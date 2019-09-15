Bullish Signs From Lululemon Earnings

Lululemon posted earnings that beat expectations last week. The numbers came in with EPS of $0.96, beating by $0.07, while revenue beat by $38M and came in as a total of $883M for the quarter. These numbers represented 22% revenue growth year over year and 35% EPS growth.

Lululemon is executing on multiple growth initiatives, allowing them to thrive in an otherwise struggling retail sector. Here are some of the key bullish things from the quarter that investors should be aware of.

Source: Forbes

Expansion and Success In China

Lululemon has been working on expanding in China quickly this year. It is starting to pay off. On the Q2 conference call CEO Calvin McDonald revealed that total APAC revenue grew 33%, while China alone grew 68%. The company opened several new stores in China and one in Singapore in the quarter. He also said they're on track to open 15 stores in China this year. China is where this company is crushing it. It remains a massive market and I see no reason for China sales to slow down.

According to the 2018 10-K report, Lululemon had 22 stores in China at the end of January 2019 (the end of fiscal 2018). This number included five stores in Hong Kong, one in Macao, and one in Taiwan, so excluding these, the number was 15 stores in China. 15 more this year will bring the total up to 30 in China by the end of the year. Not only will this increase the company's exposure to the Chinese market significantly, but it will also help the company grow its brand recognition in the country. E-commerce sales in China also did very well.

China remains a huge opportunity for Lululemon. Luxury goods spending in the country is expected to rise significantly by 2025 growing three times faster than the rest of the world. As Lululemon targets the higher-end consumer, this bodes well for the company's future in China.

Source: mckinsey.com

Increasing Margins

This quarter brought margin improvements everywhere for Lululemon. Gross margin, operating margin, and net profit margin all increased. While none of these are extraordinary increases, they do illustrate the effects of same-store sales increases and cost efficiencies on the bottom line.

Source: Table created by author with data from Lululemon

Lululemon has mitigated the effects of tariffs well and it's showing in the margin increases. Positive influences in gross margin mentioned in the call included favorable product mix, lower product costs, and lower markdowns. Operating margins benefited from SG&A expense efficiencies, while net profit margins benefited from lower tax rates.

Impressive Comparable Sales Increases

Revenue growth for the quarter came in at an impressive 22%. Total comparable sales increased by 15% or 17% on a constant currency basis. Comp store sales increased 11% in the quarter year over year. Despite 47% comp increase in online sales last year, the company managed to pull off an impressive 31% constant dollar comp increase this quarter in digital (online) sales.

These numbers illustrate Lululemon continues to succeed through multiple channels and multiple consumer groups. The company's strategy is on point with their execution. More customers are purchasing Lululemon merchandise than ever before.

Men's Wear Growth

Lululemon continues to target men with their products. While the company generally sold more products to women in the past, they've been focusing on their men's product lineups to drive growth. It's working. Men's wear comparable sales grew 27% in the quarter. Men's wear remains a significant opportunity for the company, especially in North America where other growth avenues aren't as strong

35% Increase in Diluted EPS

Finally, the company saw a whopping 35% increase in EPS this quarter year over year. Sales growth combined with margin increases led to a very profitable quarter.

Data by YCharts

The company trades at a fairly high multiple of 35 times next year's earnings. The EV/EBITDA ratio is a slightly more reasonable 25, but still high.

Though these multiples are high, I believe they're justified. This is a company growing earnings well over 30% with plenty of room for growth left. The sportswear market is huge. Lululemon has analysts forecasting sales of $3.87B for the full fiscal 2019 year. For comparison, Nike (NKE) will likely do over $40B in sales in a similar time period.

I'm bullish on Lululemon. The company seems to be ignoring any economic slowdowns and has nice growth with plenty of room to continue. Q2 earnings were great. The company is poised to continued success despite a difficult retail market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LULU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.