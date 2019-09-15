Sandstorm Gold: An Excellent Opportunity To Buy The Stock At A Discount

SAND is trading at a steep discount relative to its peers as its EV/EBITDA multiple is 20.6x, compared with 32.9x for FNV and 27.4x for RGLD.

The current pullback is a great buying opportunity as the fundamentals remain strong and there are many bullish catalysts in place.

Sandstorm Gold is moving lower with the sector, however, it's been taken down more aggressively compared with the rest of the group.

The gold sector has been on fire over the last year as the physical metal and most mining stocks have generated substantial returns. The performance chart below shows the HUI (a gold stock index) and the SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) vs. the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY). The HUI has been correcting since the start of this month and has given back some profits. The same for GLD, although the decline has been more muted.

Data by YCharts

Sandstorm Gold (SAND) is moving lower with the sector. However, it's been taken down more aggressively compared with the rest of the group. It's now down 20% from its early August 2019 peak and is currently below where it traded in February/March (before this surge in gold began). SAND is a victim of its own success as it far outpaced the sector from the start of this run that began around this time last year to early 2019. The current pullback is a great buying opportunity as the fundamentals remain strong and there are many bullish catalysts in place. The relative valuation is also quite compelling compared to its peers. In this article, I will discuss these catalysts and Sandstorm's low EV/EBITDA multiple.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

Another Increase In Cash Flow This Year And Much More To Come

This year alone, four new mines will start generating cash flow for the Sandstorm, and a fifth one comes online next year as Relief Canyon enters production soon. Cerro Moro is the most important, as this is now Sandstorm's largest cash-flowing asset. But mines like Aurizona, Fruta del Norte, and Relief Canyon are also meaningful additions and will be strong contributors to total output.

(Source: Sandstorm Gold)

A breakdown of this new production:

1. Cerro Moro (20% Ag stream, capped at 1.2 million ounces per year)

Below is Yamana Gold's (AUY) three-year production guidance released earlier this year. The company is projecting Cerro Moro will produce over 6 million ounces of silver in 2020, and total Ag production will increase 20% YoY in 2020 thanks to this one asset. 2021 output should remain steady as well, which means Sandstorm will be able to max out its stream for the foreseeable future. Quote: "Silver production is expected to benefit from grade and production increase at Cerro Moro":

(Source: Yamana Gold)

2. Aurizona (3-5% NSR)

Equinox Gold's (OTCPK:EQXFF) Aurizona mine is back in production again, and while it's a little behind schedule, the operation is projected to average 136,000 ounces of gold per year and be at 142,161 ounces by year 2. I would estimate 2020 production to be around the 136,000-ounce average given the slight delay in bringing the mine back online.

(Source: Equinox Gold)

3. Fruta del Norte (0.9% NSR)

Lundin Gold (OTCPK:FTMNF) is anticipating Fruta del Norte to produce 310,000 ounces of gold per year on average over 13 years, with 285,000 ounces next year as the mine ramps up to full production. The mine start-up is tracking well as Lundin announced a few months ago that it has begun mining its first production stope at Fruta del Norte and recently stated that the plant is now almost complete.

(Source: Lundin Gold)

4. Relief Canyon (32,022 ounces Au over 5.5 years)

Americas Silver (USAS) projects first gold pour at Relief Canyon later this year. According to the terms of the stream agreement with Sandstorm, the fixed gold deliveries will begin on April 3, 2020 and SAND will receive 492 ounces of gold per month.

(Source: Sandstorm Gold)

Below is into a table in which I broke down 2020 production from each of these four assets discussed above, and the result is 25,842 AuEq ounces of production next year. That's a significant contribution as Sandstorm is estimating that total AuEq production this year for the company will be ~67,000 ounces.

(Source: SomaBull)

Projections For 2020 Seem Conservative, I Anticipate Stronger YoY Production Growth

Given all of this output coming online, production guidance for next year (right graph) appears conservative at around 70,000 AuEq ounces. Some production will need to be replaced in 2020 as: 1. The stream on Bachelor Lake ends (which turns into a smaller royalty that likely won't be producing in the short-term), 2. Sandstorm was also getting some silver production from Yamana until Cerro Moro entered commercial production (Cerro Moro will more than offset this loss), and 3. Contribution from Santa Elena may decline somewhat as First Majestic ramps up Ermitano. Even with ounces lost from these assets, I believe Sandstorm will produce around 73,000-75,000 AuEq ounces next year as Karma, Chapada, Houndé, and other significant royalties/streams should be stable. It will be another year of growth for the company either way; I just happen to believe the current asset base supports a more robust increase than the company's guidance below.

(Source: Sandstorm Gold)

Agua Rica Shows The Optionality Of This Model

One asset that isn't getting any value at the moment — but has suddenly become worth much more — is Agua Rica.

Earlier this year, Yamana, Glencore, and Goldcorp signed an agreement in which the Agua Rica project would be developed and operated using the existing infrastructure at the nearby Alumbrera mine.

Preliminary studies show the potential for an operation with average annual production of approximately 520 million pounds of copper-equivalent for the first 10 years of operation and a 25-year mine life overall. This is based on the Agua Rica mineral reserve estimate of 10 billion pounds of copper and 6.5 million ounces of gold.

A Pre-Feasibility Study for the integrated project is expected this year and a full Feasibility Study will be released in 2020.

Sandstorm entered into an early deposit gold stream on Agua Rica that allowed it to convert its current 0.25% NSR royalty into a 20% gold stream for an additional advance payment of between $135 million and $225 million. At current gold prices, SAND could likely recoup this investment in just a few short years. To put it another way, if this asset was in production today, it would likely double Sandstorm's 2019 production and cash flow estimates. Agua Rica isn't reflected in the six-year production guidance above; this would be additional output on top of this total.

Agua Rica shows the optionality of this model and is the perfect example of why companies like Sandstorm outperform the sector over the long-term.

Buyback Should Support The Shares

Late last year, Sandstorm announced it would repurchase up to 18.3 million (or 10%) of its shares by the end of 2019.

As of last month, the company had repurchased almost 10 million shares on the open market, leaving over 8 million shares remaining to be purchased under the current program.

CEO Nolan Watson made this interesting comment in the August 13 conference call:

As you're probably well aware over the last few weeks, the share price has shot up materially as gold prices have also shot up materially. We have rerun our corporate NAV model and determine what we think at today’s gold prices are NAV per share. And at today's gold prices we think we're trading close to 1x our value per share and for that reason over the last few weeks, we've taken a little bit of a pullback on purchasing shares in the open market. And so the share price appreciation that the investors have seen over the last few weeks has been an entirely organic. And it's been driven by the market and by investors. And we haven't been buying shares over the last few weeks.

Since then, SAND has declined 10% while gold is flat. Sandstorm will likely start repurchasing shares again, if they haven't already, given the decline in NAV. If Sandstorm is buying, this should help the stock find some support.

Data by YCharts

Valuation = Much Lower Than FNV and RGLD

Comparing the EV/EBITDA (adjusted EBITDA) multiple of SAND with its larger rivals Franco-Nevada (FNV) and Royal Gold (RGLD), investors can see the discount that SAND is trading at relative to its peers. Currently, SAND's EV/EBITDA multiple is 20.6x, while FNV and RGLD are trading at 32.9x and 27.4x, respectively. SAND is still very cheap, and considering the growth in the pipeline, this multiple will be declining (assuming flat gold prices).

(Source: SomaBull)

The current selloff is an excellent opportunity to buy SAND. The shares are trading at a steep discount and the production growth (both current and potential) along with the share buyback mean that the stock will soon be outperforming again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.