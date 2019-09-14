Talend: Stay Away This Year

Talend S.A. (TLND) is a company focused on data integration and integrity solutions, both on-premises and in the cloud. Talend’s share price was hit hard last fall along with the rest of the market, but unlike the rest of the market, Talend never recovered. The price chart shows a wedge with a descending upper trend line converging with a support line at approximately $31.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

I expect that the stock price will navigate towards $31 in October, waiting for Brexit or China trade news or perhaps quarterly results. The price will break up if there is positive news (Brexit postponement, China trade negotiations or Quarterly results surprise) or else will break down.

As for assigning an investment rating, there are several factors to consider, and most of them are not good. First of all, the share price is quite undervalued relative to its peers. That was the good news.

The bad news starts with the company fundamentals. Revenue growth plus free cash flow margin comes up well short of 40%, causing the Rule of 40% to fail.

In addition, Talend has a significant level of business in Europe and is already being impacted by the economic slowdown there. Talend will also be affected by Brexit if or when it occurs.

The company has significant operations in China and that is a wildcard, given the ongoing trade war, economic slowdown and political climate in general.

Finally, according to the Gartner Magic Quadrants, there are four companies that have as good or better product offerings in data quality and data integration. The market is crowded and I'm not sure that Talend has superior products.

All in all, I have to give Talend a neutral rating.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 93 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Talend is significantly below the trendline, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is much lower than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Talend is undervalued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

In cases like this, one can usually point to a reason why the stock is undervalued. Talend has French origins and derives a fair amount of revenue from the E.U. and the U.K. Talend management has been warning of a soft European market, particularly with on-premises sales. This is not surprising given the economic conditions in Europe and the upcoming Brexit. I would expect decisions to be deferred by customers and any revenue will be lumpy at best. From the latest quarterly report:

We expect our subscription revenue to be negatively impacted by overall economic conditions in Europe for the remainder of fiscal 2019. Subscription revenues by geography were as follows for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands): (Source: Talend Quarterly Report)

Company Fundamentals

SaaS companies generally sacrifice profits for growth, and traditional value factors such as P/E ratio are not meaningful. Therefore, I focus on other metrics such as the "Rule of 40%," free cash flow margin, and cash burn to evaluate software companies.

The Rule Of 40%

The Rule of 40% is a metric used by software companies to help them achieve a balance between growth and profitability. The Rule of 40% is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate, plus profit, adds up to 40% or more, then the company has balanced growth and profit and is financially healthy.

There are several different ways of calculating the Rule of 40%:

Growth - The standard growth metric is to use the Annual Recurring Revenue (NYSE:ARR) growth rate. For my Rule of 40% calculation, I use percentage sales growth TTM. There are three reasons for this: (1) ARR is not always available, (2) most SaaS companies grow not only organically but also by acquisition, and (3) many companies are in the middle of a transformation to SaaS and have a significant amount of product sales.

Profit - I have seen many variants for the profit metric. Some analysts use EBITDA margin. Others use the operating cash flow margin or free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor's perspective.

Revenue Growth

Talend's revenue grew by 28.2% for the most recent 12 months, down from 42% in January 2018. Keep in mind that Talend implemented the ASC 606 accounting change in 2018 that would affect the recognition of revenue. So, don’t read too much into the trend.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Free Cash Flow Margin

Talend had a free cash flow margin of -5.3% for the most recent 12-month period, dropping from 2.5% in October 2017. The free cash flow would be affected by the previously mentioned accounting change and also due to the shortened billing cycle as the mix of customers shift from on-premises to the cloud.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Rule Of 40% Applied To Talend

Talend's YoY ARR growth was 28.2%, while free cash flow margin was -5.3%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 28.2% - 5.3% = 22.9%

Talend scores fairly low on the Rule of 40%, therefore I have to conclude that the company has a lot of work to make the company financially healthy and bring growth and profits into balance.

SG&A Expense

As an investor, one wants to make sure that if a company doesn't score well on the Rule of 40%, it is at least not burning cash. The company is, in fact, burning cash, and a lot of it.

Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative, and R&D.

(Source: Portfolio123)

In the case of Talend, the SG&A expense is 98% of the total revenues. This means that Talend is spending almost as much on SG&A expenses as total revenue intake.

Another way to look at cash burn is to create a scatter plot that shows the operating margin/EV versus forward sales growth for SaaS stocks. The operating margin for my purposes is calculated as follows:

Operating Margin = Gross Margin TTM - SG&A Expense Margin TTM

(Source: Portfolio123)

Talend is situated substantially below the trendline, suggesting that the company’s operating margin (gross profit margin - SG&A expense margin) is way too low for its future growth expectations. The gross margin is reasonable at approximately 76%, so it really comes back to the high SG&A expense.

Other Issues

Operations in China – Talend operates an R&D facility in Beijing and the company is considering the possibility of increasing its presence in China. I view this as a significant risk given all that is going on there, including economic slowdown, the trade war with the United States and the political system in general.

Currency Fluctuation – Approximately 56% of revenue and 54% of COGS and operating expenses are generated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. The following statement appears in the quarterly report:

A portion of our subscription agreements and operating expenses are incurred outside the United States and denominated in foreign currencies and are subject to fluctuations due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates, particularly changes in the Euro. The strengthening of the U.S. dollar increases the real cost of our products to our customers outside of the United States, leading to delays in the purchase of our products and the lengthening of our sales cycle. If the U.S. dollar continues to strengthen, this could adversely affect our financial condition and results of operations. In addition, increased international sales in the future, including through our channel partners and other partnerships, may result in greater foreign currency denominated sales, increasing our foreign currency risk.

Brexit is coming up fast and I am not going to hazard a guess as to which direction the British Pound and Euro head post-Brexit, assuming it is not delayed again. All I am prepared to say is that it is a risk!

Gartner Reports – I have two Gartner reports, “Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Tools” and “Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools”. Both reports indicate that customers have difficulties with online documentation, migration, and upgrading. Both reports also indicated weakness in technical support or professional services. Within the Magic Quadrant (both use cases), the leader quadrant is crowded and Talend is behind Informatica, SAP SE (SAP), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) and SAS.

Summary

Talend is big into big data. The company is a leader in data integration and data quality, although there are four companies at least as good or better according to the Gartner Magic Quadrants.

I find that Talend is not in the best of shape financially. The company fails on the Rule of 40% and has a high level of cash burn. Combine the mediocre fundamentals with business in Europe and operations in China and I can't come up with a compelling reason to consider Talend to be a good investment.

The stock is undervalued relative to its peers, but the negatives outweigh this singular positive. Therefore, I give Talend a neutral rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.