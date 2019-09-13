Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/11/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/11/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX);

Sunrun (RUN), and;

Capstar Financial (CSTR).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX), and;

Gladstone Land (LAND).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

vTv Therapeutics (VTVT);

REV (REVG);

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI);

Smartsheet (SMAR);

Boston Beer (SAM);

ServiceNow (NOW);

Microsoft (MSFT);

Intuit (INTU);

Hess (HES);

Facebook (FB), and;

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

RBB Bancorp (RBB), and;

Parker-Hannifin (PH).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Tiger Global Mgt BO Sunrun RUN B $12,687,959 2 George Simeon DIR Turning Point Therapeutics TPTX JB* $7,999,965 3 Alafi Christopher D DIR, BO Intra-Cellular Therapies ITCI B $4,974,678 4 Gladstone David CEO, DIR, BO Gladstone Land LAND B $2,493,571 5 Chang Peter M DIR RBB Bancorp RBB B $2,300,000 6 Flynn Thomas R DIR Capstar Financial CSTR B $1,500,009 7 Perelman Ronald O BO vTv Therapeutics VTVT JB* $1,000,001 8 Drachman Jonathan G DIR Neoleukin Therapeutics NLTX B, JB* $781,747 9 Schools Timothy Kyle DIR Capstar Financial CSTR B $499,993 10 Sullivan Timothy W CEO, DIR REV REVG B $478,890

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value 1 Zuckerberg Mark CB, CEO, BO Facebook FB AS $70,601,446 2 Cook Scott D CB, DIR Intuit INTU AS $37,136,892 3 Sandberg Sheryl COO, DIR Facebook FB AS $10,316,967 4 Hess John B CEO, DIR, BO Hess HES AS $6,487,528 5 Williams Thomas L CB, CEO Parker-Hannifin PH S $5,801,454 6 Luddy Frederic B DIR ServiceNow NOW AS $5,605,544 7 Perry Michael S DIR Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ARWR S $5,440,000 8 Hogan Kathleen T VP, HR Microsoft MSFT S $5,409,972 9 Koch C James CB, DIR, BO Boston Beer SAM AS $5,378,831 10 Ceran Jennifer CFO, TR Smartsheet SMAR AS $5,249,900

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

Disclosure: I am/we are long RUN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.