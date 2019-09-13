Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/11/19

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- vTv Therapeutics (VTVT);
- REV (REVG);
- Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI);
- Smartsheet (SMAR);
- Boston Beer (SAM);
- ServiceNow (NOW);
- Microsoft (MSFT);
- Intuit (INTU);
- Hess (HES);
- Facebook (FB), and;
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Tiger Global Mgt
|
BO
|
Sunrun
|
RUN
|
B
|
$12,687,959
|
2
|
George Simeon
|
DIR
|
Turning Point Therapeutics
|
TPTX
|
JB*
|
$7,999,965
|
3
|
Alafi Christopher D
|
DIR, BO
|
Intra-Cellular Therapies
|
ITCI
|
B
|
$4,974,678
|
4
|
Gladstone David
|
CEO, DIR, BO
|
Gladstone Land
|
LAND
|
B
|
$2,493,571
|
5
|
Chang Peter M
|
DIR
|
RBB Bancorp
|
RBB
|
B
|
$2,300,000
|
6
|
Flynn Thomas R
|
DIR
|
Capstar Financial
|
CSTR
|
B
|
$1,500,009
|
7
|
Perelman Ronald O
|
BO
|
vTv Therapeutics
|
VTVT
|
JB*
|
$1,000,001
|
8
|
Drachman Jonathan G
|
DIR
|
Neoleukin Therapeutics
|
NLTX
|
B, JB*
|
$781,747
|
9
|
Schools Timothy Kyle
|
DIR
|
Capstar Financial
|
CSTR
|
B
|
$499,993
|
10
|
Sullivan Timothy W
|
CEO, DIR
|
REV
|
REVG
|
B
|
$478,890
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans Type
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Zuckerberg Mark
|
CB, CEO, BO
|
FB
|
AS
|
$70,601,446
|
2
|
Cook Scott D
|
CB, DIR
|
Intuit
|
INTU
|
AS
|
$37,136,892
|
3
|
Sandberg Sheryl
|
COO, DIR
|
FB
|
AS
|
$10,316,967
|
4
|
Hess John B
|
CEO, DIR, BO
|
Hess
|
HES
|
AS
|
$6,487,528
|
5
|
Williams Thomas L
|
CB, CEO
|
Parker-Hannifin
|
PH
|
S
|
$5,801,454
|
6
|
Luddy Frederic B
|
DIR
|
ServiceNow
|
NOW
|
AS
|
$5,605,544
|
7
|
Perry Michael S
|
DIR
|
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
|
ARWR
|
S
|
$5,440,000
|
8
|
Hogan Kathleen T
|
VP, HR
|
Microsoft
|
MSFT
|
S
|
$5,409,972
|
9
|
Koch C James
|
CB, DIR, BO
|
Boston Beer
|
SAM
|
AS
|
$5,378,831
|
10
|
Ceran Jennifer
|
CFO, TR
|
Smartsheet
|
SMAR
|
AS
|
$5,249,900
Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
