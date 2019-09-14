Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of September 15

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years New Jersey Resources (NJR) 9/19 10/1 0.2925 0.3125 6.84% 2.77% 24 Philip Morris International (PM) 9/24 10/11 1.14 1.17 2.63% 6.41% 12

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday September 16 (Ex-Div 9/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Cincinnati Financial (CINF) 10/15 0.56 No Change 112.95 1.98% 59

Tuesday September 17 (Ex-Div 9/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Aaron's Inc. (AAN) 10/4 0.035 No Change 62.75 0.22% 16 Best Buy Corp. (BBY) 10/10 0.5 No Change 67.54 2.96% 16 J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 10/3 0.5 No Change 189.25 1.06% 15 W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) 10/3 0.11 No Change 70.99 0.62% 18

Wednesday September 18 (Ex-Div 9/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Chubb Limited (CB) 10/11 0.75 No Change 158.97 1.89% 26 New Jersey Resources (NJR) 10/1 0.3125 Increase 45.1 2.77% 24 Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) 10/10 0.65 No Change 80.13 3.24% 10 Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) 9/30 0.2725 No Change 44.43 2.45% 10 Republic Bancorp KY (RBCAA) 10/18 0.264 No Change 44.93 2.35% 21 Sempra Energy (SRE) 10/15 0.9675 No Change 141.7 2.73% 16 Tiffany & Company (TIF) 10/10 0.58 No Change 98.28 2.36% 17

Thursday September 19 (Ex-Div 9/20)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Federal Realty Inv. Trust (FRT) 10/15 1.05 Increase 135.05 3.11% 52 International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) 10/4 0.75 Increase 127.3 2.36% 17

Friday September 20 (Ex-Div 9/23)

None

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) 9/23 0.26 1.70% Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) 9/17 0.3275 1.87% Dominion Energy Inc. (D) 9/20 0.9175 4.67% Evergy Inc (EVRG) 9/20 0.475 2.96% FactSet Research System Inc. (FDS) 9/19 0.72 1.04% Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) 9/17 0.28 1.29% Home Depot Inc. (HD) 9/19 1.36 2.32% L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) 9/18 0.75 1.45% Linde Plc (LIN) 9/17 0.875 1.82% McDonald's Corp. (MCD) 9/17 1.16 2.21% Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) 9/17 0.21 1.50% Ryder System (R) 9/20 0.56 4.20% Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers Inc. (RBA) 9/18 0.2 2.10% Resources Connection Inc. (RECN) 9/19 0.14 3.27% RLI Corp. (RLI) 9/20 0.23 1.02% Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 9/17 0.11 1.47% Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) 9/17 0.69 1.89% VF Corp. (VFC) 9/20 0.43 1.90% Wendy's Company (WEN) 9/17 0.1 2.06% Waste Management (WM) 9/20 0.5125 1.83%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.