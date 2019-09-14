Parker-Hannifin Trying To Make Its Case For A Less Cyclical Future

PH is a good company and a good name to consider for a short-cycle rebound, but it seems early for a rebound call and the valuation isn't at can't-miss levels.

Management believes the business will be less cyclical and higher margin in the future, with significant investments in aerospace driving much of that shift.

I thought Parker-Hannifin (PH) had some appeal on a relative basis back in May, and while the share price performance since then hasn’t been spectacular, the shares have indeed outperformed the industrial peer group. Since that article, a few things have become clear – there’s definitely a short-cycle industrial slowdown, and Parker-Hannifin is looking to large inorganic investments in aerospace to create a less cyclical business mix.

Parker-Hannifin is more of a “show me” stock now in my opinion; management talks a good game about outgrowing peers on an organic basis and improving margins, but the company’s historical track record isn’t particularly strong. Moreover, I think management’s guide for the second half of its fiscal year 2020 (the first half of calendar 2020) could prove too optimistic. The valuation isn’t bad, and I think this is a good business, but it’s tough for me to work up much enthusiasm for a definitive buy/avoid call.

Looking To Become Less Cyclical (Or At Least Differently Cyclical)

Parker-Hannifin has long been a very cyclical company, with results tracking pretty closely with metrics like industrial production and manufacturing capacity utilization. With Parker-Hannifin reporting its first quarterly organic contraction since FQ4’16 in this past quarter, and multiple short-cycle end-markets turning negative, Parker-Hannifin is likely looking at a stretch of multiple quarters of organic revenue contraction (history would suggest around five to six quarters in total).

Management is actively trying to change this cyclicality, though, and has invested substantial capital into two recent acquisitions (LORD and Exotic Metals) in that effort. Although LORD’s business mix is, on balance, pretty consistent with the short-cycle industrial mix that Parker has long had, the roughly one-third exposure to aerospace is quite a bit higher than Parker’s prior weighting.

The more recent acquisition of Exotic Metals goes even further in that direction. Parker-Hannifin is paying over $1.7 billion for this manufacturer of high-performance/high-temperature performance-critical aerospace components (primarily engine, but also airframe), and it will add about another 15% to Parker’s aerospace revenue base. While the deal was not cheap (almost 13x EBITDA before synergies), Exotic Metals has high margins. Likewise, while the company has high exposure to specific programs (about 40% of its revenue comes from F-35 engine components and another 20% from the Boeing (BA) MAX program), most of the company’s revenue is covered by long-term agreements and the company is often the sole source for the components it provides.

Diving deeper into aerospace is a popular move today. Although Honeywell’s (HON) bid for United Technologies (UTX) is several years old now, UTX acquired Rockwell Collins last year, Eaton (ETN) recently acquired a business with significant aerospace exposure, and several other multi-industrials have either made acquisitions in the aerospace or explicitly claimed a desire to do so. Aerospace has had its own cyclicality in the past, but the cycles tend to be much longer (and uncorrelated to short-cycle industrial trends) and air travel projections support a healthy demand outlook for aerospace for many years to come.

Parker-Hannifin bulking up in aerospace makes a great deal of sense to me, although loading more debt onto the balance sheet going into a short-cycle correction (if not recession) is a more controversial call. Still, at its core, Parker-Hannifin remains a short-cycle industrial components supplier, with significant exposure to areas like fluid control, pneumatics, fluid connectors, filtration, sealing products, and so on.

End-Markets Likely To Get Worse Before Getting Better

On top of the 2% organic revenue contraction that Parker-Hannifin reported in the fiscal fourth quarter, the company also reported a 3% contraction in orders, with North American industrial orders down 4% (after declining 6% in the third quarter) and International orders down 8% (after a 4% decline in FQ3).

As far as the end-markets go, there was little surprise that markets like autos, engines, heavy trucks, and machine tools are weak, and that only markets like aerospace and life sciences are currently growing. Looking ahead for a few quarters, ag, construction, material handling, and oil/gas all look vulnerable to getting worse, though auto is probably bottoming out and power gen, semi, and refrigeration could improve in 2020. Recent commentary from companies including Emerson (EMR) and Honeywell suggests that long-cycle process automation demand is still okay, though there are some concerns of chemical and oil/gas projects being delayed.

Parker-Hannifin’s guidance for FY 2020 includes an expectation for mid-single-digit contraction in the first half (the second half of calendar 2019) and slight growth in the second half (first half calendar 2020). I think that may prove optimistic given both current conditions and past cycle experience. Parker has never really been able to outgrow its peers on an organic revenue basis, and I think the real key now is the extent to which these recent inorganic investments in aerospace can goose the overall growth rate next year.

I’d also like to see more definitive and dynamic action on margins. Parker-Hannifin has worked through a business simplification plan and some portfolio restructuring (eliminating commoditized products), and has also talked about efforts in lean manufacturing, procurement, and so forth. But the reality is that North American industrial segment margins have stayed in the high 16%’s since FY 2012. Efforts to improve margins in the International business have shown more significant results, though, so I don’t dismiss the possibility of improvement here.

The Outlook

I’ve lowered my expectations for fiscal 2020 (and management’s guide for the year was below the sell-side average going into the report), but I haven’t changed my long-term outlook for low single-digit long-term revenue growth and mid-single-digit free cash flow growth. Parker-Hannifin’s efforts to bulk up in aerospace and specialty materials (the LORD deal) could drive better long-term revenue growth, but again this company has long struggled to separate itself from the pack. I also see upside potential for margins, but I need more evidence of progress before putting into my model.

In valuing companies like Parker-Hannifin I primarily use discounted cash flow modeling and an EV/EBITDA approach that is driven by the company’s margins and returns (metrics like operating margin and ROIC correlate rather strongly to EV/EBITDA multiples over time). I believe PH shares are now priced for a roughly 8% to 9% annualized long-term return for shareholders, with the EV/EBITDA approach driving the high end of the range.

The Bottom Line

Although this report may come across as negative (or at least skeptical), I actually like Parker-Hannifin, and I think it will be a good stock to play the eventual industrial rebound. If management can deliver on its goals of above-peer organic growth, less cyclicality in the future, and improved margins, so much the better. I just think it is a little early to buy cyclical short-cycle industrial names, and particularly so when the valuation doesn’t leave a lot of downside protection.

