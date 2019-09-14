Cloudera: Time To Cash In

Given the lowered prospects for future revenue growth, I don't see how the extreme cash burn can be justified.

In July I identified Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) as a speculative buy. The stock price at publication time was $5.98, and I issued a target price of $9. As luck would have it, the day after the article was published, Carl Icahn disclosed that he had a 12.6% active stake in the company. A week later Icahn increased his stake to 16.48%. Now, 1½ months later, this position is up 54%.

Given that Cloudera has reached my price target of $9, I have decided that it is time to take a fresh look at this company. For sure, the stock price still has some potential upward movement as shown in the chart below.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

It is quite possible, if not likely, that the stock price will reach the upper trend line of the descending channel, somewhere around $12. But this should be an upper limit on where this stock is headed for the short-term. Stocks that trend down for an extended period of time don’t usually break out quickly, but tend to take their time forming a base. I could be wrong, but that is how I see it.

Moving on to Cloudera’s fundamentals, things are a little less cloudy now than they were in July. Cloudera has had time to assimilate its acquisition of Hortonworks. Unfortunately, the revenue growth and free cash flow are insufficient to fulfill the Rule of 40% and cash burn is extremely high.

For these reasons, I am giving Cloudera a neutral rating. This comes despite the stock price still being undervalued relative to its peers. The markets are taking a harder look at SaaS companies, and I do believe that it is time to reduce risk and cash in the chips on Cloudera.

I could present the new Cloudera product offering which is based on the Cloudera/Hortonworks integration, but frankly, there is a lot of competition in the area of data integration and analysis, and it isn’t clear to me how this company is going to achieve the high revenue growth that would justify the extreme level of cash burn.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 93 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Cloudera is below the trendline, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is lower than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Cloudera is undervalued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

In cases like this, one can usually point to a reason why the stock is undervalued. In the case of Cloudera, there is still a lot of skepticism surrounding the circumstances of Cloudera’s IPO regarding claims made by company management about future prospects. In fact, there is a class action suit on that topic. Also, now that the recent acquisition of Hortonworks is settling down, it is becoming clear that the company fundamentals are not up to snuff as I will detail in the following paragraphs.

Company Fundamentals

SaaS companies generally sacrifice profits for growth, and traditional value factors such as P/E ratio are not meaningful. Therefore, I focus on other metrics such as the "Rule of 40%," free cash flow margin, and cash burn to evaluate software companies.

The Rule Of 40%

The Rule of 40% is a metric used by software companies to help them achieve a balance between growth and profitability. The Rule of 40% is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate, plus profit, adds up to 40% or more, then the company has balanced growth and profit and is financially healthy.

There are several different ways of calculating the Rule of 40%:

Growth - The standard growth metric is to use the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth rate. For my Rule of 40% calculation, I use percentage sales growth TTM. There are three reasons for this: (1) ARR is not always available, (2) most SaaS companies grow not only organically but also by acquisition, and (3) many companies are in the middle of a transformation to SaaS and have a significant amount of product sales.

Profit - I have seen many variants for the profit metric. Some analysts use EBITDA margin. Others use the operating cash flow margin or free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor's perspective.

Revenue Growth

Cloudera's revenue grew by 56% for the most recent 12 months, but this figure is skewed by the acquisition of Hortonworks.

(Source: Portfolio123)

For the purpose of calculating the Rule of 40% metric, I am going to use 16% which was the ARR growth quoted in the most recent quarterly earnings call, instead of using 56% revenue growth which included the Hortonworks acquisition. This seems generous given the guidance for FY20 of 4% to 9%.

(Source: Cloudera)

Free Cash Flow Margin

Cloudera had a free cash flow margin of 0.7% for the most recent 12-month period. Climbing significantly from nearly -50% back in mid-2017.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Rule Of 40% Applied To Cloudera

Cloudera's YoY ARR growth was 16%, while free cash flow margin was 0.7%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 16% + 0.7% = 16.7%

Cloudera scores fairly low on the Rule of 40%, therefore I have to conclude that the company has a lot of work to make the company financially healthy and bring growth and profits into balance.

SG&A Expense

As an investor, one wants to make sure that if a company doesn't score well on the Rule of 40%, it is at least not burning cash. The company is, in fact, burning cash, and a lot of it.

Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative, and R&D.

(Source: Portfolio123)

In the case of Cloudera, the SG&A expense is 106% of the total revenues. This means that Cloudera is spending more on SG&A expenses than total revenue intake.

Another way to look at cash burn is to create a scatter plot that shows the operating margin/EV versus forward sales growth for SaaS stocks. The operating margin for my purposes is calculated as follows:

Operating Margin = Gross Margin TTM - SG&A Expense Margin TTM

(Source: Portfolio123)

Cloudera is situated substantially below the trendline, suggesting that the company’s operating margin (gross profit margin - SG&A expense margin) is way too low for its future growth expectations.

Summary

In an article written at the end of July, I suggested buying Cloudera's stock on speculation that the recent plunge in stock price was overdone. At that time I set a price target of $9. In 1½ months, this stock has surpassed $9 for a paper profit of 54%.

After taking a new look at the company's fundamentals, I have concluded that it is time to exit this position. The expected revenue growth is not sufficient to justify the high level of cash burn. I also feel that the data analysis market is crowded and competitive, and it will be difficult for Cloudera to rise above the pack.

The stock price is still undervalued on a relative basis, but current market sentiment towards SaaS stocks suggests lowering risk. Therefore, I am changing my rating for Cloudera from a buy to a neutral rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.