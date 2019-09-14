ConocoPhillips: Low Dividend Yield Is A Deal-Breaker

While COP is an excellent, long-term investment, it is imperative to trade short-term about 30% of your position. One weakness here is the low dividend yield.

Oil equivalent production was 1,332K Boe/d (including Libya) in the second quarter, up 6.6% from a year ago and down 2.1% sequentially.

Net income increased to $1.58 billion, or $1.40 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Image: ConocoPhillips facility in Eagle Ford.

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based ConocoPhillips (COP) is an independent US oil company, which is particularly suited for a long-term investment because of its broad assets portfolio and supportive projects pipeline. Production of oil equivalent spreads over five regions indicated below:

Oil prices are very unpredictable due to a continual geopolitical instability worldwide, which exacerbates volatility. One constant element that remains is that ConocoPhillips is producing stable earnings and steady free cash flow. An important reminder is that COP is in fact the world's largest independent oil and gas producer.

I have indicated below the earnings breakdown per region for COP:

The investment thesis is simple. COP ought to be a permanent position in your oil assets portfolio and at the same level as an oil supermajor.

However, I do not believe buying and waiting for the stock to double is a viable strategy in the oil business. I recommend always trading short-term about 30% of your COP holding to be able to profit from the volatility.

Below, you will find how ConocoPhillips compares to its oil supermajor competitors.

Note: ConocoPhillips is not considered as an oil supermajor anymore since the company spun off its downstream assets on April 12, 2012, known as Phillips 66 (PSX), to focus on the upstream business.

Quick Presentation

ConocoPhillips holds a global asset portfolio embracing five different locations of the globe, with world-class assets producing 1,332K Boe/d in 2Q'19 (including Libya).

Source: COP presentation

ConocoPhillips - 2Q'19: Financials And Trend - The Raw Numbers

ConocoPhillips 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Revenues in $ Billion 8.50 9.45 9.67 9.15 7.95 Total Revenues in $ Billion 7.20 8.74 8.96 9.24 10.17 10.36 10.06 8.38 Net Income in $ Billion 0.42 1.58 0.89 1.64 1.86 1.87 1.83 1.58 EBITDA $ Billion 2.51 3.18 3.72 4.23 4.59 4.47 4.47 3.71 EPS diluted in $/share 0.34 1.28 0.75 1.39 1.59 1.61 1.60 1.40 Cash from operations in $ Billion 1.06 2.48 2.40 3.34 3.41 3.78 2.89 2.89 Capital Expenditure in $ Billion 1.09 1.52 1.54 2.00 1.60 1.62 1.64 1.73 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -33 964 864 1,343 1,811 2,166 1.26 1.16 Total Cash $ Billion 11.69 10.10 7.05 6.01 6.68 7.63 8.27 8.51 Total Debt in $ Billion 21.0 19.7 17.1 15.0 15.0 15.0 14.9 14.9 Dividend per share in $ 0.265 0.285 0.285 0.285 0.305 0.305 0.305 0.305 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.22 1.20 1.19 1.18 1.17 1.16 1.15 1.13

Sources: Company filings and Morningstar

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, And Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and other income. Total revenues and other were $8.38 billion in 2Q'19.

Net income increased to $1.58 billion, or $1.40 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Donald Wallette, the CEO, noted in the conference call:

In the second quarter we closed several small bolt-on transactions in the Lower 48 Big 3 for about a $100 million. We consistently monitor the market for these kinds of low costs with supply additions in/and around our core areas and we were able to complete a few royalty interest and acreage deals this quarter and attractive terms.

2 - Free cash flow (not including divestitures)

Free cash flow for ConocoPhillips is again positive yearly and represents $6.398 billion ("ttm"). COP recorded second-quarter FCF of $1,162 million.

Free cash flow is one of the most critical indicators of strength when it comes to evaluating a long-term investment. The company needs to produce free cash flow imperatively to pay for the dividend, the buyback program, and pay off the debt. It did precisely that for the last seven quarters, which is an achievement.

One detail that seems odd and generalized to the whole oil industry is that the debt is not the priority. With such free cash flow, ConocoPhillips should be able to pay off a significant part of its debt, but it is not what we have experienced, unfortunately.

COP is indicating high numbers here, which should warrant a more significant quarterly dividend, which is now $1.22 per share yearly or a yield of 2.13%.

The company also has spent $1.25 billion to purchase stocks in 2Q'19, up from $0.8 billion in 1Q'19.

Donald Wallette said in the conference call:

We've increased this year's planned share repurchase program by $500 million to a total of $3.5 billion. In the second quarter, we repurchased 1.25 billion of shares. We expect to purchase 1.5 billion of shares in the second half of the year.

