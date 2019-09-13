Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/11/19

Includes: CSTR, LAND, NLTX, RUN, TPTX
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/11/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX);
  • Sunrun (RUN), and;
  • Capstar Financial (CSTR).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX), and;
  • Gladstone Land (LAND).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • vTv Therapeutics (VTVT);
  • REV (REVG);
  • Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI);
  • Smartsheet (SMAR);
  • Boston Beer (SAM);
  • ServiceNow (NOW);
  • Microsoft (MSFT);
  • Intuit (INTU);
  • Hess (HES);
  • Facebook (FB), and;
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • RBB Bancorp (RBB), and;
  • Parker-Hannifin (PH).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Tiger Global Mgt

BO

Sunrun

RUN

B

$12,687,959

2

George Simeon

DIR

Turning Point Therapeutics

TPTX

JB*

$7,999,965

3

Alafi Christopher D

DIR, BO

Intra-Cellular Therapies

ITCI

B

$4,974,678

4

Gladstone David

CEO, DIR, BO

Gladstone Land

LAND

B

$2,493,571

5

Chang Peter M

DIR

RBB Bancorp

RBB

B

$2,300,000

6

Flynn Thomas R

DIR

Capstar Financial

CSTR

B

$1,500,009

7

Perelman Ronald O

BO

vTv Therapeutics

VTVT

JB*

$1,000,001

8

Drachman Jonathan G

DIR

Neoleukin Therapeutics

NLTX

B, JB*

$781,747

9

Schools Timothy Kyle

DIR

Capstar Financial

CSTR

B

$499,993

10

Sullivan Timothy W

CEO, DIR

REV

REVG

B

$478,890

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value

1

Zuckerberg Mark

CB, CEO, BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$70,601,446

2

Cook Scott D

CB, DIR

Intuit

INTU

AS

$37,136,892

3

Sandberg Sheryl

COO, DIR

Facebook

FB

AS

$10,316,967

4

Hess John B

CEO, DIR, BO

Hess

HES

AS

$6,487,528

5

Williams Thomas L

CB, CEO

Parker-Hannifin

PH

S

$5,801,454

6

Luddy Frederic B

DIR

ServiceNow

NOW

AS

$5,605,544

7

Perry Michael S

DIR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

ARWR

S

$5,440,000

8

Hogan Kathleen T

VP, HR

Microsoft

MSFT

S

$5,409,972

9

Koch C James

CB, DIR, BO

Boston Beer

SAM

AS

$5,378,831

10

Ceran Jennifer

CFO, TR

Smartsheet

SMAR

AS

$5,249,900

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RUN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.