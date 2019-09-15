U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Tech And Life Sciences Fare Well While SmileDirectClub Falls Flat In 6-IPO Week

In the first busy week since the August break, six companies and two SPACs entered the public market. VC-backed health and tech fared well, led by 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) and Cloudflare (NYSE:NET), while SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) saw its initial hype evaporate.
The largest deal of the week, SmileDirectClub priced its $1.3 billion IPO above the range and promptly fell below issue; it's the first company in three years to price above the range and trade down on its first day. SmileDirectClub came public at a premium to close peer Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), reflecting its large potential market opportunity and high growth (190% y/y), but its large losses and insider payouts left investors frowning. SmileDirectClub finished the week down 19%.
Cloudflare and 10x Genomics both priced upsized IPOs above the upwardly revised range with billion-dollar valuations. Cloudflare raised $525 million to command a $4.8 billion market cap. The company came to market in line with closest peer Fastly (NYSE:FSLY), which has traded up 82% since its May IPO. Cloudflare finished the week up 20%. 10x Genomics raised $390 million to command a $4.2 billion market cap. The company is growing fast (106% y/y) and has high recurring consumables revenue. 10x Genomics finished the week up 34%.
Migraine biotech Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA) priced its $83 million deal at the $15 midpoint and finished the week up 13%. Rare disease biotech SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) priced its IPO at the $18 high end to raise $162 million and finished the week up 26%. Regional bank Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) priced below the range to raise $60 million with its Nasdaq uplisting, finishing the week up 5%.
8 IPOs During the Week of September 9th, 2019
Issuer
Deal
Market Cap
Price vs.
First Day
Return
10x Genomics
$390M
$4,231M
18%
+35%
+34%
Provides a single-cell sequencing platform for biomedical research.
SpringWorks Therapeutics
$162M
$798M
6%
+26%
+26%
Phase 3 biotech developing small molecule therapies for rare cancers.
Cloudflare
$525M
$4,796M
36%
+20%
+20%
Provides a cloud platform for website security and web content optimization.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals
$83M
$270M
0%
+13%
+13%
Developing a fast-acting dry powder nasal spray for migraines.
Alerus Financial
$60M
$358M
-9%
+5%
+5%
Regional bank with a focus on retirement and benefit services.
New Providence Acq. (NPAUU)
$200M
$250M
0%
+0%
+0%
Blank check company led by former soda executives targeting the consumer sector.
Experience Investment (EXPCU)
$250M
$313M
0%
+0%
+0%
Blank check company led by a team from KSL Capital Partners and focused on the travel and leisure industry.
SmileDirectClub
$1,346M
$8,878M
12%
-28%
-19%
Develops and sells at-home teeth straightening systems.
Four companies filed for IPOs this week. Large German biotech BioNTech (BNTX) filed for an estimated $500 million US IPO. Illinois bank HBT Financial (HBT) and denim-focused apparel retailer Madewell (MDWL.RC) both filed to raise $100 million. Global Internet of People (GIP), an online peer-to-peer knowledge sharing platform in China, filed and set terms for a $20 million US IPO.
4 Filings During the Week of September 9th, 2019
Issuer
Deal
Sector
Lead
Global Internet of People
$20M
Technology
ViewTrade
Online peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform in China.
HBT Financial
$100M
Financials
KBW
Family-owned bank with 64 branches in central and northeastern Illinois.
Madewell
$100M
Consumer Discretionary
---
Denim-focused apparel brand backed by TPG and Leonard Green.
BioNTech
$500M
Healthcare
JPMorgan
German biotech developing individualized immunotherapies for cancer.
IPO Market Snapshot
The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 9/12/19, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 32.0% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 20.1%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 11.9% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 13.0%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping (MEIT) and SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY).
