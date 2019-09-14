A Sum-Of-Parts Analysis Of Accenture's Business

On taking a closer look at the company’s business lines, we find that the stock can potentially return 12-35% over the next few quarters.

Whether it was the appointment of the new CEO before the end of the current fiscal year or recovery in financial services, Accenture has delivered.

Accenture is one of the few companies that have been consistently able to keep its performance and investor communication in sync.

Since our last article on Accenture (NYSE:ACN), the stock has moved up and had crossed the $200 mark before retreating 10 points or so.

Despite the noise, Accenture has been steadily executing while keeping the investor community well informed of what to expect over the year on the business and succession fronts. We look through the company’s business to ascribe intrinsic value to the Accenture stock based on a sum-of-the-parts approach, valuing each of the company’s business lines. Even in the base case, we find a 12-13% upside, which can easily swell up to 35% in a more favorable case.

Accenture's new CEO

At the beginning of Sept 2019, the company announced that Julie Spellman Sweet had been elevated to the post of CEO. The interim CEO, David Rowland, became the executive chairman of the board.

Sweet had previously served as the CEO for Accenture’s North American operations from June 2015 until Sept 2019. Before that Sweet was Accenture’s General Counsel. She had joined Accenture in 2010, after a nearly two-decade stint at a NY legal services firm, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP, where she left as a partner. Sweet holds a Juris Doctor from Columbia Law School.

Additionally, her areas of expertise extend to innovation and impact of technology on business, among others. Sweet is also a member of the World Economic Forum's International Business Council.

On Sweet’s earlier appointment as the CEO of Accenture's North American operations, erstwhile CEO, late Pierre Nanterme had stated:

Since joining Accenture in 2010, Julie has distinguished herself as a key member of our senior leadership team. She has made a significant contribution to our business strategy and our investment strategy, as well as to our Capital Committee, and has demonstrated a strong commitment to our clients and our people.

Source: Accenture press release

During Sweet’s tenure at the helm of Accenture’s North American operations, the division had clocked an average revenue growth rate of 8%.

Source: Company filings, Author calculations

While 2016 saw broad-based growth across verticals, 2017’s revenue growth was much lower on account of weakness in health and public sector and 2018 saw a bounceback in growth despite headwinds. 2019 has seen improvement in the federal business and Q3 results saw the company updated its guidance to 8-9% y/y revenue growth.

A look at Accenture's business

Accenture has been steadily building out a technology core to host most of its businesses. The build-out has been effected through a mix of acquisitions and organic effort. As a result of Accenture's strategy, the company's margin profile has been improving. While tailwinds of contract profitability and low-cost delivery centers gets offset by FX headwinds, the benefits of automating routine jobs almost directly add on to the operating line.

We also note that some of Accenture's business segments lend themselves amenable to greater benefits from the "platformization" of the company’s offerings.

Certain research suggests that Accenture's consulting revenues are positively correlated to Fed funds rate, implying that rate cuts can potentially weaken the revenue growth for the company. While the Fed has been dragging its heels on excessive cuts, we look through each of Accenture’s segments to assess what the best- and worst-case outcomes could look like.

Communications, Media & Technology (CMT)

The clients in the CMT division (communications, media, high-tech, software, etc.) have a great need to catalyze their digital transformation journey. The resultant demand, coupled with Accenture's scale has allowed the company to deliver strong performance. For the nine months ended May 19, operating margin expanded by 160 bps on top of a 7% growth in $ revenue.

Especially, the sustained growth in software and platforms has allowed for above-average revenue growth rates and coupled with strong contract profitability, the segment’s margins have seen a steady uptick.

We expect the strength in platform services and cloud and infrastructure services to continue even in the worst case to drive 6% y/y revenue growth for 2020. What can further strengthen growth are custom services, which could end up adding another 4-5% to 2020 segment revenue growth.

On the margin front, we think custom development can add nearly 100 bps to our base case operating margin.

Source: Company filings, Author estimates

We also note Julie Sweet’s view of the North American operations and technology bent can help further growth, making the upside case more likely.

Financial Services (FS)

Since the bulk of FS revenues are derived from banking and capital markets, weakness in this sub-segment has been a major headwind for FS despite strength in the insurance business. In particular, Europe has been a spot of bother. However, with an improvement in banking and the expectations of ECB action to support growth, we think that Accenture's expectations of recovery in FS in 2H19 have been well-founded. While for the nine months ended May 19, operating margin contracted by over 100 bps along with a 2% decline in $ revenue, the decline for 3Q19 was 1.5%.

