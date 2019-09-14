Dividend Quick Picks

Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of September 15

|
Includes: AAN, BBY, CB, CBSH, CINF, CTWS, D, EVRG, FDS, FRT, GPI, HD, IFF, JJSF, LHX, LIN, MCD, NJR, OMC, PLOW, PM, PRGO, R, RBA, RBCAA, RECN, RLI, SLGN, SRE, SWK, TIF, VFC, WEN, WM, WRB
by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.

Companies which declared increased dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

New Jersey Resources

(NJR)

9/19

10/1

0.2925

0.3125

6.84%

2.77%

24

Philip Morris International

(PM)

9/24

10/11

1.14

1.17

2.63%

6.41%

12

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday September 16 (Ex-Div 9/17)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Cincinnati Financial

(CINF)

10/15

0.56

No Change

112.95

1.98%

59

Tuesday September 17 (Ex-Div 9/18)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Aaron's Inc.

(AAN)

10/4

0.035

No Change

62.75

0.22%

16

Best Buy Corp.

(BBY)

10/10

0.5

No Change

67.54

2.96%

16

J&J Snack Foods Corp.

(JJSF)

10/3

0.5

No Change

189.25

1.06%

15

W.R. Berkley Corp.

(WRB)

10/3

0.11

No Change

70.99

0.62%

18

Wednesday September 18 (Ex-Div 9/19)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Chubb Limited

(CB)

10/11

0.75

No Change

158.97

1.89%

26

New Jersey Resources

(NJR)

10/1

0.3125

Increase

45.1

2.77%

24

Omnicom Group Inc.

(OMC)

10/10

0.65

No Change

80.13

3.24%

10

Douglas Dynamics Inc.

(PLOW)

9/30

0.2725

No Change

44.43

2.45%

10

Republic Bancorp KY

(RBCAA)

10/18

0.264

No Change

44.93

2.35%

21

Sempra Energy

(SRE)

10/15

0.9675

No Change

141.7

2.73%

16

Tiffany & Company

(TIF)

10/10

0.58

No Change

98.28

2.36%

17

Thursday September 19 (Ex-Div 9/20)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Federal Realty Inv. Trust

(FRT)

10/15

1.05

Increase

135.05

3.11%

52

International Flavors & Fragrances

(IFF)

10/4

0.75

Increase

127.3

2.36%

17

Friday September 20 (Ex-Div 9/23)

None

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

Commerce Bancshares

(CBSH)

9/23

0.26

1.70%

Connecticut Water Service

(CTWS)

9/17

0.3275

1.87%

Dominion Energy Inc.

(D)

9/20

0.9175

4.67%

Evergy Inc

(EVRG)

9/20

0.475

2.96%

FactSet Research System Inc.

(FDS)

9/19

0.72

1.04%

Group 1 Automotive Inc.

(GPI)

9/17

0.28

1.29%

Home Depot Inc.

(HD)

9/19

1.36

2.32%

L3Harris Technologies Inc

(LHX)

9/18

0.75

1.45%

Linde Plc

(LIN)

9/17

0.875

1.82%

McDonald's Corp.

(MCD)

9/17

1.16

2.21%

Perrigo Company plc

(PRGO)

9/17

0.21

1.50%

Ryder System

(R)

9/20

0.56

4.20%

Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers Inc.

(RBA)

9/18

0.2

2.10%

Resources Connection Inc.

(RECN)

9/19

0.14

3.27%

RLI Corp.

(RLI)

9/20

0.23

1.02%

Silgan Holdings Inc.

(SLGN)

9/17

0.11

1.47%

Stanley Black & Decker

(SWK)

9/17

0.69

1.89%

VF Corp.

(VFC)

9/20

0.43

1.90%

Wendy's Company

(WEN)

9/17

0.1

2.06%

Waste Management

(WM)

9/20

0.5125

1.83%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.