Why StoneCo Has Strong Growth Ahead

Although shares of StoneCo (STNE) settled at the $30 range after rallying to close to $35 last week, the stock has room to move higher. I continue to champion the stock's potential return for DIY Value Investing Marketplace members. There are three reasons StoneCo may make another run back to the $45.62 high.

1. Client Growth

StoneCo added 360,000 more active clients in the second quarter, up 79.5% from last year. Total revenue and income grew 69.6%, helped by strong subscription services and equipment rental income growth. Falling administrative, selling, and financial expenses led to a 35.7% increase in profits in the period.

Advancement of new solutions beyond payment pushed the client count from 32,000 in Q1 to ~70,000 clients with software subscription as of July 2019. StoneCo continues to innovate its service offering. It is piloting a credit program, which involves 3,000 clients. Its Digital Account program already has 10,000 accounts open. The exceptionally strong client growth will justify higher valuation multiples of STNE's stock. Growth of its beyond payment solutions offering will accelerate after StoneCo formed a joint venture with Grupo Globo, the largest media group in Brazil. This partnership will allow the company to target micro-merchants around the country. Once they sign on, the company aims to become the partner of choice that gives them a full range of solutions.

StoneCo expects the joint venture with Grupo Globo will launch in the fourth quarter. Once launched, it has the opportunity to win over 21 million potential clients.

As a nimble firm, StoneCo may accelerate market share growth by targeting not just the more mature cities, but the less mature cities, too. In July, its market share soared from 342 to 503:

Source: StoneCo

2. Product Has Natural Moat

StoneCo's ABC platform expands its core payment business. Clients will soon have access to banking services, credit, and prepayments all within a single platform. Clients may easily view their financial health with such metrics as cash flow. No other bank offers anything as integrated as this platform. In its software strategy, StoneCo is focusing on three markets: food service, retail, and beauty. As it wins more business from each of these verticals, it may cross-sell software to its client base.

StoneCo has just a 1% share in providing funding to SMBs (R$0.8bn). But a ~R$80bn TAM (total addressable market) awaits:

Source: StoneCo

In the quarters ahead, the company will have the opportunity to cross-sell payments processing software. And as the client relationship with payments flourishes over time, expect transactions and active customer numbers to grow at a pace that exceeds historical rates.

3. Strong Financial Performance

StoneCo reported a 2.7x in adjusted net income growth year-over-year.

Source: StoneCo

With profitability growth assured, investors should expect favorable operating leverage ahead. The company grew its adjusted net margin since 1Q18. Although 2Q19 net margins fell sequentially, the strategic investments in the business in the period should lift the metric higher.

Source: StoneCo

Opportunity

StoneCo turned its attention on growing clients for its core software solutions, which provide payment integration offerings in banking and credit. As it rolls out the software to its entire user base, subscription revenue will grow at levels that beat even the most bullish estimates. As its client base grows, the company will find ways to grow credit. Already, the software strategy is reducing churn, so investors should expect credit will have favorable yields in the future.

Valuation and Your Takeaway on StoneCo

Analysts have an average price target of $39.67 on StoneCo (per TipRanks). But investors who want to input their own growth forecasts may use a five-year DCF revenue exit model to arrive at their own fair value target. In the scenario where the revenue exit multiple is 15-25 times and where revenue growth slows in the five-year period, the fair value is still over $40.

Source: finbox.io

Source: finbox.io

StoneCo shares may look like they stopped rallying, but once investors notice the strong prospects ahead, the stock could resume its uptrend.

Please [+]Follow me for fast-growing stocks. Click on the "follow" button beside my name. Also, I am inviting you explore the DIY (do-it-yourself) value investing service for exclusive stock picks offered only to members.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.