Looking out to 2020, we think the degree of improvement in banking and capital market business will be the key determinant of the segment performance. We expect a base case growth rate of 2%, with an improvement in banking and capital markets potentially adding 3-4% to segment growth.

Source: Company filings, Author estimates

The risks to our forecasts are from extreme fallout events such as a difficult Brexit, further deterioration of Italy’s condition and possible tariff tensions with the EU.

Health & Public Service (HPS)

The weakness in HPS had been due to the winding down of existing contracts in the US, with Europe remaining strong. As the US federal business has started recovering, HPS's performance has been improving.

Source: Company filings, Author calculations

The US federal government business accounted for nearly one-third of HPS's segment revenue for 2018, making it an important component of HPS's growth. We expect growth to pick up with stability in margins on the back of US presidential elections next year driving up spending.

Source: Company filings, Author estimates

In the base case, we think revenues could move up by at least 4%, with the catalysts highlighted having a potential to add another 2-3% of growth. Margins could also expand by 1-2%, should more lavish spending be unleashed.

Products

Accenture’s largest product division has seen strength across geographies and segments. We expect the Accenture to continue benefiting from the need to enhance distribution and sales efficiencies.

Source: Company filings, Author calculations

However, competition and the need to invest has been evident in the margins with a 40-bps y/y contraction in 3Q19 margins and an even more pronounced 50-bps contraction for 9M19.

Going forward, we estimate that despite the cushion from life sciences, competition in consumer-related industries and lumpiness in industrial business could cause a 3-4% difference in growth across the base case and the upside case.

Source: Company filings, Author estimates

We also note that the need for investments could keep margin growth muted.

Resources

The Resources business group’s performance has been on a tear. Whether the need for old economy companies to play catch up by adopting digital transformation has been fueling profitable demand or structural changes in business models have been driving growth in Accenture’s resources division is debatable. However, the division has been delivering multi-quarter double-digit growth rates.

Source: Company filings, Author calculations

Even the margin expansion has been stellar. Going into 2020, we expect strong growth.

Source: Company filings, Author estimates

Despite the geopolitical influences over these industries, even in the base case, segment growth is unlikely to fall below high-single digits.

While the underlying fabric of delivery remains the same across Accenture's business lines, the distinctive dynamics of each division are quite visible. For example, FS has seen headwinds and HPS has seen strength in Europe with the inverse characteristics in the US. Resources and CMT have seen broad-based strength, despite very different underlying drivers. The Products division has been growing while facing margin headwinds.

Given the distinct nature of business dynamics, we value Accenture on a sum-of-parts method.

Valuation

We apply an EV/EBIT multiple to each of the divisions to arrive at our estimated value of each division and then adjust for the net debt to arrive at the estimated equity value for Accenture’s stock.

Source: Company filings, Author estimates

Based on our upside and base cases, we have estimated the EBITs and the corresponding EV/EBIT multiples. Our estimate of the segment EV/EBIT multiple is based on the overall multiple that Accenture commands, adjusted for the segment revenue growth and margin. The adjustments have been made to preserve the distinct characteristics of the industries in focus.

Source: Company filings, Author estimates

In the base case, we expect a 12-13% upside from the current levels of $190-200. The upside case talks about going up by over one-third of the company’s market cap. Even in the upside case, the P/S does not look very expensive.

Source: Company filings, Author estimates

In April this year, we had noted:

While the lure of the trillion-dollar hybrid cloud market already has been causing public cloud vendors to align themselves with hybrid specialists to drive growth, Accenture’s service first solutions may just make it a preferred vendor for a large number of influential players. Not only can this move catapult Accenture into the league of large hybrid cloud vendors such as VMware (NYSE:VMW), Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), but can also cause a re-rating in the stock’s multiples. As a point of reference, the leaders in the hybrid cloud space trade at price to sales multiples of 6-10x vs. the sub 3x for Accenture.

Source: Accenture: In A League Of Its Own

In addition to the intrinsic valuation, factors such as the new CEO’s vision and currency moves are likely to be the key determinants of the Accenture stock’s price. In the same breath, we also note that the CEO has spent close to a decade at the company and over one-third of its workforce is in India and the Philippines, where currency depreciation has been helping lower costs. All things considered, we find Accenture to be a high-quality, low-risk stock with significant upside potential over the course of the next few quarters.

