less. Audi, which comes from the same parent company lists the E-Tron with a WLTP range of 255 miles but has an EPA score that's 20% less at 204 miles. If this is any indicator of how the Taycan will score on the EPA test, it's possible that it could have less range than even a Standard Range Model 3.

Taycan inspires competition from Tesla

While the Taycan may have fell short, it's only the first model, and like the Model S it will get better without question. One area that the Taycan didn't fall short on was its hot lap around the Nurburgring of seven minutes and 42 seconds. As a result, Porsche called the Taycan the "Sportiest electric vehicle in its class" during its unveiling and Elon Musk was quick to respond on Twitter by sending multiple Model S prototypes to Germany.

On a long, 13-mile track such as the Nurburgring, the Porsche has distinct advantages over a Model S. With an 800 volt system, the Taycan naturally produces less heat for the same power, but also has large air scoops in the front feeding air to an active cooling system as well as the brakes. The Model S with its passive cooling system was never designed to race around such a long track and instead Tesla has focused on 0-60 times and efficiency.

Recently, a Tesla was spotted racing around the Nurburgring with what's apparently a 7-seater Model S prototype, according to Elon's Twitter feed. It features a next generation Triple-Motor powertrain that will be standard on the upcoming Tesla Roadster and available as an option for the Model S "in about a year."

The Model S, spotted with a P100D+ badge (with + being the new symbol) features a wider air scoop and wider fender flares. Over in California, the Model S Prototype set an unofficial record around Laguna Seca as the fastest sedan with a time of 1 minute and 36 seconds, one second faster than the Jaguar Project 8.

While the speed of the Model S prototype around the Nurburgring remains a mystery, the Jaguar Project 8 did a lap around the Nurburgring in 7:18, which is 24 seconds faster than the Porsche Taycan’s 7:42 lap record. The Model S is a full second faster than the Jaguar Project 8 around Laguna Seca, but the German race track is far more complicated. Should the Model S manage a full lap around the Nurburgring without overheating - it's fair to say it stands a chance at beating the Taycan.

After watching the full lap by Porsche, I'm a bit skeptical. However, I can only imagine that any handling advantages Porsche has is offset by the power of Tesla's triple-motor setup. If Tesla does manage to take the EV speed crown from the Taycan, the Tesla Model S would be better than Porsche in every way except build quality. This would give Tesla the opportunity to price the Model S Plaid well above the current $100,000 Performance Model S while still being priced generously below the Taycan. This would be a strong statement by Tesla and a great boost to the brand.

Conclusion

Competition is a legitimate argument against Tesla's premium valuation, but despite valiant efforts by legacy automakers to create competitive EVs - not one company has matched Tesla when it comes to range, performance, and price. Tesla is the only brand that's crossed the 300-mile barrier even though Audi, Porsche, and Jaguar are using large 90kWh+ battery capacity configurations. The Model 3, which uses a much lower capacity 75 kWh pack is at 310 miles and the Model S stands far above all at 370 miles. Even the 5,500lb Model X has a range of 325 miles. Interestingly, both the Model S and X still use older 18650 battery cells compared to the superior 2170 cells found in the Model 3. By the time the competition breaks the 300-mile barrier, Tesla may be above 400 miles or simply doing 300 miles with nearly half the battery capacity.

Make no mistake: Tesla is not a cheap stock. As stated, it still has challenges to face when it comes to competition such as the federal tax credit phase out in 2020. Along with General Motors and Ford, which is getting close to its 200,000 mark - American automotive companies in general will have a tough time competing with import brands due to their delayed efforts in EVs.

However, unlike Ford and General Motors - Tesla has a distinct advantage in the EV field with very unique traits to its business:

It's vertically integrated from manufacturing, battery, vehicle service, and sales, which allows for a higher gross margin opportunity

It uses its battery technology to create home and industrial energy storage solutions

It provides solar energy products and services, including what could be a revolutionary solar roof when released

It has the most advanced autonomous system that is currently for sale and actively driving on the road

Tesla's stock is up by about 10% following the unveiling of the Porsche Taycan. Given a successful unveiling with a lower-priced, higher-ranged EV - I would have expected the opposite reaction to the stock. This is likely an indicator that short sellers and investors see Tesla as having far more competitive advantages than anticipated.

