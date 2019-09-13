VIG: Taking A Second Look At A Dividend-Growth Legend

Finally, I offer a "bonus link" to a recent article of mine that I believe to have value for any investor, but didn't quite "catch fire" when published.

Simply put, VIG deserves far better than to be ignored. After considering this article, I submit that you too might want to take a second look.

Today, however, I'm back to take a second look at an old friend.

That old friend is Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG). I first wrote about VIG on August 19, 2015, a mere 2 months after Seeking Alpha accepted me as an author using the 'ETF Monkey' nom de plume. In early-2017, I included it in a 3-ETF comparison of dividend growth ETFs. Most recently, I paid homage to VIG while at the same time selecting iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) as The Best 2019 ETF For Dividend Growth Investors.

At the same time, VIG is truly a legend in the dividend-growth space. With an inception date of 4/21/06, it is well past its 13th birthday. At $36.8 billion of AUM (per VIG's website), and despite having several worthy competitors, it is still the 21st-largest ETF in the world, according to etfdb.com. Think about that for a minute. A "niche" or "specialty" ETF with that kind of size!

Further, over the years, Vanguard has lowered VIG's expense ratio, constantly maintaining its competitiveness. When I first reviewed VIG in 2015, its expense ratio was .10%. By the time my 2017 review hit the press, it was down to .09%. What about today? As of May 30, 2019, Vanguard lowered this ratio to .06%! Finally, due to its size, VIG sports a low average trading spread of .02%, again, rock-bottom for its segment (DGRO is .03%, as one point of reference).

Clearly, this ETF deserves far better than to be ignored. At the same time, how is it holding up these days? Should you include VIG in your portfolio? How might its specific stock-selection strategy hold up in today's market environment?

I thought these were very fair questions, and so I decided that perhaps it was time to take...

A Fresh Look at Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Before we go any further, one clarifying comment. Since, a mere 5 months ago, I selected DGRO as my "Best for 2019" ETF in this segment, I will reference it at various points in this article. However, I will keep the focus where it should be, on VIG. Feel free to refer to the above-linked article if you wish to double-check anything DGRO-related.

Now, I'll apologize in advance for using the somewhat tired adage that "a picture is worth a thousand words." However, in this case, I found a killer graphic (in my opinion) in VIG's fact sheet that epitomizes the adage. Take a look at it, and then I will offer some comments on just how much we learn from this one graphic.

Source: Vanguard VIG Fact Sheet

First, since your eye was likely drawn to the areas highlighted in yellow, I'll comment on those first. VIG only includes U.S. common stocks that have a history of increasing dividends for at least ten consecutive years. In a previous review, I featured that such a requirement included the difficult 2007-2009 time frame. As we move forward in time, we're starting to come out of that but, still, doesn't that speak to stability?

Secondly, the index makes use of proprietary filters in an attempt to exclude stocks that have low potential for increasing dividends. Unfortunately, I was unable to find out exactly what those filters are. The actual NASDAQ index document simply (and mysteriously) says that "additional proprietary eligibility are applied." In the words of Jim Carrey's legendary Ace Ventura character; "Well alrighty then!"

Just one quick further comment here. VIG's prospectus clarifies that:

The Fund uses the replication method of indexing, meaning that the Fund generally holds the same stocks as those in its target index and in approximately the same proportions. (Italics in original text)

Some funds explicitly feature that they use the sampling method, selecting a subset of stocks from the target index that they believe, in total, fairly represent the entire index. In contrast, Vanguard specifically calls out that VIG uses a full replication strategy.

Now, some quick hits on other information we can quickly glean from the above graphic.

The underlying index focuses on large-cap stocks.

It excludes REITs, which have different tax characteristics. Interestingly, REITs have actually benefited from recent changes in tax law. I am actually hoping to write an article on this at some point, but that's for another day.

Quick fund facts are nicely laid out in the lower right-hand corner.

Finally, I loved the graphic in the upper right-hand corner. Within the universe of overall market capitalization, the black dot represents where VIG is now, and the grey area the expected range of potential future holdings. I thought it helped investors quickly and visually understand where VIG stands in the larger picture.

How good was the above graphic? So good that I am going to finish the section with only one more graphic, from that same "killer" VIG fact sheet (well-designed, Vanguard!). This helpful format captures both the Top 10 holdings and the sector breakdown.

Source: Vanguard VIG Fact Sheet

Just a couple of quick comments. As I mentioned in my DGRO review, Apple Inc. (AAPL) is the top-weighted holding in DGRO, whereas it is not even present in VIG. Following a 17-year hiatus, Apple started once again paying dividends in 2012, not long enough to qualify for VIG's proprietary screen. In this case, VIG's criteria have caused them to bypass one of the market's stronger performers over the past few years.

