Natural Gas: Prices Overshoot Fundamentals

For now, our view is that the prompt is overvalued, but to time the short, we need the momentum to exhaust itself. We are looking toward technicals for the timing aspect of this trade.

Cooling demand will fall substantially in the coming weeks, leading to weaker cash and more pressure on the prompt.

Fundamentally, we are seeing prices overvalued by ~4.46% across the curve.

For the week ending 9/13, we have a build of +80 Bcf. EOS is at 3.69 Tcf.

Welcome to the overshoot edition of Natural Gas Daily!

This week saw the EIA report +78 Bcf for the week ending Sept 6. This was lower than our forecast of +79 Bcf and lower than the consensus average of +80 Bcf.

Source: EIA

Next Week's Estimate

For the week ending 9/13, we have a build of +80 Bcf. EOS is at 3.69 Tcf.

Prices Overshoot Fundamentals

Natural gas prices have a tendency to undershoot and overshoot their fundamental values frequently. We are now seeing prices overshoot to the upside.

Fundamentally, we are seeing prices overvalued by ~4.46% across the curve. One aspect of the recent strength comes from September being materially warmer than normal. But the cooling demand will fall substantially in the coming weeks, leading to weaker cash and more pressure on the prompt.

One thing that's also been keeping gas prices up is the massive short position that's fueling the rally. As traders head into the winter gas trading season, no one wants to be caught short, because a sudden cold spike could do some serious damage to the shorts.

But the recent rally is going to be exhausted soon enough if it diverges too much from fundamentals. From a technical standpoint, we think natural gas prices are trying to squeeze up to the 200-day moving average. Momentum is heavily in favor of the longs right now with most technical indicators showing overbought conditions.

Our take is that knowing the fundamental value is one thing, but timing the trade is the other. We are looking for a bearish technical divergence first before going long DGAZ.

Fundamentally over the medium term (8-12 months), things have actually started to improve. Lower 48 production is starting to slow more in the last week with weakness coming across the lower 48. Texas has only been able to keep production flat at ~22 Bcf/d, likely indicating a slowdown in Permian completions activity.

As you can see in the chart above, the gross production is rolling over, which is very interesting to see. We will be monitoring this closely.

For now, our view is that the prompt is overvalued, but to time the short, we need the momentum to exhaust itself. We are looking toward technicals for the timing aspect of this trade. Subscribers will get real-time trade alert updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.