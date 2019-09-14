Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 15

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) 9/19 10/11 0.7 0.78 11.43% 2.72% 9

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday September 16 (Ex-Div 9/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) 10/2 0.17 No Change 29.86 2.28% 7 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) 9/26 0.77 No Change 59.34 5.19% 8

Tuesday September 17 (Ex-Div 9/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 10/3 0.35 No Change 32.36 4.33% 7 QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) 10/4 0.44 No Change 49.36 3.57% 6 Synovus Financial (SNV) 10/1 0.3 No Change 38.08 3.15% 6 Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) 10/3 0.45 No Change 110.4 1.63% 6

Wednesday September 18 (Ex-Div 9/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) 10/7 0.22 No Change 16.5 5.33% 8 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) 9/30 0.21 No Change 105.12 0.80% 9 KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) 10/3 0.19 Decrease 26.38 2.88% 6 Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) 9/27 0.3175 No Change 15.8 8.04% 5 Prologis Inc. (PLD) 9/30 0.53 No Change 84.19 2.52% 6 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) 10/11 0.78 Increase 114.83 2.72% 9

Thursday September 19 (Ex-Div 9/20)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Children's Place Inc. (PLCE) 10/4 0.56 No Change 93.67 2.39% 6

Friday September 20 (Ex-Div 9/23)

None

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 9/20 0.43 1.98% Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) 9/20 0.25 1.49% Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) 9/18 0.58 1.99% Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) 9/23 0.13 1.94% Carter's Inc. (CRI) 9/20 0.5 2.09% Emclaire Financial Corp. (EMCF) 9/20 0.29 3.49% Equinix Inc. (EQIX) 9/18 2.46 1.83% Exponent Inc. (EXPO) 9/20 0.16 0.92% Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) 9/18 0.22 1.62% First Merchants Corp. (FRME) 9/20 0.26 2.66% Cedar Fair LP (FUN) 9/17 0.925 6.85% Griffon Corp. (GFF) 9/19 0.0725 1.41% Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) 9/20 0.68 7.19% Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) 9/17 0.235 4.44% Lear Corp. (LEA) 9/17 0.75 2.37% Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) 9/18 0.27 3.22% Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) 9/19 0.25 CAD 4.12% EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) 9/18 0.25 1.42% Insperity Inc. (NSP) 9/23 0.3 1.17% NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) 9/20 0.16 0.35% Open Text Corp. (OTEX) 9/20 0.1746 1.71% Everest Reinsurance Group Ltd. (RE) 9/18 1.4 2.18% ResMed Inc. (RMD) 9/19 0.39 1.18% Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. (SGB) 9/19 0.12 2.42% Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) 9/17 0.44 2.14% Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM) 9/20 0.44 4.80% TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) 9/17 0.27 5.95% Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) 9/20 0.34 4.96%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

