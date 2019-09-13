Keep an eye on Germany.

Do the members of the eurozone need an economic shock to finally stop "kicking the can down the road" and actually make some changes that will really turn the situation around?

Leaders in the eurozone are very reluctant to change the structure of rules and regulations in existing countries that would allow the community to be more competitive in the world.

It is highly questionable that Germany, and the eurozone, can do much through further efforts of economic stimulus whether of a monetary nature or a fiscal nature.

Germany appears to be in the middle of a recession right now and the prospects for economic growth over the two following years seem dismal, at best.

New reports on the German economy are even more gloomy than before.

Ifo Institute, a Munich based think tank, has reduced its forecasts for the German economy.

In the second quarter, the German economy registered a 0.1 percent decline in economic activity. The third quarter is expected to see negative growth as well, passing the technical test for a recession, which is defined as two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth.

Ifo has dropped its forecast for the full year to 0.5 percent from 0.6 percent. Growth expectations fro 2020 have been reduced t0 1.2 percent from 1.7 percent. Ifo sees growth picking up in 2021, but only up to a 1.4 percent rate.

But, these forecasts do not include the problems that might be created by “a disruptive EU exit by the UK or an escalation of the US-China trade war.”

The impact of a no-deal Brexit has not really been examined until just recently. This is part of the failure of the British to deal with the reality of a exit from the European Union.

Finally, we have information from an internal policy paper produced by the British government that, in fact, a no-deal Brexit would have major consequences upon the UK, itself, but also contains major ramifications for the EU.

In terms of the US-China trade war, the outcome is still up-in-the-air, as the Chinese are working from a longer-term time horizon with the US administration focused on a 2020 presidential election. How much will be given up by the US in this confrontation remains to be seen.

But, for now, the picture of Germany’s future is not that robust. Taking these other two factors into consideration does not make one very optimistic at all.

To counter some of this, the European Central Bank has, as a parting shot of Mario Draghi, the outgoing head of the bank, just announced a new initiative of quantitative easing. The rationale for the new program is the weakness of the whole eurozone, with its leading economy, the German economy, serving as the most visible case of the community’s ills.

Europe needs help, and Germany shows us why. That is the reason to keep one’s eye on the Germans.

But, as Mr. Draghi leaves, he also makes it clear that the ECB should not be held responsible for the entire package of stimulation.

Mr. Draghi has made it very clear that member governments of the eurozone need to step up and create fiscal policies that will support and re-enforce the efforts of the ECB.

In essence, Mr. Draghi has done his part and now he is turning things over to the member government’s to complete the deal.

The Wall Street Journal Wall Street Journal picks up on this in a long editorial piece that ends with the comment,

“Mr. Draghi’s most important legacy is that the eurozone is still intact.”

This declaration, to me, represents good news, but it also reveals the bad news.

First, the good news is that “the eurozone is still intact.”

And, Mr. Draghi has done about all he can…or could…do to keep the eurozone together.

The bad news is that the eurozone is so fragmented that it cannot come together to restructure the rules and regulations that exist within each country that inhibit the ability of their economies to compete both within the community and with the rest-of-the-world.

This is, of course, the longer-run solution to the economic problems of the eurozone, but, it seems as if the community has taken such a long time to get to this issues that a longer-run solution may be the only way to actually turn the whole situation around.

The European Union has continued, throughout its entire history, to “kick the can down the road” when it came to doing the really hard stuff, like restructuring its internal rules and regulations in order to become more competitive.

The EU has relied on monetary policy, thank you Mr. Draghi, in an aggregate sense, and the individual fiscal policies of each member government, to combat global economic weaknesses resulting from the inability of the members of the community to compete internationally.

Businesses in the eurozone are never going to be able to compete internationally as long as they fail to modernize. But, politicians have found that attempts to modernize their rules and regulations dangerous when they have tried. Just ask the current French president Emmanuel Macron about this challenge.

As a consequence, we are seeing that monetary policy and the fiscal efforts of the individual nations of the community can only go so far.

Skeptics are all over the place predicting that Mr. Draghi’s latest efforts will not produce much improvement. There are also many skeptics that believe fiscal efforts will do little more to relieve the economic malaise.

Will it take a major disruption to bring about the changes needed?

Germany, I am convinced, will not give into the demands of losing its discipline when it comes to fiscal policies. In this I totally support them. But, I don’t see Germany leading a movement within the European community to substantially alter the competitive structure of the German economy…or, the economies of Europe. Ms. Merkel, German Chancellor, and her successor are not now in a position to do much about things.

And, efforts to “kick the can down the road further” will only result in greater disappointment.

For investors, Europe is not the place to be in the current environment. Even Germany, the stalwart investment provider within the European community is looking pretty dismal as a source of opportunities. So what is there for investors to do but to take their money elsewhere?

Maybe the shock of losing money to the rest-of-the-world will convince leaders… and their constituents… to change things. Something needs to shock them into making the changes they need.

Germany has always been the “solid rock” of the eurozone, economically and financially. It was a “safe haven” of funds. What if money started going elsewhere?

Keep an eye on Germany.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.