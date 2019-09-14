Microsoft: Duration Of Cloud Advantage Likely Underappreciated+

Microsoft (MSFT) is riding a couple of the most powerful secular tailwinds in enterprise computing today. The trend toward leveraging cloud infrastructure is set to continue well into the next decade and is really only getting started. However, it is hybrid cloud growth rather than public cloud growth that is poised to accelerate, and here Microsoft has meaningful advantage. While the search for infrastructure efficiencies will start demand for cloud growth, asset digitization and a search for operational efficiencies by enterprises will keep cloud demand on a long-term growth cycle.

Cloud computing still has a very long runway

Microsoft is no longer just the dominant windows franchise that it was once so synonymous with. While the Windows franchise and personal computing business still contributes approximately 70% of Microsoft's profits, it is the fast growing intelligent cloud business that will continue to power its growth. Microsoft's intelligent cloud business contributes approximately 30% of Microsoft's revenues. In the company's most recent quarterly results, Microsoft reported cloud segment revenues of approximately $11.4B, out of $33.7B in quarterly revenue. While not specifically broken out, Azure likely accounts for the lion's share of these cloud revenues, with Microsoft reporting 67% year-on-year growth in its cloud business.

Source: Microsoft Q4 2019 earnings report

Nonetheless, there was some media consternation after Microsoft's recently reported numbers about the extent to which the growth in its Azure business is seemingly decelerating (cloud growth down to 64% year on year from almost 76% just three quarters back). What this ignores is that we are in a decade long secular trend of global cloud growth. Gartner's forecast on the growth of the global cloud market suggests a very even rate of growth in global cloud through 2022 of between 23% and 26% each year.

As the No2 player in the global cloud market in terms of market share, Azure will pick up a disproportionately higher share of this volume compared to smaller players such as IBM (IBM) and Oracle (ORCL) given massive scale and margin advantages from increased utilization compared to the smaller players.

Cloud penetration is still at relatively low levels compared to on-premise deployment. Gartner estimates suggest that on-premise deployment and services still account for a majority of spend, with over $3.8T in IT services spend in 2019. Total global cloud computing spend across infrastructure and applications and business processes only accounted for $214B in 2019, so there is still significant headway for the cloud to grow.

Hybrid cloud will drive future cloud growth

There are several core compelling reasons why cloud-based computing is sensible for enterprises. Key among these is the ability to centralize the management of security, maintenance and firmware changes and policy control on computing infrastructure. Rather than having to worry about ad-hoc policy control and management done in a piecemeal way across on-premise infrastructure, business can take advantage of the scale and standardization that comes with leveraging this across terabytes of compute, and the lower per unit maintenance cost that administration at such scale offers.

However enterprises, particularly larger enterprises, have invested very heavily in legacy on-premises systems which are complicated to migrate. Business critical programs and applications are run and utilized by users daily across these on-premises systems, and managed with a high regard to security and integrity of data. For these businesses, the migration to the cloud, even though it makes financial sense, will deliberately be a very slow and steady process. For these businesses, a combination of on-premise infrastructure for legacy systems, and steady migration of dev ops and test process to the cloud will be the way they approach moving to the cloud. A hybrid cloud approach that consists of on-premise deployments and cloud instances is one that will be more prevalent for this next phase of cloud migration.

In fact, it is expected that it will be hybrid cloud adoption that will fuel the next leg of growth. In a recent survey of enterprise cloud users, almost 60% of enterprise IT decision makers reported that hybrid cloud was the ideal deployment model for them and that was the strategy that they would likely take to cloud deployment going forward. Key rationale included wanting interoperability between cloud types and the ability to move data back and from the cloud as being of prime importance.

Source: RightScale, 2019 State of the Cloud Report

Microsoft has a dominant position in hybrid cloud

Microsoft has a very unique position in helping companies support a hybrid cloud model. It has a strong on-premises presence in many corporations by virtue of its Microsoft Office Productivity Suite and Windows Server offerings, giving it an entrenched position to enable a company's tentative move to the cloud, perhaps starting with one or two development instances before moving production level applications.

In fact, Microsoft has been cited as the preferred option for hybrid cloud for enterprises, which like the ability to leverage its own Microsoft application instances in its existing data center deployments while being able to experiment with moving select instances to the cloud, easing the transition for more highly regulated, or highly cautious organizations. Microsoft has also been earlier to the market with its hybrid cloud approach, with options available from 2016 for such deployments compared to a more recent entry by AWS.

Digital transformation will power a new wave of cloud adoption

While enterprises will initially come to the cloud for the scale advantages of infrastructure management, application security, patching and firmware updates, it is really the drivers of digital transformation and operational advantage that will get them to stay. This is the idea of a cloud-based twin for physical assets which can be instrumented and tracked to facilitate such things as understanding and predicting machine downtime in advance, or anticipating utilization and occupancy in a building or tracking energy consumption across premises. The advent of low-cost local compute and falling sensor costs is starting to lead to a proliferation in the deployment of sensors to instrument virtually everything. Better tracking of assets and asset health enables better operational efficiency for enterprises. For virtually all of these use cases, massive amounts of data are required to gather a complete picture of asset health, and develop machine learning algorithms to predict equipment failure or otherwise optimize asset usage.

Enterprise IOT is very much still in its infancy, with many organizations experimenting with use cases and trying to justify economic return; however, the next 7-10 years are expected to bring about dramatic deployment in the number of projects and sensors deployed. The Industrial IOT market is expected to grow by a CAGR of just under 30% by 2025 to under $1T as enterprises across manufacturing, healthcare and the industrial sector look to eliminate cost and increase productivity through the use of sensors and data to introduce efficiency. Microsoft estimates that there will be 80B "connected things" by 2025, generating 180ZB of data. In order to gather a full picture of asset health, much of this data will make its way up to the cloud.

Microsoft again is positioning itself well in the development of Azure based tools to help support the management and control of sensor based data to the cloud and enabling the analytics and predictive power behind such data. The Azure IOT hub allows bi-directional control of sensor data, providing sensors with intelligence to make decisions based on data that is sent up to the cloud and analyzed there. For instance, sensor data which indicates that the temperature in a manufacturing facility is too high for optimal manufacture of chocolate will facilitate downstream command to a connected radiator sensor to increase air vent control and ventilation.

This data will in turn need to be processed, analyzed and distilled to draw meaningful inferences from it, and here again, Microsoft Azure ML studio has tools to help developers analyze data to generate the algorithms necessary to develop relationships between data variables to ultimately predict relationships and events in a system.

Takeaway

While it may simplistically appear that Microsoft's rate of Azure growth is dramatically and quickly decelerating, the expected future growth of the hybrid cloud, and Microsoft's dominant position here, coupled with the subsequent expected tailwind of digital transformation will likely help Microsoft growth from Azure related services remain at an uptrend for a far longer period that what appears the case today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.