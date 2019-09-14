Palo Alto Networks: Business Model Transitions To The Cloud

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) has done a stellar job in dispelling investor concerns, which broadly centered around two issues: 1) possible margin compression from shrinking invoice duration, and 2) absence of a clear business strategy for the long term.

The biggest positive to come out from the company's two recent events (earnings and analyst day) was a detailed vision of PANW transitioning towards a holistic cloud services business without significant transition costs. The new business model, in my view, opens up a much larger TAM than peers.

With product differentiation maintained through sensible acquisitions, PANW is well poised to gain revenue share without giving up on operating or cash flow margins. In fact, with operating margins likely to reach 25% over the next 4-5 years and equity FCF margins doubling over this time frame, I am bullish on the stock.

A Mixed Bag

F4Q numbers were mixed at best. However long-term investors should have taken note of management guiding a 20% growth in billings and revenues to FY22, much ahead of ~15% Street estimates. Revenue growth, coupled with operating margin expansion from investments and M&A in the Cloud Security platform, augurs well with FCF margins likely to hold steady above 30%.

The $4B FCF that Palo Alto Networks aims to generate over the next three years will provide the firm significant ammunition to defend its leadership position in the cloud security business. In fact, with vendor congestion in the space likely leading to consolidation, PANW's war chest will allow management to cherry pick the right acquisitions to complement PANW's portfolio offerings.

Shift to the Cloud

PANW made it most obvious that there is a clear shift in strategy to cloud services, a segment that currently accounts for only ~10% of the revenue mix. PANW's management guided to strong growth in next-gen cloud security billings, expected to clock 57% CAGR through FY22 and reach 30% of the total billings.

CEO Nikesh Arora laid out Palo Alto's focus on its core strength in network security complemented by high growth areas in cloud security and endpoint (Prisma and Cortex XDR products respectively).

Prisma Cloud provides security services for public cloud and already counts over 1,000 customers on the platform. The offering has the best-in-class features of four of PANW's recent acquisitions including Redlock, Evident.io, Twistlock, and PureSec, and PANW is throwing its weight behind the service by growing its sales force by over four times.

Source: Pg 43 of Company Presentation

Cortex XDR is PANW's AI-based endpoint detection and response platform. It differentiates itself from peers by protecting both the front and back end with capabilities to integrate with third-party data, thereby allowing clients analytics and security automation capabilities.

Source: Pg 55 of Company Presentation

Both Prisma Cloud and Cortex XD will drive Next-Gen security billings to a $1.7B business by 2022, up from $452M in F19 with an incremental investment of $120-150M in F20.

Source: Pg 72 of Company Presentation

The biggest highlight was the surprising move not to transition the invoicing structure on traditional invoicing deals, an issue that had foreshadowed F3Q results and fueled concern that FCF margins will be impacted significantly. In fact, per latest management commentary, the impact of lower contract duration on OCF would only be about 10% over the next three years. Investors would be breathing a sigh of relief.

Palo Alto Networks has its sights firmly set on making inroads in the cloud security market. The cloud security market is likely to expand by a CAGR of 21.2% between CY18 and CY22 with addressable market size of $850B+ by 2022.

Source: Pg 16 of Company Presentation

PANW's move towards cloud services and its differentiated portfolio make it well suited to cater to this entire TAM, which will drive market share gains against competition in the longer term.

Focus Remains on Inorganic Growth

M&As remain the bedrock of the company's evolution into a leading cloud security platform. CEO Nikesh Arora guided that the strategy to acquire best of breed technology will continue, but with a focus on buying early-stage companies as opposed to large transformative deals with meaningful (>$100M) revenue pools.

Source: Pg 75 of Company Presentation

The M&A strategy, along with investments in the cloud security platform, will see near-term compression in margins of ~250bps by FY20. This will fuel FY21 and FY22 operating margins higher by 150bps and see stable operating margins in the 25% range in the next 4-5 years. Whether these numbers are lofty optimistic scenarios or achievable realistic metrics will remain a topic of intense scrutiny over the course of next few quarters.

Valuation Metrics

PANW is expected to see short-term operating margin compression largely due to higher investments in its platform, but this will drive higher operating margins close to 25% in the next 4-5 years. Equity FCF Yield is also likely to double in the next 4-5 years and stabilize around the 10% level. All of these are drivers for the share price, which corrected by 15% in the last year - an under-performance I now feel is unjustifiable.

Palo Alto Networks has underperformed its peers, Symantec (SYMC), Fortinet (FTNT) and Splunk (SPLK) over the past year and has trailed the broader SPX. This under-performance should now likely reverse given that most of the controversies surrounding the stocks have been erased following the recent analyst day presentation by the management.

Source: Author

Competitive dynamics remain favorable with Palo Alto Network's leadership position in network security maintained over traditional peers such as Cisco (CSCO) and Juniper (JNPR). PANW finds itself attractively positioned to take on the competition in the cloud security space by virtue of its market leadership position, strong and evolving product portfolio and a solid cloud strategy. With long-term operating and Equity FCF margins expanding, along with a potentially bigger market leadership position as the market consolidates, I feel bullish on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.