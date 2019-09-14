Dividend Quick Picks

Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 15

by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Challengers.

Companies which declared increased dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

(RCL)

9/19

10/11

0.7

0.78

11.43%

2.72%

9

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday September 16 (Ex-Div 9/17)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

(AIMC)

10/2

0.17

No Change

29.86

2.28%

7

Las Vegas Sands Corp.

(LVS)

9/26

0.77

No Change

59.34

5.19%

8

Tuesday September 17 (Ex-Div 9/18)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Getty Realty Corp.

(GTY)

10/3

0.35

No Change

32.36

4.33%

7

QTS Realty Trust Inc.

(QTS)

10/4

0.44

No Change

49.36

3.57%

6

Synovus Financial

(SNV)

10/1

0.3

No Change

38.08

3.15%

6

Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corp.

(VAC)

10/3

0.45

No Change

110.4

1.63%

6

Wednesday September 18 (Ex-Div 9/19)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Flexsteel Industries Inc.

(FLXS)

10/7

0.22

No Change

16.5

5.33%

8

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

(HRC)

9/30

0.21

No Change

105.12

0.80%

9

KAR Auction Services Inc.

(KAR)

10/3

0.19

Decrease

26.38

2.88%

6

Kite Realty Group Trust

(KRG)

9/27

0.3175

No Change

15.8

8.04%

5

Prologis Inc.

(PLD)

9/30

0.53

No Change

84.19

2.52%

6

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

(RCL)

10/11

0.78

Increase

114.83

2.72%

9

Thursday September 19 (Ex-Div 9/20)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Children's Place Inc.

(PLCE)

10/4

0.56

No Change

93.67

2.39%

6

Friday September 20 (Ex-Div 9/23)

None

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(AJG)

9/20

0.43

1.98%

Amerisafe Inc.

(AMSF)

9/20

0.25

1.49%

Avery Dennison Corp.

(AVY)

9/18

0.58

1.99%

Capital City Bank Group

(CCBG)

9/23

0.13

1.94%

Carter's Inc.

(CRI)

9/20

0.5

2.09%

Emclaire Financial Corp.

(EMCF)

9/20

0.29

3.49%

Equinix Inc.

(EQIX)

9/18

2.46

1.83%

Exponent Inc.

(EXPO)

9/20

0.16

0.92%

Fortune Brands Home & Security

(FBHS)

9/18

0.22

1.62%

First Merchants Corp.

(FRME)

9/20

0.26

2.66%

Cedar Fair LP

(FUN)

9/17

0.925

6.85%

Griffon Corp.

(GFF)

9/19

0.0725

1.41%

Gaming and Leisure Properties

(GLPI)

9/20

0.68

7.19%

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.

(IPG)

9/17

0.235

4.44%

Lear Corp.

(LEA)

9/17

0.75

2.37%

Mercantile Bank Corp.

(MBWM)

9/18

0.27

3.22%

Manulife Financial Corporation

(MFC)

9/19

0.25 CAD

4.12%

EnPro Industries Inc.

(NPO)

9/18

0.25

1.42%

Insperity Inc.

(NSP)

9/23

0.3

1.17%

NVIDIA Corp.

(NVDA)

9/20

0.16

0.35%

Open Text Corp.

(OTEX)

9/20

0.1746

1.71%

Everest Reinsurance Group Ltd.

(RE)

9/18

1.4

2.18%

ResMed Inc.

(RMD)

9/19

0.39

1.18%

Southwest Georgia Financial Corp.

(SGB)

9/19

0.12

2.42%

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

(SWKS)

9/17

0.44

2.14%

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.

(SWM)

9/20

0.44

4.80%

TFS Financial Corporation

(TFSL)

9/17

0.27

5.95%

Weyerhaeuser Company

(WY)

9/20

0.34

4.96%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.