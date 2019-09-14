China Starts Attack On Boeing And Airbus

In the next five years, not much will change in the airliner market. After that period, China will take market share from Boeing and Airbus.

However, the Chinese C919 airliner that starts deliveries in 2022 will become a game-changer in the airliner industry. Airbus may partner with the C919.

This ramp-up indicates that China is entering the next phase to compete with Boeing and Airbus.

On August 30, 2019, China's state-owned airlines Air China (OTCPK:AIRYY), China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) and China Western Airlines each announced to purchase 35 ARJ21-700 regional jets from Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC). These 115 airliners will be delivered from 2020 to 2024.

For Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), this indicates the next phase of Chinese home-grown, home-built airliners. As market leaders, they will be affected by this. This article tries to analyze the significance of this order and is a follow-up of China's Fast-Growing Airliner Market: Airbus Or Boeing?.

Ramping up airliner production in China is a significant step forward. Especially when "Made in China" airliners will compete outside the internal Chinese market. The next five years, there will not be a lot of impact on Boeing or Airbus, but once China starts producing substantial numbers of airliners, their duopoly will change with a third player that has the backing of the Chinese government. Market segment will be taken at the expense of Boeing and Airbus.

COMAC ARJ-21 narrow body airliner

The COMAC ARJ-21 is a small regional jet with a maximum of 95 passengers in the current version. Although branded as "Chinese" developed, it resembles the McDonnell Douglas MD-80/90s which were license-produced in China (by COMAC!) in 1986. Although there are new components and redesigns, it is likely that significant parts were inspired by this previous airliner.

Development started in 2002 and 15 aircraft have been delivered. The 115 airliners ordered will be delivered from 2020 to 2024. This requires a ramp-up of production to deliver on time. Teething problems with regard to manufacturing must have been resolved. General Electric (GE) provides the engines and United Technologies Corporation (UTX) the avionics for the ARJ21.

Source: production chart created by Confero

The current order book should not be regarded as important. This might be done to show interest in this first Chinese manufactured airliner. A lot of these are done by Chinese companies with a heavy government influence. Other orders seem very optimistic. Follow the actual deliveries. Since deliveries for the big three start next year, the backlog doesn't seem to be important.

Significance of launching customer Chengdu Airlines

Chengdu Airlines was the launching customer and received the first ARJ-21 in 2015, which means it has a five-year history of the ARJ21 in operations. Chengdu Airlines can be considered a test-bed for the three government owned airlines as well as COMAC, the manufacturer of the ARJ21.

Source: Ownership chart created by Confero

Chengdu Airlines operates 46 new airliners on domestic routes in China only. Its current fleet is new and consists of 46 Airbus and COMAC airliners. Both Chengdu Airlines and its part-owner Sichuan Airlines do not operate any Boeing aircraft. Considering their relations to the Chinese government airlines and aerospace industry their future actions are worth following.

Source: airliner fleet chart created by Confero

What airliners will the orders replace?

Air China, China Eastern Airlines and China Western Airlines have a mixed fleet of Airbus and Boeing airliners. The Boeing airliners are on average newer and Airbus has the largest number of aircraft.

Source: airliner fleet chart created by Confero

It would be logical to replace comparable aircraft. The oldest will be replaced first. Possible candidates will be.

Airline Aircraft type Number in use Average age Air China Airbus A319-100 33 13.3 Air China Boeing 737-700 18 12.8 China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-700 39 9.4 China Southern Airlines Airbus A319-100 20 14 China Southern Airlines Boeing 737-700 26 11.9

The ARJ-21 orders will probably not show which manufacturer China will choose. A mixture of older A319's and B737-700 will probably be replaced. Air China and China Southern Airlines have similar age, similar capacity Airbus and Boeing airliner that can be replaced. This would be worth watching.

But it is also possible that the ARJ-21 are just intended as a smaller airliner for destinations with limited passengers. They are smaller than the A319 and B737-700 they might replace. The ARJ-21 main competitors are Boeing's Embraer regional jets and Airbus's Bombardier A220 regional jet. But these have never succeeded entering the Chinese market.

So China still keeps its cards to its chest with the ARJ-21 order.

More important: the COMAC C919 narrow body airliner

Source: COMAC

The new COMAC C919 deliveries will be more important for Boeing and Airbus and will become a game-changer. The C919 is designed to compete with the Boeing 737 MAX and the Airbus 320neo and will undoubtedly take away market share. This domestic produced airliner will start replacing older Boeing and Airbus airliners in China. The C919 is planned to enter production in 2022.

One of the projected engine types is the CFM International LEAP engine which is produced by General Electric and Safran (OTCPK:SAFRY). This joint-venture is in more detail in Safran: The French Connection. As with the ARJ21, United Technologies Corporation will provide the avionics.

On September 6, 2019, Airbus also signed a new agreement with AVIC, the mother company of COMAC, "to deepen industrial cooperation on Airbus single-aisle production. The agreement was signed at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, witnessed by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The cooperation with AVIC will enhance Airbus single-aisle aircraft (A319/A320) fuselage equipping in Tianjin, China. The first delivery of a China-equipped Airbus single-aisle aircraft (A319/A320) fuselage is scheduled in Q2 of 2021."

This new agreement will allow China to gain extra expertise in serial production of airliners. It also strengthens the cooperation with Airbus.

There are orders from the big three government owned airlines, but these amount to only 15 aircraft with an option of 45 more. There are quite a number of orders by Chinese leasing companies and banks who are also government owned. It is not clear which airlines will get these airliners or if these orders are accurate. Once in production, the C919 will go to Chinese airlines in significant numbers and will also attract export interest.

Conclusion

The ARJ21 order indicates a ramp-up of Chinese produced airliners because deliveries will start next year in 2020. This specific order doesn't indicate if Airbus or Boeing will be affected. The ARJ21 is a regional jet and there are no western competitors (in China) to compete with. However it will be worth watching which aircraft types might be replaced to preview the Chinese preference.

This ramp-up will enable the next Chinese C919 competitor to compete with Airbus and Boeing. First deliveries are scheduled for 2022. Teething problems of the ARJ21 as well as acquired knowledge with the Airbus A320 Final Assembly Line (as described in Airbus's Advanced Chess: Global Production) will enable COMAC to get up to speed quickly and start producing significant numbers.

General Electric and United Technologies Corporation might (temporarily) benefit from this. But the current trade war and tariffs with China could affect this negatively.

The timing of the new order and the new agreement of the Airbus-agreement may indicate a possibility that Airbus will participate in C919 production. This would be an enormous achievement for Airbus advanced chess game, but this is speculation on my side.

For the short term, there is no significant impact for Boeing and Airbus. In five years, this will change in the single aisle segment. The COMAC C919 will become an important and dangerous competitor. The C919 is designed to compete with the Boeing 737 MAX and the Airbus A320neo and it will take away market share. Since Airbus and China are extending their cooperation, it is probable that this will be at the expense of Boeing's market share. The current trade war and the problems with the Boeing 737 MAX will not help Boeing.

For the next years, the duopoly for Boeing and Airbus will remain. When Chinese airliners ramp-up production Boeing market share will decline more than Airbus's.

Is this already priced in? Personally I think all stocks are overpriced and overvalued right now. Industrial production hasn't increased a lot in the last decade, but the stock markets have grown much more. This is indicative of a bubble, and bubbles will burst. Creative destruction will hammer current companies and a lot of these will go under. Airbus is a very strong strategic player as shown in Airbus's Advanced Chess: Global Production. Boeing has more issues and is more vulnerable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.