Finally, during the second quarter, ConocoPhillips realized $600 million in disposition proceeds and the UK disposition continues to progress toward closing in the second half of the year.

ConocoPhillips is paying a lower dividend yield compared to the six oil supermajors. COP is lagging significantly.

3 - Detailed oil production in K Boe/d

Oil equivalent production was 1,332K Boe/d (including Libya) in the second quarter, up 6.6% from a year ago and down 2.1% sequentially.

Items Crude oil Mbd NGL Mbd Bitumen Mbd Natural Gas MMCFD Production in Mbd 702 118 51 2,768 Production in Mboed 702 118 51 461 % 52.7% 8.9% 3.8% 34.6%

Note: The production above includes Libya (42k Boep/d).

Details Lower 48

Source: US Properties COP

Production in Lower 48 represents 33.78% or 450K Boep/d of the total output, including Libya. The Lower 48 includes the three US shale basins (Eagle Ford, Bakken, and Delaware) and also the production from the Gulf of Mexico (See map above).

Production in the US shale is growing and is now 367K Boe/d for 2Q'19 up from 327K Boe/d in 1Q'19.

Below are the global average oil equivalent prices realized by ConocoPhillips (crude oil, natural gas, NGL, and others). The global average oil equivalent price increased 7% from a year ago. In the third quarter of 2019, ConocoPhillips forecasts production of 1.29 million Boe/d to 1.33 million Boe/d (see guidance below).

Let's look at the total upstream production and US production compared to the six oil supermajors in 2Q'19.

4 - Net debt is $6.42 billion in 2Q'19 Net debt is about $6.42 billion (total cash of $8.51 billion) in 2Q'19. Reducing the debt has been one priority for the company, and the net debt has been slightly decreasing during the last three quarters but not enough in my opinion. Debt to Capital is 31% in 2Q'19.

The company continues to receive cash from PDVSA from the ICC settlement and also the distribution from APLNG which is Australia Pacific LNG, a joint venture between ConocoPhillips (37.5%), Origin Energy (OTCPK:OGFGF) (37.5%), and Sinopec (25%). After the decision on September 2, the total award is now about $1.75 billion with about $1.1 billion that remains to be paid.

Moving to the right, cash from operations was $3.4 billion, which included roughly $320 million in APLNG distributions, and about $90 million collected through the ICC settlement agreement with PDVSA. To-date, we've received $665 million related to the $2 billion settlement.

On September 2, 2019, World Bank tribunal lowered ConocoPhillips award for Venezuela expropriation.

A ConocoPhillips spokesman said the rectification lowered the award by $227 million and that the company "does not challenge" the action.

Note: The company's revolving credit facility provides a total commitment of $6.0 billion and expires on May 2023.

6 - ConocoPhillips: Guidance 2019

Source: COP Presentation

Third-quarter 2019 production is expected to be 1,290 to 1,330 MBOED, reflecting planned turnarounds in Alaska, Europe and Asia Pacific. Full-year production guidance is 1,310 to 1,340 MBOED. The guidance excludes Libya. (press release).

Production for the third quarter of 2019 will slightly up sequentially.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

ConocoPhillips contrasts with most of the other large US oil companies because it has a minimal production in the Permian Basin.

However, the last earnings were a miss due to lower crude oil prices as most of the other oil companies that I have covered on Seeking Alpha. The principal issue for this company is, without a doubt, the future oil prices, and despite recent good news from the EIA, the outlook for oil and gas is only mediocre at best. The world economy is slowly weakening, and demand will be weaker while production is plenty. The tariffs war between the USA and China is taking a toll, and the repercussion will be felt deep in the fabric of world business to the point of no return. Thus, it is hard to be optimistic for the second half of 2019 and particularly 2020. The best strategy is to trade short term at least about 30% of your position.

Technical Analysis (Short Term) COP is forming a descending channel pattern with line resistance at $57.50 and line support around $50.

Technically, the stock has reached resistance, and it is time to take about 15-20% of the table depending on the future oil prices, which are paramount.

The stock is likely to retrace at first intermediate support at $55, at which point it may stabilize depending on oil prices again or continue dropping as low as $50 (double bottom).

On the bullish side, if oil prices continue their uptrend seen the last couple of weeks, the stock may eventually produce a decisive breakout with a potential retest of $60.50, which is the next resistance that I see.

Thus, selling anywhere between $57 and $60, a total of 20%, should be a good strategy and eventually buy back by accumulation from $55 to $50.

COP is highly correlated to oil prices, and any decision must be taken after analyzing the oil prices outlook.

