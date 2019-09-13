Yelp Doesn't Need Groupon

Yelp remains on pace for 10% revenue growth and not in the position of needing a merger.

The combined entity would offer EBITDA potential in the $700 million range with an EV of only $3.5 billion.

The WSJ reported that Groupon (GRPN) potentially wants to buy Yelp (YELP) to create a site that matches consumer reviews with deal offers, leading to a more transactional services business for customers. My previous research already highlighted how Yelp is a money machine so the company should cautiously consider a premium offer from Groupon or any other potential acquirer.

Deal Basis

Apparently, activist investors are pressuring Groupon management to make an aggressive move for the beleaguered company to gain some momentum. An apparent target according to the WSJ is an acquisition of Yelp.

Both companies are cash rich so the question is best how to develop a successful and rewarding business model and utilize the excess cash to reward shareholders. Groupon can use the cash to either purchase another company or continue repurchasing shares at a more aggressive rate, but neither will solve the weak business climate for online deals.

Groupon has $600 million in cash on the balance sheet and generated $93 million in free cash flow in the last year. With a stock valuation of $1.7 billion, a quick $170 million share buyback would repurchase up to 10% of the outstanding stock.

One only has to look at the revenues estimates for the next couple of years to see where the problem lies with Groupon. Repurchasing shares is unlikely to move the stock when revenues are targeted to flatline through 2021 and the trend has been consistent cuts to revenue expectations.

Groupon needs to invest in the business to reinvigorate growth and utilize a customer base of 200 million app downloads. Enter Yelp into the picture where some logic exists for a combination that could potentially better attack a combined business focus on local.

The WSJ even suggests the combined entity would generate an adjusted EBITDA target of $900 million to $1 billion via up to $200 million in synergies. The 2019 projections don't add up so the companies would need EBITDA growth in 2020 and beyond to reach such a target:

Groupon - $270 million

Yelp - $225 million

Synergies - $200 million

Total - $695 million

Groupon has a market value of $1.7 billion and Yelp is currently at $2.6 million for a combined new entity valuation of $4.3 billion. On the surface, investors can clearly see how nearly $700 million in EBITDA could generate some serious stock gains from the current market valuations.

An EBITDA target of $1 billion appears very aggressive. The companies would have a cash balance in excess of $1 billion with only Groupon having convertible debt of $200 million.

Based on these numbers, Yelp would clearly have to review the transaction. Any concept that would help drive growth would be a home run for the combination, but the Groupon business remains a drag on the stock until resolved.

Doesn't Need Groupon

Yelp has a solidly growing business and an undervalued stock. The company doesn't need Groupon and clearly doesn't want to take the business model that would slow down growth rates.

Analysts appear confident that Yelp will grow revenues at a 10% clip over the next couple of years. In the process, the consumer review site expects to grow EBITDA margins with a goal of reaching over 30% from a current level in the 22% range. At a revenue base of $1.5 billion, Yelp could generate up to $450 million in positive EBITDA.

With an EV closer to $2.2 billion after stripping out a cash balance of $458 million, Yelp would only trade at about 5x such an EBITDA target of $450 million down the road.

The biggest issue is the Groupon deals model is dead with no growth opportunities. Yelp would likely be better off working with Groupon on a partnership to offer their deals via transactions on the Yelp website and via the mobile app.

In addition, the WSJ highlights that Groupon is down 38% since the CEO took over in November 2015. Yelp has struggled for years, but the shareholder base sure doesn't want to move to a worse management team.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that a deal by where Groupon acquires Yelp appears highly unlikely. The combination of the two companies has some logic and value creation properties, but the combined business needs a catalyst for higher stock prices other than the value proposition of a cheap stock with tons of EBITDA generation and a large cash balance.

