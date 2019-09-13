Postal Savings Bank Of China: Valuation Above Peer Group Average P/B Justified

PSBC's asset quality is the best among the six major state-owned commercial banks with an NPL ratio of 0.82% and a provision coverage ratio of 396.11% for 1H2019.

PSBC has the highest net interest margin among the six major state-owned commercial banks, due to its focus on retail banking.

PSBC has the largest number of banking outlets in China; it had 39,680 outlets as of end-June 2019, of which 31,735 are agency outlets operated by its parent China Post.

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:PSTVY) [1658:HK] or PSBC, a major state-owned bank in China, is trading at a premium to the average of its other major state-owned banking peers on a P/B basis. This is justified by PSBC's wide network of banking outlets, advantage in retail banking, and also the fact that the bank has the highest net interest margin and the best asset quality among peers.

However, PSBC's capital adequacy ratio is lower than its other major state-owned banking peers, which it is trying to remedy via an A-share offering and a perpetual bond issuance.

Taking into account the above factors, I recommend an entry price of HK$4.53 for PSBC pegged to 0.75 times P/B.

Company Description

Postal Savings Bank of China, or PSBC, is one of China's six major state-owned commercial banks alongside Agricultural Bank of China (OTCPK:ACGBY) (OTCPK:ACGBF) [1288:HK], Bank of China (OTCPK:BACHF) (OTCPK:BACHY) [3988:HK], Bank of Communications (OTCPK:BKFCF) (OTCPK:BCMXY) [3328:HK], China Construction Bank (OTCPK:CICHY) (OTCPK:CICHF) [939:HK] and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCPK:IDCBF) (OTCPK:IDCBY) [1398:HK].

PSBC was established in March 2007 with the reform of the postal savings management system in China, and it was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in September 2016. PSBC's major and controlling shareholder is China Post Group Corporation, a state-owned enterprise operating Mainland China's postal service, which has a 68.92% stake in PSBC.

Bank With The Largest Number Of Banking Outlets

PSBC has the largest number of banking outlets in China. As of end-June 2019, PSBC has a total of 39,680 banking outlets, including 7,945 directly-operated outlets, and 31,735 agency outlets, which are operated by PSBC's parent China Post Group. With regards to geographical distribution, PSBC had 11,935 outlets, 8,742 outlets, and 19,003 outlets in cities, counties, and rural areas, respectively. None of the other five major state-owned banks, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, Bank of Communications, China Construction Bank and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, has more than 25,000 banking outlets each. Most of the small private banks have less than 5,000 banking outlets each.

PSBC's unique operating model comprising both directly-operated banking outlets and agency outlets run by China Post Group is the key reason why it beats its peers hands down in terms of the banking outlet network. None of the other banks in China is allowed to have agency bank outlets, with the exception of PSBC. In exchange, PSBC pays a deposit agency fee to China Post Group and its provincial branches for the agency services they provide for gathering deposits on behalf of PSBC.

In the past, agency outlets operated by China Post Group took customer deposits, but they did not offer lending services. PSBC is currently piloting micro-finance lending services at its agency outlets in six provinces, with plans to further extend lending services to all 31,735 agency outlets nationwide in future. This will help PSBC to further grow its lending business leveraging on the agency outlets.

Focus On Retail Banking Leads To Highest Net Interest Margin Among Peers

PSBC is one of the largest retail banks in China. Its retail banking client base of 589 million personal customers is second only to Industrial and Commercial Bank of China which has over 600 million retail banking clients. This is largely attributable to PSBC's network of close to 40,000 banking outlets, which is the largest among Chinese banks, as highlighted in the preceding section.

Retail banking's importance to PSBC is also evidenced by the retail business's contribution to the bank's loans and deposits. Retail or personal banking contributed 61.30% of PSBC's 1H2019 operating income. In contrast, the other five major state-owned banks derive less than 40% of their operating income from retail banking. The corporate banking, treasury, and other businesses accounted for 20.20%, 18.38%, and 0.12%, respectively, of PSBC's operating income for 1H2019.

With respect to funding, customers deposits accounted for 97% of PSBC's total interest-bearing liabilities for 1H2019. The average yield or funding cost of the customer deposits was low at 1.53% for 1H2019, versus funding costs of 2.17% and 3.98% for inter-bank loans and debt securities, respectively. The RMB8.9 trillion of customer deposits comprised of RMB7.7 trillion in personal deposits and RMB1.2 trillion in corporate deposits.

Due to the higher proportion of operating income contribution from higher-margin retail loans and lower funding cost as it is primarily deposit-funded, PSBC has the highest net interest margin of the six major state-owned banks at 2.55% for 1H2019. Among the other major five state-owned banks, Bank of Communications and Bank of China have net interest margins below 2.00%, while the net interest margins for Agricultural Bank of China, China Construction Bank and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China are in the 2.10-2.30% range.

For 1H2019, PSBC's retail loans grew 9.93% from RMB2.32 trillion as at end-FY2018 to RMB2.55 trillion as at end-1H2019, while interest income from personal loans increased by 20.20% YoY to RMB10.91 billion for 1H2019.

