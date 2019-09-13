Weekly Economic Vital Signs - Inflation Keeps Inching Higher

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

The JOLTS Report

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for July showed job opening continue to edge lower to a still lofty 7.217 million. This was the second lowest monthly number over the past 12 months. New hires rose to 5.953 million in July, which narrowed the spread between opening and hires to the lowest level in a year. Openings are down 3% over the past year, while hires are up 2.1%. The level of quits, or workers leaving their jobs to find a better one, jumped to 3.592 million.

These figures reflect a strong, yet maturing, labor market. They certainly don't argue for looser monetary policy conditions.

Produce Price Index

The Producer Price Index (PPI) increased 0.1% in August and is up 1.8% over the past year, which is up from 1.7% last month. The core rate, which excludes food and energy, jumped a for more than expected 0.3% and is now up 2.3% year over year. While these increases may not be of concern today, they could become problematic if they weigh on profit margins for producers, as well as result in higher prices for consumers, which is something I've been expecting to see as this year progressed.

I have shared the chart below several times, because it supports my view that we are going to see a rise in consumer prices well above what the consensus is currently expecting. The fact that a new round of tariffs went into effect on September 1 only furthers my conviction. This report also argues against more monetary easing.

Consumer Price Index

Consumer prices rose 0.1% in August, leading to a 1.7% increase over the past year, which is down from 1,8% last month. Yet the core rate increased 0.3% for a third consecutive month, which hasn't happened since 2005! The core rate is now up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis, which is an expansion high. The increase in producer prices suggests we will see a further increase in consumer prices.

Real (inflation-adjusted) average hourly earnings for production and non-supervisory employees rose 0.4% in August, while hours worked rose 0.3%. This resulted in real average weekly earnings rising 1.2% year over year. This is good news for consumption, but if wage growth stalls and the rate of inflation continues to rise, which is my expectation, it will result in a decline in real consumer spending growth.

Retail Sales

Retails sales for August were all about autos, which rose 1.8%. When we exclude autos and gasoline sales, retail sales were flat, which is a little disappointing. If we spin the number another way, we can exclude autos, gasoline, food services and building materials to arrive at an increase of 0.3%. Take your pick! The bottom line is that retail sales for August were a little weaker than expected, but still very respectable, showing that the consumer continues to drive the rate of economic growth.

Conclusion

Inflation may not be a concern today, but it could be tomorrow if the Fed continues to ease monetary policy. The core CPI is well above the Fed's target, and the PPI suggests we have not seen the peak in the CPI for this expansion. Still, the Fed seems poised to lower short-term interest rates by another 25 basis points next week for reasons I still can't understand. If wage growth stalls, a rise in the rate of inflation will curb real-income growth and the rate of real economic growth.

There is also the risk that a rising rate of inflation could stoke higher long-term interest rates, which would increase borrowing costs for consumers and businesses at a time when debt loads are at expansions highs.

I think that if the Fed moves beyond its dual mandate to solve domestic and international problems that need to be addressed with fiscal policies and structural reforms, it is destined to make a grave mistake. That appears to be the course it is headed on, but we will find out for sure next week. The ECB has already made multiple policy mistakes which have led to negative interest rates and a zombie banking system. It pushed further in that direction yesterday. There is no need for us to follow the same path.

