Gold Monthly: The Momentum Trade Is Set To Continue For Longer

In September, we see more upside risk than downside risk for GLDM. Our trading range forecast is $14.20 to $16.30 per share.

GLDM has consolidated since the start of September, after a marked rally of 7.4% last month.

Investment case

The World Gold Trust - SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) has come under slight downward pressure (-2%) since the start of September, after a remarkable performance of 8% in August.

While we contend that the positioning in Comex gold among the speculative community is stretched, we believe that the technical break above the psychological level of $1,500 per ounce in the Comex gold spot price last month will drive further momentum-based chasers. Fundamentally, the narrative for owing gold remains in place (higher uncertainty, economic slowdown, lower yields, etc.), leading us to adopt a constructive outlook for September.

This month, we envisage a trading range forecast for GLDM of $14.20 to $16.30 per share, implying more upside risk than downside risk.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About GLDM

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of gold prices, GLDM is, in our view, one of the best long-term investment vehicles due to its low cost of ownership. It presently offers the lowest total cost of ownership (expense ratio + spread) among gold ETFs.

As a gold ETF, BAR’s objective is to replicate the performance of gold prices less the trust expenses. To do so, the fund physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard bank. This physically backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts. The strong co-movement between gold prices and GLDM tracks the fluctuations of gold prices very well.

However, we note that the premium of GLDM to gold has increased notably since the start of July to 1.61%, which is the highest over the past 12 months. Investors should take this into account before building a long position in GLDM. Due to the volatility of the delta between GLDM and gold, this premium could fade in the very near term.

Source: ETF

Market recap for August

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Gold had a great month in August, delivering a gain of 7.4% on the Comex, after trading sideways in July. While we got the direction right, gold surpassed our August high forecast of $1,455 by making an intraday high of $1,549 on Aug. 26.

The rally was again driven by a surge in monetary demand for the yellow metal, triggered by a slump in US real rates. The 10-year US TIPS yield (used as a proxy for long-term real rates in the US) turned negative on Aug. 15 for the first time since July 2016, compared with 0.26% on July 31 and 0.98% at the start of the year.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

This reflects growing market fears over an economic recession in the US, prompting market participants to seek safety, especially in a world in which “fixed income” has become “fixed asset”, judging by the sharp increase in the stock of negative yield bonds (~30% of the total outstanding in the Bloomberg Global Agg Index, as of Sept. 5, according to our friends at JPM).

Source: JPM

Speculators lifted their net long positions in Comex gold by 132 tonnes in August (and 917 tonnes in the year to date), according to CFTC data.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

ETF investors accumulated 97 tonnes of gold last month (and 273 tonnes in the year to date), according to our estimates.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Based on the latest IMF statistics, central banks bought 24 tonnes in July (and 434 tonnes in the first seven months of the year). In July, Russia was the largest buyer (12 tonnes), followed by China (10 tonnes), Argentina (7 tonnes), and Turkey (7 tonnes). Central bank gold buying by EM central banks reflects a desire to boost credibility by strengthening their balance sheet and reducing their counterparty risk.

Source: World Gold Council, Orchid Research

In the coin segment, demand remained muted last month. American gold eagle coin sales totalled 8,000 oz in August, up from 5,500 oz in July, but markedly down from 21,500 oz a year ago. In the year to date, sales amounted to 122,500 oz, a 31% decline from the same period of last year. Anecdotal evidence suggests that gold supply in the physical market remains abundant, which is consistent with the contango structure of the gold market.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

What do we expect for September?

As late-cycle dynamics are further confirmed by the recent raft of weaker-than-expected US macro data - most notably the ISM manufacturing PMI, which contracted last month for the first time since August 2016 - we believe that the Fed’s stance will turn even more dovish.

In this regard, we think that the Fed will change the characterization of its July rate cut from a mere mid-cycle adjustment to a more prolonged easing shift, especially in a context where external risks to the US economic outlook continue to grow as a result of tense US-China trade tensions.

Although we acknowledge a stretched spec positioning in Comex gold and overbought technical conditions, the firm break above the psychological level of $1,500 is likely to attract further momentum-based buyers. As the macro narrative for owning gold remains in place, we continue to see upside for gold in September, consistent with its friendly seasonality.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Against this backdrop, we expect GLDM to trade in a range of $14.20-$16.30 per share in the course of September, implying more upside risk than downside risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.