In the near term, PSBC's retail banking business could see a boost from the extension of lending services to its agency outlets nationwide over time, as discussed in the preceding section. PSBC's LDR or Loan-to-Deposit Ratio improved from 49.57% in FY2018 to 51.66% in 1H2019, but this is still significantly lower than the 70-84% LDR ratios for the other five major state-owned banks, implying room for further improvement in PSBC's net interest margin.

In the mid-to-long term, retail banking in China is still underpenetrated. As an illustration, credit card per capita in China was at only 0.49 in 2018, while people in most developed countries own at least one credit card per person. Leveraging on its wide network of banking outlets nationwide, PSBC is a key beneficiary of future growth in retail banking penetration in the country.

Best-in-class Asset Quality

PSBC's asset quality is the best among the major state-owned banks, and there was a further improvement in asset quality for 1H2019. Its NPL (Non-Performing Loans) ratio decreased 4 basis points from 0.86% in FY2018 to 0.82% in 1H2019, and its provision coverage ratio improved by 49.31 percentage points from 346.80% to 396.11% over the same period.

In comparison, the other five major state-owned banks have much higher NPL ratios in the 1.4-1.5% range and significantly lower provision coverage ratios between 174% and 278%.

PSBC's best-in-class asset quality vis-a-vis the other major state-owned banks is due to two key factors.

Firstly, PSBC is not plagued by legacy issues or non-performing loans from past crises. PSBC started with only credit cards and micro-finance when it was established in 2007, and it ventured into corporate lending in 2009.

Secondly, PSBC has a higher proportion of retail loans as a percentage of total customer loans at 54.24% in 1H2019. The ratio of retail loans to total customer loans for the other five major state-owned banks is lower in the 33-43% range. In general, retail loans have less credit risks than corporate loans. As an illustration, the NPL ratio for residential mortgage loans in 1H2019 is 0.36%, while the NPL ratio for M&A loans, letters of credit, advance on acceptance bills is high as 7.84% in the same period.

At the bank's 1H2019 results briefing on August 21, 2019, PSBC explained how it managed to maintain its best-in-class asset quality:

We adhered to sound and prudent operation and kept leading the industry in terms of asset quality. In a volatile market environment, everyone is focusing on the asset quality of the bank. In the first half of this year, the NPL ratio was only 0.82%, less than half of the industry average. And the NPLs and special-mention loans accounted for 1.49%, which is less than 1/3 of the industry average. And provision coverage ratio reached nearly 400%, which is more than double of the industry average...The reason why we are able to keep improving our asset quality continuously is because we have been very strict in controlling the newly-added NPL. As for the existing NPL, we also carried out more stringent measures to dispose them and just through more stringent inspection and information for early identification and early handling...Specifically, we will work on, number one, we will keep optimizing our asset quality, expanding our retailing loan proportion. You may have noticed for the bank we have a tradition as well as advantage of retailing. It's in our DNA.

Bolstering Capital Base With A-Share Offering And Perpetual Bond Issuance

PSBC has two projects in place to bolster its capital base. One is the proposed offering and listing of RMB-denominated ordinary shares on China's A-share market. The other is the planned issuance of not more than RMB80 billion in write-down undated capital bonds.

PSBC's capital adequacy ratio was 12.98% in 1H2019, significantly lower than the capital adequacy ratios for the other five major state-owned banks which are in the 13.8-17.1% range. I expect PSBC's capital adequacy ratio to increase above 14.50% if both the A-share offering and perpetual bond issue are successful.

PSBC provided an update on the A-share offering and perpetual bond issue at the bank's 1H2019 earnings call on August 21, 2019:

Substantial progress was met for the A share offering and listing with the application to CSRC (China Securities Regulatory Commission) completed. We launched the perpetual bond insurance plan and has extended capital replenishment channels...Thank you for your concern for our listing in Asia market. It is something meaningful for us and very significant. And in this is for us to enrich our platform of injecting -- of replenishment -- replenishing capital. So this is also for the effect of the dual listing of the bank...On the 18th of June, we finished the first application to CBIRC. And later, we disclosed the prospectus. And now everything is moving steadily, and we hope that we can finish the listing as quickly as possible...We will submit it (the perpetual bond issue) to the EGM for approval at end of October. Ever since the setup of the bank, we have focused on the efficiency of our capital utilization.

Valuation

PSBC trades at 0.80 times P/B based on its share price of HK$4.83 as of September 11, 2019. In comparison, the other five major state-owned banks, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, Bank of Communications, China Construction Bank and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, are valued by the market at an average P/B ratio of 0.77 times.

The stock also offers a trailing 4.6% dividend yield.

Variant View

The key risk factors for PSBC are an increase in the deposit agency fee charged by China Post Group, a slower-than-expected expansion of lending services to the bank's agency outlets, a delay in the A-share offering and perpetual bond issue and competition in the deposits market leading to higher funding costs.

