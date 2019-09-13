Short And Sharp: Is This The Momentous Reversal?

Remaining over-weight expensive defensive stocks and hedging via expensive government bonds is now an outright risky bet on a further deterioration in economic growth and a breakdown in trade talks.

Cyclicals, small caps, and value are likely to rebalance further in the coming weeks.

By Seema Shah, Chief Strategist, Principal Global Investors

And suddenly, there appears to be a glimmer of light. Expectations for a rebound in growth, nurtured by a combination of thawing U.S./China trade relations, better Brexit news, global monetary easing including the European Central Bank's decision to deliver open-ended quantitative easing and a likely 25bps cut from the Federal Reserve next week have all boosted risk appetite. Global sovereign bonds have sold off sharply, with U.S. Treasury yields up some 30bps in one week.

While major equity indices are essentially unchanged, that conceals the true state of the equity market. A major rotation has commenced.

Over the past year or so, most of the S&P 500 gains have come from defensive sectors and growth stocks. But valuation extremes and overwhelmingly bearish investor positioning had rendered the market vulnerable to rotation and, in recent days, the bond selloff appears to have spurred this turnaround. In fact, this week saw one of the largest three-day rotation from momentum to value in over 30 years, begging the question: is this the momentous reversal that investors have been waiting for?

The initial part of the rotation has been largely technical and the catalysts to improving investor optimism seem more suggestive than decisive. The next phase will need to be supported by a fundamental upturn in global economic activity.

The market appears to be pricing in the possibility that July may have marked the trough in global growth, taking encouragement from the uptrend in China's trade data and a rise in the US ISM services index. Yet, the jury is still out. The ISM manufacturing index has fallen below 50, while the ISM new orders index has dropped further below the 50-threshold that has historically signaled earnings growth is about to turn negative.

Certainly though, markets had become too pessimistic about growth prospects in recent months, with sovereign bonds pricing in recession. As things stand, a stabilisation in growth, strongly supported by synchronised global central bank easing, is a more plausible scenario than an outright recession.

Yet monetary easing on its own won't kindle a sustained recovery. Trade tensions have been a major driver of the global growth slowdown. For a sustained global recovery to take hold, a complete trade resolution is necessary.

China's recent decision to suspend tariffs on some U.S. imports for one year is clearly positive, as is President Trump's response to delay the planned October 1 increase in tariffs. While these moves have nurtured the recent recovery in risk appetite, are these goodwill gestures signs that a full resolution to U.S./China tensions is in the works? I am cautious. With the two sides still diametrically opposed on several fundamental issues, a comprehensive deal is still surely out of grasp.

That doesn't mean that the recent bond market sell-off will be reversed. While the extreme pace of this week's rotation is probably unsustainable, there may still be some dry powder left. Indeed, there is still little sign of investor capitulation yet, so another leg up is possible.

Does this mean investors should dump bonds and bond-like proxies en masse? No. There is still underlying economic weakness and trade negotiations can be undone at any moment. But partially reducing exposure to bond-like proxies to fund some exposure to cyclicals would be my preference.

On rare occasions, sitting on the fence is advisable.