On the other hand, look at VIG's top holding. That's right, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT). I've read arguments to the effect that MSFT might actually be the better of the two holdings right now. Further, as we sit here today, AAPL is a little less than 3 years away from potentially being included in the index.

OK, I think we've done a pretty nice review of the 'facts and figures' on VIG. The next thing we need to focus on is...

Evaluating VIG In The Current Market Environment

As I started to dig into this question in the course of preparing this article, I became more and more intrigued.

At the time of my DGRO article, I featured DGRO's slight outperformance over the period since its inception in 2015 to the date of that article. At the same time, I couldn't help but note that it had trailed (VIG) very slightly in 2018 and YTD in 2019.

So, once again, I took a quick peek at Portfolio Visualizer. In the backtest below, Portfolio 1 is VIG, Portfolio 2 is DGRO, and Portfolio 3 is SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), a proxy for the S&P 500 index. The period is January 2015 through the present, limited by DGRO's inception date. All income is included and reinvested.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer Backtest

The first thing you will likely notice is that VIG and DGRO are now running neck and neck, with VIG gaining slightly since April. Both have outperformed SPY over the period, on pretty much every metric. Other comparative numbers between VIG and DGRO are so close as to be rather irrelevant, with a slight edge to one here, and the other there.

Even here, however, we are not so much interested in the view through the rear-view mirror as the view through the front windshield. Currently, the U.S. stock market is near all-time highs, while at the same time, evidence is appearing to the effect that the global economy is slowing.

Interestingly, since its inception date was 6/10/14, we cannot evaluate DGRO through the lens of the 2007-2009 downturn. However, we can do so with VIG. I did so way back in that 2015 article and, with the help of YCharts, I'd like to effectively reproduce a graphic I used in that article here. It's a chart showing VIG's performance against the S&P 500 index during the severe downturn the market experienced between 10/1/2007 and the bottom on 3/9/2009. Except, this time, the graphic is even more accurate. At the time of the 2015 article, I only knew how to compare "price" in YCharts. I have since learned how to compare "total return."

Data by YCharts

Now, I'm not saying 2007-2009 will repeat. At the same time, consider some all-too recent history. In Q4 2018, the Dow dropped by 11.83%, the S&P 500 by 13.97% and the Nasdaq an otherworldly 17.54%! And that was following a halfway-decent recovery from the lows of 12/24, when they had been down 17.64%, 19.32% and 23.03%, respectively.

I'll simply offer one very big picture comment. In a difficult environment, companies with a track record of increasing dividends for at least 10 years should hold up better than most.

Last thing. I read a beautiful article recently from fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Arturo Neto, CFA. I'd like to link it for you because he covers some relevant material so nicely that, well, there's no point in me rehashing it.

Final Thoughts

In April, I selected DGRO as my "Best 2019 ETF for Dividend-Growth Investors." I don't necessarily take that back. At the same time, as you can tell, I have continued to watch VIG.

Since that time, Vanguard has dropped VIG's expense ratio to .06%, besting DGRO's .08% by a couple of basis points. As featured above, VIG has performed solidly on a competitive basis during the interval between the two articles. And further, there's just a chance that the '10-year history of rising dividends' filter could pay dividends in a weakening market.

That's the way it is in the competitive ETF marketplace these days. Nothing seems to sit still. Via this article, I submit that VIG is at least deserving of a second look. If you have the time (and interest), go back and look at my DGRO article. Compare the differences. And, in the final analysis, see what you think.

As always, until next time, I wish you...

Happy investing!

Bonus LINK: 'Perfect Portfolio' 6-Month Update

This past February, based on a review of some investing wisdom from John C. Bogle and Peter L. Bernstein, I offered Seeking Alpha readers my take on the perfect portfolio for the next 10 years.

This past Monday, my 6-month follow-up article was published. Even though it is a follow-up article, you will find that it is quite comprehensive. You'll find the portfolio has performed, well, quite impressively over the period in question. But the article doesn't stop there. I offer my take on the future, as well as incorporating some work I have recently done around the question of including gold in one's portfolio, even though gold was not officially a component of the 'perfect portfolio.'

Seeking Alpha editor Rodolfo Hernandez, who has always been very good with me, scored the article high enough to qualify for the "trending list" (Thank you, Rodolfo!). However, it never quite caught fire, and its views have been relatively low. And that saddens me, not because of the money (because SA guarantees a base number of page views, fairly compensating me), but because I truly believe it worth consideration for any investor.

Why? I'll leave you with these closing words from Peter L. Bernstein:

Many aspects of investing are fun, but your future wealth isn't a game. You should manage it in the most cold-blooded fashion.

