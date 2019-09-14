Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Crackdown on Big Tech

Once lauded as an engine of economic growth, Big Tech has increasingly been on the defensive over privacy lapses and its outsized market control. On Aug. 30, a group of seven states led by New York Attorney General Letitia James launched an antitrust investigation into Facebook (FB), centered on the company's dominance in the industry. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton followed up with an antitrust probe into Google (GOOG, GOOGL) this week, which will initially focus on web advertising (all fifty U.S. states have signed on to the investigation).

AT&T targeted by activist action

Elliott Management on Monday unveiled a $3.2B stake in AT&T (T), urging the telecom and media conglomerate to end its acquisition spree and focus on improving its business. Shares climbed over 5%, before ending the day up 1.5%, as AT&T said it's already working on issues that the activist investor outlined and reportedly hired Goldman Sachs for its defense. Elliott asserts its four-part plan will bring the stock to $60 or more by the end of 2021 (65%+ upside).

To extend or not to extend

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he will "press on with negotiating a Brexit deal, while preparing to leave without one," hours after a law came into force demanding that he delay Britain's departure from the EU unless he can strike a divorce agreement. Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament was also unlawful, according to a Scottish court in Edinburgh, which didn't order the ruling to be overturned as Britain's Supreme Court will make the final decision.

Farewell to Jack Ma

While the move had been planned for more than a year, Jack Ma officially stepped down as the chairman of Alibaba's (BABA) board on Tuesday. Daniel Zhang will take up the role and continue as the Chinese e-commerce giant's CEO. 2019 is a big year for Alibaba. The company is celebrating its twentieth anniversary as it looks back at milestones that include Taobao, Alipay, Tmall and Ant Financial, as well as its cloud business, Singles Day extravaganza and New York IPO.

Reshaping the gig economy

California lawmakers approved a landmark bill that will require companies like Uber (UBER), Lyft (LYFT) and DoorDash (DOORD) to treat contract workers as employees. Some estimates suggest costs for those firms would increase by 30% as a result, while opponents of the bill say it will hurt those people who want to work flexible hours. The bill, known as Assembly Bill 5, may also influence other states. A coalition of labor groups is pushing similar legislation in New York, and bills in Washington State and Oregon could see renewed momentum.

Apple product showcase

At its big annual fall event, Apple (AAPL) revealed a trio of upgraded iPhone 11s, including a lower-priced model, and set the monthly price for its video streaming service at $4.99, largely undercutting rivals Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS). Apple can afford to discount TV+ because of the profits it earns on hardware and its distribution edge, with more than 1.4B devices in use worldwide. Besides the new iPhones, the company unveiled a new entry-level iPad, the Apple Watch Series 5, and game subscription service Apple Arcade.

Europe plays catch-up

The continent's fortunes changed Wednesday in the form of a $100B consumer internet giant that listed publicly in Amsterdam. The company is called Prosus, and it's a spinoff of South African consumer internet conglomerate Naspers (OTCPK:NAPRF). While Prosus is not a consumer internet business itself, like Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL), it invests in a portfolio of global internet firms and is best known for its 31% stake in Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). The addition will shake up the continent's tech landscape, which has been struggling to compete with U.S. and Chinese giants.

Another wave of easing

The ECB cut its deposit rate by 10 basis points to -0.50% and said QE will be restarted on Nov. 1 to the tune of €20B per month. That amount might be a bit of a disappointment to those looking for something more dovish, but the program is open-ended, and that's going to excite the dovish fans. Speaking at a press conference, ECB President Mario Draghi said that economic risks remain titled to the downside, while growth and inflation forecasts were cut across the board.

FrownDirectClub

In the company's first day of trade on Thursday, SmileDirectClub (SDC) shares plunged 28%, marking the year's worst stock market debut for a U.S. company valued at over $1B. IPO misery of late has plagued the markets, with WeWork (WE) weighing whether to drastically cut its targeted IPO valuation, and Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) hitting all-time lows. SmileDirectClub sells clear teeth aligners directly to consumers without requiring visits to orthodontists' offices.

Huge crude surplus

"Booming shale production has allowed the U.S. to close in on, and briefly overtake, Saudi Arabia as the world's top oil exporter," the IEA said in its closely-watched monthly report. It comes at a time when the U.S. is actively pursuing "energy dominance," putting downward pressure on prices at a time when the market is already struggling to cope with too much supply. Meanwhile, an OPEC technical meeting in Abu Dhabi made no decision on further output cuts despite a mounting global supply glut and weakening demand growth for crude.

Up in smoke

The Trump administration is prepping a ban on flavored e-cigarettes as federal agencies probe an outbreak of a lung problem that killed at least six people and reportedly led to the sickness of hundreds of others. New Jersey could also become the latest state to restrict e-cigarette use, with Governor Phil Murphy launching a task force to find ways to curb vaping. Earlier this week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo proposed banning flavored e-cigarettes - following a ban imposed in Michigan - while San Francisco took it one step further in June, prohibiting the sale of all e-cigs starting in 2020.

