U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Tech And Life Sciences Fare Well While SmileDirectClub Falls Flat In 6-IPO Week

In the first busy week since the August break, six companies and two SPACs entered the public market. VC-backed health and tech fared well, led by 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) and Cloudflare (NYSE:NET), while SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) saw its initial hype evaporate.

The largest deal of the week, SmileDirectClub priced its $1.3 billion IPO above the range and promptly fell below issue; it's the first company in three years to price above the range and trade down on its first day. SmileDirectClub came public at a premium to close peer Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), reflecting its large potential market opportunity and high growth (190% y/y), but its large losses and insider payouts left investors frowning. SmileDirectClub finished the week down 19%.

Cloudflare and 10x Genomics both priced upsized IPOs above the upwardly revised range with billion-dollar valuations. Cloudflare raised $525 million to command a $4.8 billion market cap. The company came to market in line with closest peer Fastly (NYSE:FSLY), which has traded up 82% since its May IPO. Cloudflare finished the week up 20%. 10x Genomics raised $390 million to command a $4.2 billion market cap. The company is growing fast (106% y/y) and has high recurring consumables revenue. 10x Genomics finished the week up 34%.

Migraine biotech Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA) priced its $83 million deal at the $15 midpoint and finished the week up 13%. Rare disease biotech SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) priced its IPO at the $18 high end to raise $162 million and finished the week up 26%. Regional bank Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) priced below the range to raise $60 million with its Nasdaq uplisting, finishing the week up 5%.

8 IPOs During the Week of September 9th, 2019 Issuer

Business Deal

Size Market Cap

at IPO Price vs.

Midpoint First Day

Return Return

at 09/13 10x Genomics $390M $4,231M 18% +35% +34% Provides a single-cell sequencing platform for biomedical research. SpringWorks Therapeutics $162M $798M 6% +26% +26% Phase 3 biotech developing small molecule therapies for rare cancers. Cloudflare $525M $4,796M 36% +20% +20% Provides a cloud platform for website security and web content optimization. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals $83M $270M 0% +13% +13% Developing a fast-acting dry powder nasal spray for migraines. Alerus Financial $60M $358M -9% +5% +5% Regional bank with a focus on retirement and benefit services. New Providence Acq. (NPAUU) $200M $250M 0% +0% +0% Blank check company led by former soda executives targeting the consumer sector. Experience Investment (EXPCU) $250M $313M 0% +0% +0% Blank check company led by a team from KSL Capital Partners and focused on the travel and leisure industry. SmileDirectClub $1,346M $8,878M 12% -28% -19% Develops and sells at-home teeth straightening systems.

Four companies filed for IPOs this week. Large German biotech BioNTech (BNTX) filed for an estimated $500 million US IPO. Illinois bank HBT Financial (HBT) and denim-focused apparel retailer Madewell (MDWL.RC) both filed to raise $100 million. Global Internet of People (GIP), an online peer-to-peer knowledge sharing platform in China, filed and set terms for a $20 million US IPO.

4 Filings During the Week of September 9th, 2019 Issuer

Business Deal

Size Sector Lead

Underwriter Global Internet of People $20M Technology ViewTrade Online peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform in China. HBT Financial $100M Financials KBW Family-owned bank with 64 branches in central and northeastern Illinois. Madewell $100M Consumer Discretionary --- Denim-focused apparel brand backed by TPG and Leonard Green. BioNTech $500M Healthcare JPMorgan German biotech developing individualized immunotherapies for cancer.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 9/12/19, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 32.0% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 20.1%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 11.9% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 13.0%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping (MEIT) and SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY).

