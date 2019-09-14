The Fed May Hold Steady

Next week, all eyes will be on the Federal Reserve when a decision on interest rates comes Wednesday afternoon. For quite some time, there has been an expectation that at least a 25 basis point cut will come, and more global stimulus has helped US markets approach their all-time highs. However, recent economic news has resulted in an interesting bond market reaction, one that makes me wonder if the Fed will hold steady and thus incur the wrath of President Trump.

US Markets headlined by the S&P 500 (SPY) rallied on Thursday after President Trump delayed some Chinese tariffs by a couple of weeks as a gesture of goodwill. That decision happened to follow a move by the Chinese government to exempt some US products from tariffs. Further de-escalation in the trade war would limit the negative economic impact to the US economy, which would be a reason not to cut rates. Throw in stronger retail sales and consumer sentiment data, and the argument gets a bit stronger.

Interestingly enough, we saw some interesting inflation data this week. The producer price index, excluding food and energy, saw a 2.3% rise year over year, which was a tenth of a percentage point ahead of expectations and a two-tenths rise from the prior month. We saw a similar story with the consumer price index coming in at 2.4% versus estimates for 2.3% and the 2.2% prior reading. Hotter-than-expected inflation could cause the Fed to pause a bit as well.

On Thursday, the European Central bank announced another round of quantitative easing. While initially this was supposed to be a measure that was wholly approved by the member countries, it appeared that there were a number of nations that did not approve. The Euro tumbled on the initial news, falling to a EUR/USD rate of 1.0925 at its low, only to rally to a high of 1.1086 during the afternoon.

When the dollar/euro started turning, we also saw an interesting move in the US bond market. Take a look at the 5-day chart of the 30-Year yield, which was down big in the pre-market session but then rose more than 10 basis points from the daily low. This continued the yield rally, with the long bond up about 40 basis points from its recent low. As a result, we have seen a decline in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) since bond prices go down as yields go up.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

As President Trump looks to get re-elected next fall, he is hoping that a strong economy leads voters to give him four more years in office. As a result, he's been demanding the Federal Reserve cut rates again and again, hoping that near zero rate policy will bolster the US economy. Interestingly enough, there are those making the argument that by fighting China on trade, a near-term weakening of the US economy would lead to more rate cuts as 2019 ends and into early 2020.

While US interest rates are near historic lows, they still are much higher than counterparts from other developed nations. As the chart below shows, the US 10-year, which has risen above 1.80% recently, is about 150 basis points above the average of six key country 10-Year bonds. More and more countries have seen their rates go negative in the past couple of months, and additional economic stimulus could continue that trend.

(Source: cnbc.com bond page, seen here)

What will happen next week if the Federal Reserve decides not to cut rates? Well, it is all but certain that President Trump will be very unhappy and will fire off a bunch of tweets. While the central bank might signal that the US economy is doing better than previously thought, along with inflation a little warm, the stock market overall would likely sell off, thanks to the holding off of further accommodation. Going into the Fed meeting at all-time highs could easily create a "buy the rumor, sell the news" event even if the Fed does cut, but if rate policy remains unchanged, there's likely to be a lot of red due to less easy money policy. What do you think the Fed will do next week? I look forward to your comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.