iShares Global Infrastructure: An Alternative To Utilities, But Expensive Right Now

The fund appears to be more expensive than the S&P 500 Index but with inferior cash flow growth outlook.

ETF Overview

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) owns a portfolio of global infrastructure stocks. The fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P Global Infrastructure Index. These stocks own critical infrastructures such as toll highways, airports, railways, seaports, pipelines, etc. that are strategically located and difficult to replicate. However, these stocks have inferior cash flow growth rate than the S&P 500 Index. Yet, it is trading at a slight premium to the S&P 500 Index. Therefore, we think its shares are not cheap right now. We think investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

IGF consists of utilities, transportation and energy sectors

Stocks in IGF’s portfolio can be categorized into three categories: utilities, transportation infrastructures, and energy infrastructures. As can be seen from the chart below, utilities represent about 43% of IGF’s portfolio. These stocks include power generation, electricity and natural transmission, and delivery companies. Transportation infrastructures which represents about 39% of the portfolio include airport, seaport, toll highway, and railway operators. Energy infrastructures include pipelines and storage facilities.

Source: iShares Website

Most stocks in its portfolio are important global infrastructures

Stocks in IGF’s portfolio owns many global key infrastructures such as energy pipelines, seaports, airports, highways, railways, or energy storage facilities. These are important infrastructures that are located in strategic locations. Competition is limited as it is often difficult to build a new seaport, airport, or pipelines. Therefore, these infrastructures are not easily replaceable and have long asset lives.

Stocks in IGF’s portfolio are more cyclical than utility stocks

While these stocks holds important global infrastructures, they are much more cyclical than regulated utilities. For example, global passenger and seaport volumes depends on the strength of the global economy. In an economic downturn, we could see declining passenger and container volumes. The same is true for toll highway operators and railway companies. Therefore, IGF’s high exposure to these stocks means that its fund performance will also be impacted by the economic cycle than ETFs that focuses on regulated utilities.

Industry Fundamentals remain strong in the long-term

IGF is expected to benefit from several long-term secular trends:

Global air passengers should continue to grow

A significant portion of IGF’s portfolio consists of airport operators such as Aena SME (4.87% of IGF’s portfolio, Sydney Airport (2.35%), Aeroports de Paris (2.05%), Auckland International airport (2.04%), etc. These airport operators should benefit from a growing global air passengers. According to a report by IATA, global air passengers could double to 8.2 billion in 2037 from the current number of about 4.1 billion passengers. This represents a compound annual growth rate of 3.5%.

Global container port volumes expected to continue to grow

Seaport operators in IGF’s portfolio should benefit from continual growth in port volumes in the next few years. According to a report by Drewry, global container port demand is forecasted to rise for the next five years at an annual growth rate of 4.4% in the next 5 years. In this time frame, the container port throughput is expected to rise from 784m TEU in 2018 to 973m TEU in 2023.

Oil demand not reaching the peak yet

We believe energy infrastructure stocks such as Enbridge (ENB) (4.31% of the portfolio) and TC Energy (TRP) (3% of the portfolio) in IGF’s portfolio will benefit from incremental demand for oil in the next few years. As can be seen from the chart below, global oil demand is expected to continue to increase in the next few years.

Source: International Energy Agency

In addition, demand for natural gas is expected to grow significantly in the next few decades. China, India, and European nations are expected to significantly increase their LNG imports as they seek to replace their coal power plants with natural-gas power plants. Therefore, we believe energy stocks in IGF’s portfolio will benefit from the continual growing demand of oil and natural gas in the next few years.

Source: International Energy Agency

Valuation Analysis

IGF’s fund price is inversely correlated to the 10-year treasury rate

While IGF’s portfolio is somewhat cyclical given its exposure in transportation and energy infrastructures, IGF's fund price is actually quite rate sensitive (similar to defensive sectors). We believe this is due to the fact that stocks in its portfolio generates excessive cash flows and pays attractive dividends. In fact, IGF’s dividend yield of 3.25% is attractive. As can be seen from the chart below, IGF’s fund price is inversely correlated to the 10-year treasury rate.

Data by YCharts

IGF is more expensive than the S&P 500 Index

IGF’s fund performance has benefited from the declining treasury yield lately. As a result, its fund price has increased by 15% since the beginning of the year. Stocks in IGF’s portfolio are trading at an average forward P/E ratio of 18.70x. This is slightly higher than iShares Global Utilities ETF’s (JXI) 17.63x and S&P 500 Index’s 18.34x. Although better than JXI, IGF’s cash flow growth of 2.63% is much lower than S&P 500 Index’s 13.25%. Therefore, we think IGF is trading at a premium valuation already.

IGF iShares Global Utilities (JXI) S&P 500 Index Forward P/E Ratio 18.70x 17.63x 18.34x Price to Cash low Ratio 9.06x 7.29x 9.54x Dividend Yield (%) 3.25% 3.15% 1.85% Cash Flow Growth (%) 2.63% -0.46% 13.25%

Source: Morningstar, Created by author

Investor Takeaway

Although we like stocks in IGF’s portfolio as these stocks hold critical infrastructure assets, it is a bit pricey right now. Trading at an average forward P/E ratio of 18.70x, it is much more expensive than the S&P 500 Index and yet it has a much inferior cash flow growth rate. Therefore, investors may want to continue to wait on the sidelines.

