Illinois Tool Works: Not Out Of The Woods Despite Stock Price Rally

I have not discussed Illinois Tool Works' (ITW) second quarter earnings. Earnings were released at the end of July and contain a lot of valuable information, even though the data is not that new anymore. Anyhow, the point of this article is not only to review these numbers but to show you why Q3 earnings are going be so important, and why it could be an indication of the economy in general. Especially because the stock is up 25% this year and up 8.7% since last week.

Source: Illinois Tool Works

Q2 Was A Warning Signal

Illinois Tool Works is one of my favorite stocks. Not because I own its shares (I don't) or because I have traded the company in the past, but because this company is one of the best stocks to track the economy. The table below shows this quite well. Economic growth bottomed in the first quarter of 2016 in Asia, Europe, and the US. In Q1 of 2018, growth peaked in Asia and Europe while the growth peak in the US happened a few months later in Q4 of 2018. Look how well sales growth did in the months prior to the end of 2018. Every quarter saw solid sales growth - often times above expectations. This abruptly ended in the second half of 2018 and not only resulted in negative sales growth, but in a rising contraction rate.

Source: Estimize

In the second quarter, management hit the nail on the head when mentioning falling demand.

... we experienced a deceleration in demand across our portfolio.

Although it's a pretty basic sentence, it perfectly describes what is currently going on as leading economic indicators like the ISM index are currently indicating economic contraction as I discussed in my most recent economic outlook article. On a side note, when I discussed economic cycles at the start of this article, I was referring to the cycles one can see in the graph below. The growth slowing trend starting in Q4 of 2018 is one of the most significant declines since the GFC.

Organic revenue was down 2.8% in the second quarter as demand was down across the company's diversified portfolio. Another thing that makes sense as the US started to slow way later than Asia and Europe is that organic growth in North America was down 2% while international contraction was 2 points higher at 4%.

In Europe, automotive organic growth was down 8%, which is in line with Q1 results. According to ITW, contraction stabilized towards the end of the quarter. I am excited to see how Q3 results did as I doubt that automotive organic growth has accelerated significantly considered that growth in Europe is still in contraction territory. Chinese automotive organic growth was down 12%. The only positive thing worth mentioning here is that ITW is seeing positive results with regard to its long-term initiatives, including its product pipeline and new program wins.

China was down 5% with automotive contraction being the main driver. Excluding automotive, would have been up 1%. This is something worth noting as Germany, being a major supplier of autos and auto parts to China, saw a heavy industrial production decline after peaking in 2018 (source).

That's the bad news. The good news is that ITW was able to show very promising margins. Total operating margin would have been up 10 basis points to 24.4%, excluding accelerated restructuring costs despite a negative impact of 60 basis points as a result of slower production volume.

Keeping margins up is definitely one of the company's core strengths and a reason to be long this industrial stock. Not only are margins doing quite well in the first half of this year, but also during the 2015 slow-down. If the company manages to keep margins up before the growth upswing starts, I am sure we will see another operating income/net income surge like we did in 2016 and 2017.

In this article, I mentioned that the company had seen positive momentum with regard to Europe's automotive organic growth. This is not included in the company's guidance. On a full-year basis, ITW expects total organic revenue to be down 1% to 3%. This is down from previous expectations of 0.5% to 2.5% growth. As I said, this is based on growth rates at the end of the second quarter and does not include expectations that positive momentum is going to continue. I think that's a smart call as growth indicators did not bottom (yet). Total revenue is expected to be at least $500 million below 2018 levels while operating margin excluding restructuring costs is expected to be at least 25 basis points higher. This once again emphasizes the company's power to sustain margins, and I sure hope the company is able to achieve this.

Source: ITW Q2/2019 Earnings Presentation

The stock which is trading at 19.5x next year's earnings and an elevated debt/equity level of 2.5 is up big this year. Since the start of the year, the stock has gained 25%. Since last week, the stock is up almost 9% as industrial stocks across the board are up big on hopes of a trade deal and additional stimulus from the European Central Bank.

Source: FINVIZ

It still makes sense so far. Unfortunately, stocks are starting to price in a very strong growth recovery starting in the last quarter of 2019 as I discussed in this article. We are at a point where companies like ITW need to deliver positive results. And this should start in the third quarter. Without a growth bottom, it would not have been possible for ITW's stock to gain so much momentum in 2016 and beyond. We really need to see positive sales growth or at least signs that sales are bottoming in Q3. Even a positive comment with regard to the outlook would be enough as Q4 is the real quarter where we need to see higher growth. Everything less than that would be a reason for traders to start selling again.

Being a mid-term trader, I am on the sidelines waiting for confirmation. If you are a long-term dividend investor, I think you should stay long as these economic downtrends are part of holding the stock on a long-term basis. Q3 earnings season will start in just a few weeks, and I am sure that most of us will be glued to their screens. If ITW is indeed able to report strong earnings and raise guidance, I expect we will see a continuation of the current uptrend to new all-time highs. However, if slowing economic growth is continuing and hurting the outlook, I am sure that selling will be brutal. That's the risk of buying the current upswing. We are on thin ice, and Q3 will deliver much needed clarity.

Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.