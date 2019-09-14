Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of September 15

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Increases
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
New Jersey Resources
|
(NJR)
|
9/19
|
10/1
|
0.2925
|
0.3125
|
6.84%
|
2.77%
|
24
|
Philip Morris International
|
(PM)
|
9/24
|
10/11
|
1.14
|
1.17
|
2.63%
|
6.41%
|
12
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday September 16 (Ex-Div 9/17)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Cincinnati Financial
|
(CINF)
|
10/15
|
0.56
|
No Change
|
112.95
|
1.98%
|
59
Tuesday September 17 (Ex-Div 9/18)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Aaron's Inc.
|
(AAN)
|
10/4
|
0.035
|
No Change
|
62.75
|
0.22%
|
16
|
Best Buy Corp.
|
(BBY)
|
10/10
|
0.5
|
No Change
|
67.54
|
2.96%
|
16
|
J&J Snack Foods Corp.
|
(JJSF)
|
10/3
|
0.5
|
No Change
|
189.25
|
1.06%
|
15
|
W.R. Berkley Corp.
|
(WRB)
|
10/3
|
0.11
|
No Change
|
70.99
|
0.62%
|
18
Wednesday September 18 (Ex-Div 9/19)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Chubb Limited
|
(CB)
|
10/11
|
0.75
|
No Change
|
158.97
|
1.89%
|
26
|
New Jersey Resources
|
(NJR)
|
10/1
|
0.3125
|
Increase
|
45.1
|
2.77%
|
24
|
Omnicom Group Inc.
|
(OMC)
|
10/10
|
0.65
|
No Change
|
80.13
|
3.24%
|
10
|
Douglas Dynamics Inc.
|
(PLOW)
|
9/30
|
0.2725
|
No Change
|
44.43
|
2.45%
|
10
|
Republic Bancorp KY
|
(RBCAA)
|
10/18
|
0.264
|
No Change
|
44.93
|
2.35%
|
21
|
Sempra Energy
|
(SRE)
|
10/15
|
0.9675
|
No Change
|
141.7
|
2.73%
|
16
|
Tiffany & Company
|
(TIF)
|
10/10
|
0.58
|
No Change
|
98.28
|
2.36%
|
17
Thursday September 19 (Ex-Div 9/20)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Federal Realty Inv. Trust
|
(FRT)
|
10/15
|
1.05
|
Increase
|
135.05
|
3.11%
|
52
|
International Flavors & Fragrances
|
(IFF)
|
10/4
|
0.75
|
Increase
|
127.3
|
2.36%
|
17
Friday September 20 (Ex-Div 9/23)
None
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Commerce Bancshares
|
(CBSH)
|
9/23
|
0.26
|
1.70%
|
Connecticut Water Service
|
(CTWS)
|
9/17
|
0.3275
|
1.87%
|
Dominion Energy Inc.
|
(D)
|
9/20
|
0.9175
|
4.67%
|
Evergy Inc
|
(EVRG)
|
9/20
|
0.475
|
2.96%
|
FactSet Research System Inc.
|
(FDS)
|
9/19
|
0.72
|
1.04%
|
Group 1 Automotive Inc.
|
(GPI)
|
9/17
|
0.28
|
1.29%
|
Home Depot Inc.
|
(HD)
|
9/19
|
1.36
|
2.32%
|
L3Harris Technologies Inc
|
(LHX)
|
9/18
|
0.75
|
1.45%
|
Linde Plc
|
(LIN)
|
9/17
|
0.875
|
1.82%
|
McDonald's Corp.
|
(MCD)
|
9/17
|
1.16
|
2.21%
|
Perrigo Company plc
|
(PRGO)
|
9/17
|
0.21
|
1.50%
|
Ryder System
|
(R)
|
9/20
|
0.56
|
4.20%
|
Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers Inc.
|
(RBA)
|
9/18
|
0.2
|
2.10%
|
Resources Connection Inc.
|
(RECN)
|
9/19
|
0.14
|
3.27%
|
RLI Corp.
|
(RLI)
|
9/20
|
0.23
|
1.02%
|
Silgan Holdings Inc.
|
(SLGN)
|
9/17
|
0.11
|
1.47%
|
Stanley Black & Decker
|
(SWK)
|
9/17
|
0.69
|
1.89%
|
VF Corp.
|
(VFC)
|
9/20
|
0.43
|
1.90%
|
Wendy's Company
|
(WEN)
|
9/17
|
0.1
|
2.06%
|
Waste Management
|
(WM)
|
9/20
|
0.5125
|
1.83%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Disclosure: I am/we are long HD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.