Agriculture Prices Should Continue To Trade Sideways With Weather, Trade, Export Data, And The Latest WASDE Report Weighing

Weather outlook over the next couple of weeks mostly warm and dry across the grain belt; no threat of any extreme temperatures (hot nor cold).

USDA/NASS trims yield and production for the corn and soybean crop; Soybeans most bullish with world ending stocks and U.S. stocks lower than prior month.

USDA weekly net export sales report strong with all grains posting greater sales than the prior week; wheat and soybeans higher than trade estimates.

Investment Thesis

Agriculture commodity prices still expected to trade sideways with weather, trade, export data, and the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report weighing.

Grain prices finish higher on Thursday after a strong net export sales report and after the USDA trimmed down yield and production for both the corn and soybean crop in the latest WASDE report

On Thursday, the U.S. December corn futures finished up 5.53% to $3.6750, with the U.S. November soybean futures up 3.14% to $8.9475 and the U.S. December wheat futures finishing higher 1.57% to $4.8400. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished up on Thursday 1.79% ($0.26) to $14.77, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) up 3.15% ($0.47) to $15.41 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) higher 1.17% ($0.06) to $5.18. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for corn over the past month.

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month November futures contract for soybeans over the past month.

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for wheat over the past month.

On Monday, the December Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen up 6.2 cents to $4.836, with December Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures up 5 cents to $4.034. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) December contract was also up $0.050 to $5.072. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for spring wheat.

Latest USDA net export sales report bullish as wheat, corn, and soybeans all come in greater than last report and with wheat and soybean shipments coming in greater than expectations

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its weekly net export sales report for the week ending September 5, Thursday morning.

The 2019/20 wheat export sales for the week ending September 5, 2019, came in at 610,900 metric tons. This came in above traders' expected range of 299,000-599,000 metric tons. The 610,900 metric tons were up 96% from the prior week and 20% from the four-week average. The main buyers of the new wheat crop last week were from the Philippines and Mexico.

The 2019/20 corn export sales for the week ending September 5, 2019, of 498,100 metric tons exported came in below traders' expectation range of 508,000-889,000 metric tons. The main buyers of the new corn crop last week were from Mexico, Japan, and Columbia.

The 2019/20 soybeans export sales for the week ending September 5, 2019, of 1,172,200 metric tons exported were above traders' expected range of 599,000-1,089,000 metric tons. The main buyers of the new soybean crop last week were from Mexico, unknown destinations, and Thailand.

USDA/NASS trims yield and production for the corn and soybean crop; Soybeans most bullish with world and U.S stocks lower than expectations and previous month; World ending stocks for 2019/20 corn crop also lower than precious month

On Monday, the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report showed that the USDA decreased U.S. corn yield from last month to 168.2 bushels per acre and decreased corn production from 13.90 (last month) to 13.799 billions of bushels this month. Both corn yield (168.2 bushels per acre) and production (13.799 billions of bushels) came above trade consensus of 167.2 bushels per acre and 13.672 billions of bushels, respectively. Yield and production, both remain lower than last year's 176.4 bushels per acre and 14.42 billions of bushels, respectively.

Additionally, the USDA showed both corn acres planted and harvested unchanged from last month at 90 millions per acre this month and 82.017 millions per acre this month, respectively. Both acres planted and harvested this month came in higher than the trade averages of 87.7 millions per acre and 81.3 millions per acre.

As for soybeans, the USDA slashed yields from 48.5 to 47.9 bushels per acre, and slashed production from 3.680 to 3.633 billions of bushels, respectively. Like corn, soybean yield and production both came in more than consensus estimates of 47.2 bushels per acre and 3.577 billions of bushels, respectively. Both yield and production remain less than the 2018/19 final of 51.6 bushels per acre and 4.544 billions of bushels.

Additionally, the USDA showed that soybean acres planted and harvested remain unchanged from last month at 76.70 millions per acre this month and 75.90 millions per acre this month, respectively. Acres planted came in lower than the average trade estimate of 80.9 millions per acre, while harvested was the same at 75.9 millions per acre.

World ending stocks for the 2018/19 corn crop of 329,550,000 metric tons came in more than consensus of 329,330,000 metric tons and USDA's August report of 328,580,000 metric tons. World ending stocks for the 2019/20 corn crop of 306,270,000 metric tons was above traders' consensus of 303,180,000 metric tons, but less than USDA's August report of 307,720,000 metric tons.

World ending stocks for the 2018/19 soybean crop of 112,410,000 metric tons came in less than the consensus of 114,230,000 metric tons and USDA's August report of 114,530,000 metric tons. World ending stocks for the 2019/20 soybeans crop of 99,190,000 metric tons fell below the consensus of 100,110,000 metric tons and USDA's August report of 101,740,000 metric tons.

World ending stocks for the 2018/19 wheat crop of 277,240,000 metric tons came in above the trader's consensus of 275,600,000 metric tons and USDA's August report of 275,490,000 metric tons. World ending stocks for the 2019/20 wheat crop of 286,510,000 metric tons came in above the consensus of 285,710,000 metric tons and USDA's August report of 285,400,000 metric tons.

