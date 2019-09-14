Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - The Market Participants Were Not Very Interested In The Safer Assets

Most of the funds from the sector are trading at positive Z-scores, and we do not see a statistical edge to include some of them in our portfolio.

The hopes for a trade deal between China and the U.S. left most of the safer assets in red territory for the week.

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage and directional opportunities for active traders like us.

Currently, we are cautious when we choose our long positions, as most of the closed-end funds which hold municipal bonds have lost their statistical edge and are traded at positive Z-scores. However, there are several interesting pair trade opportunities which can be traded. For the conservative market participants with a longer investment horizon, I still see interesting dividend opportunities which are trading at high discounts

The Benchmark

The past week was not so positive for safer assets such as municipal bonds. We saw an appetite for riskier assets from the market participants after the statement that China and the U.S. agreed to meet in October for trade negotiations. For a quite long time, the investors preferred the municipal bonds because the market environment was not stable due to the trade tariffs which were imposed and the inverted yield curve.

The iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) fell by $0.47 and finished the Friday session at $114.73 per share. It is important to mention that the ex-dividend date of the main index was on Tuesday, and it distributed a monthly dividend of $0.2223 per share.

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The reason for that is the strong correlation between these major indices and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for the municipal bond CEFs.

The News

Weekly Charts

1. Biggest price decrease

2. Biggest price increase

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

The past week was not so positive for the municipal bonds and the closed-end funds which invest in them. Our universe which we follow for our articles include 136 municipal bond closed-end funds and all of them reported a decrease in their net asset values. However, we did not see some significant decreases in the prices of the funds from the sector.

The first criterion which is part of my analysis is the Z-score of the participants in the sector. It is a statistical approach which helps us to figure out how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. Respectively, if the Z-score is negative, we can talk about a statistical edge to buy the funds. It is getting even better if we combine the statistical indicator with an attractive discount in order to review the fund as a potential "Long" candidate. Unfortunately, the usage of the Z-score is limited at that moment as only 6 of Munis are traded at Z-score below the neutral zone.

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) continues to one of the leaders by lowest Z-score. As a reason behind this relatively low statistical parameter, I see the decision of the management team to decrease the monthly distribution from $0.0474 per share to $0.0364 per share.

After the dividend cut, the fund offers 3.05% current yield. Most of the investments in the portfolio of BZM are with "AA" and "A" ratings. The holdings are well-diversified between different sectors. The "Health" and "Education" sectors have the biggest weight in its portfolio.

2. Highest Z-Score

A fund is expected to trade between a Z-score of -2.00 points and 2.00 points for 95.5% of the time. So, when we see outliers, maybe there is a temporary mispricing. In our case, we have plenty of closed-end funds traded above 2.00 points. Of course, the statistics is a powerful tool, but we should take into consideration other factors as well. For example, the changes in the fundamental environment and, more specifically, the changes in the interest rates and treasury yields.

When the Z-score of the funds is very high I usually recommend closing your long position because the risk/reward ratio is not in your favor. Last time, Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) was among the most overpriced funds based on the Z-score. The Muni was traded at 2.60 points Z-score. Two weeks ago I wrote in my article that if you check the latest earnings per share, you will notice that it is not high enough to cover the monthly dividend and this may be an important factor to see the dividend cut very soon. So, from each angle, the closing of your long position in VPV was the right choice. Well, my assumption was correct and the dividend cut became a reality. Over the past week, the price of VPV fell by 4.36% which was the worst performance of the week.

The average one-year Z-score in the sector is 1.04 points. Last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was again 1.08 points.

3. Biggest Discount

Still many of the funds are traded at a discount of more than 11.00%. Very quick research will show us that most of them are state-specific. The national Munis are currently traded at a smaller discount, most probably due to their diversified portfolio.

The fund which I think deserves our attention is BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (MUJ). This municipal CEF is sponsored by BlackRock Advisors. The quality of the assets is relatively good as the main distribution is between "A" and "BBB" ratings. The assets in the portfolio from issuers located in New Jersey are 91.22%.

The number of the holdings in the portfolio is 198, and "State Tax-Backed" and "Transportation" are the sectors with the biggest weight. The current monthly dividend is $0.0525 per common share. Another positive here is the earning coverage which is above 100%. As you know, this metric is important because usually, it is our "margin of safety" when we talk about changes in the monthly dividend.

4. Highest Premium

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) keeps the leading position after the announced dividend. As you know, the earning coverage ratio of the fund is below 100%, and some of the market participants expect to see a dividend cut in the next months or quarters. I support this theory and recommended to leave this "sinking boat" as soon as possible. No doubt, an eventual dividend cut will have a negative reflection on the price. However, I must confess that it is almost impossible to guess when this will happen.

The average discount/premium of the sector is -4.97%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and the net asset values of the funds was again -4.97%.

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

The above sample shows the funds which outperformed their peers. The average return on net asset value for the past five years for the sector is 5.41%.

Аlthough PIMCO funds are one of the best performers, the Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) achieved one of the highest returns the net asset value. This closed-end fund is still traded at a 7.69% discount. If the historical performance of the fund is important for you, you will want to review EVN as a potential candidate for your portfolio.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

In this section, we see which are the funds with the highest current yields. The average yield on the price for the sector is 4.08%, and the average yield on net asset value is 3.89%.

Of course, each of us wants to achieve a higher return, but you need to pay attention to the fundamental analysis and to avoid the ones which are threatened by dividend cuts. The case with VPV was a very good example. It had the highest yield in the sector but the earning per share was not high enough to cover the dividend, and the management team decided to decrease it from $0.0580 to $0.0535 per share in May and one more time in September to $0.0483 per share.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

The average effective leverage of the sector is 35.3%. Logically, most of the funds with lower effective leverage have lower distribution rates compared to the rest of the closed-end funds. Seven funds from the sector have effective leverage equal to zero.

Above, you can find the chart of the funds with the lowest effective leverage and their yields on net asset value. If you are not a big fan of the high leverage, this chart will be very helpful.

Conclusion

Compared to the previous years, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened, but we remain cautious when we select our long positions due to the high Z-scores in the sector. However, there are several interesting trades which you can review if you use the discount as a metric.

Note: This article was originally published on September 08, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