USDA raised U.S. corn ending stocks for both 2018/19 and 2019/20. U.S. ending stocks for the 2018/19 corn crop of 2.445 billion bushels were more than traders' expectations of 2.401 billion bushels and more than USDA's August report of 2.360 billion bushels. U.S. ending stocks for the 2019/20 corn crop of 2.190 billion bushels were above traders' expectations of 2.002 billion bushels and slightly above USDA's August report of 2.181 billion bushels.

U.S. ending stocks for the 2018/19 soybean crop of 1.005 billion bushels were less than traders' expectations of 1.054 billion bushels and USDA's August report of 1.070 billion bushels. U.S. ending stocks for the 2019/20 soybean crop of 0.640 billion bushels were less than traders' expectations 0.660 billion bushels and USDA's August report of 0.755 billion bushels.

USDA kept U.S. wheat ending stocks for 2018/19 and 2019/20 remained the same. U.S. ending stocks for the 2018/19 wheat crop of 1.072 billion bushels was unchanged from USDA's August report of 1.072 billion bushels. U.S. ending stocks for the 2019/20 wheat crop of 1.014 billion bushels came in slightly less than traders' expectations of 1.016 billion bushels and the same as USDA's August report of 1.014 billion bushels.

Here's a link to the full WASDE Report.

Dryness expands across the Southwest U.S., southern Plains, and parts of east-central U.S. while decreasing across the Northwest, north-central U.S. and coastal Carolinas in latest U.S. Drought Report

Dryness continues to expand across the United States. According to the latest drought report from the U.S. Drought Monitor, moderate to extreme drought now covers 14.3% of the country. Week over week, that's a 3% increase (from 11.3% to 14.3%). Areas/regions that saw an expansion or intensification of drought/dryness week/week includes the Desert Southwest, the southern Plains, and parts of the Ohio Valley to the mid-Atlantic coast. In contrast, areas that saw a decrease/contraction in dryness were located over the Pacific Northwest, Upper Midwest, and coastal Carolinas.

Upper level troughing over the western U.S. and upper level ridging over the south-central and Southeast U.S. resulted in a active storm track with numerous rounds of showers and thunderstorms that developed over the northern Rockies and Plains into the Upper Midwest. Further to the east, Hurricane Dorian soaked the coastal Carolinas helping to also reduce dryness. Meanwhile, a strong and broad area of upper level ridging across the south-central, Southeast, and east-central U.S. limited precipitation allowing for those areas to expand in dryness. Figure 5 is a map from the U.S. Drought Monitor depicting areas of drought or abnormally dry conditions.

Figure 6 is a map from NOAA/USGS depicting precipitation departure from normal over the last 7 days. Areas in green/blue indicate areas of wetter-than-normal precipitation, while areas in yellow indicate areas of drier-than-normal precipitation.

Weather outlook not a threat to corn and soybean development over at least the next couple of weeks with mostly warm and dry conditions expected

In terms of precipitation, there are only a couple of areas to highlight as there's not much happening over the next 7 days. One area is over the central U.S. (especially north-central). That's where we have a storm system, currently centered over Minnesota, producing showers and thunderstorms across the Upper Midwest, mid-Mississippi Valley, southern Plains into the Great Lakes as an associated mid-upper level trough/shortwave lifts northeastward. Another area of note is across the Southeast U.S. where we're monitoring another tropical disturbance, currently over the southeastern Bahamas. Heavy rainfall is expected across the Bahamas with rainfall potential increasing for Florida's east coast as well as coastal Georgia and the Carolinas. Figure 7 below is a map depicting the projected path of Potential Tropical Cyclone 9.

Figure 8 below is a 72-hour rainfall forecast graphic regarding Potential Tropical Cyclone 9.

Outside of that, the overall precipitation pattern over the next week to two weeks is rather dry.

Figure 9 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast (Thursday evening to next Thursday evening) across the Lower 48.

Figure 10 is a map from the 12z GEFS depicting a normal to drier than normal pattern across much of the country over the next week (September 13-20).

Figure 11 is a map from the 12z GEFS depicting a normal to drier than normal pattern across much of the country in the 10-16 day time period (September 21-28).

In terms of temperatures, much of the country will experience a warmer than normal pattern over the next couple of weeks.

Figure 12 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 1-6 day (September 13-18) temperature pattern.

Figure 13 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 7-12 day (September 19-24) temperature pattern.

Final Trading Thoughts

Thursday's WASDE report supports corn and soybean prices to the upside with the USDA cutting yield and production of both crops. Additionally, world stocks for the 2019/20 corn and soybean crops are lower than last month. Soybeans (both the 2018/19 and 2019/20 crop) also had a lowered U.S. stock compared to last month.

USDA's net export sales supports prices to the upside as well as sales were higher for all three grains (corn, wheat, and soybeans) with wheat and soybeans also coming in above trader consensus.

Weather continues to be a non issue to corn and soybean development, and brings downside risk to prices as a result. Even though dryness is expanding across the country, drought/abnormal dryness only covers a small portion of the grain belt. Though temperatures are expected to remain near normal to warmer than normal levels over the next couple of weeks, we are not anticipating any extreme temperatures that can cause stress to crops over the grain belt. Furthermore, we are not expecting any frost or freezing temperatures to occur across the grain belt through early October.

Lastly, trade uncertainties surrounding the U.S. and China also continue to weigh.

Taking all of these variables into consideration, I expect for prices to remain rangebound in the short term.

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

