Charter Communications Is A Strong Buy

Charter is currently one of my top picks amongst Large-Cap Growth stocks.

Charter Communications has delivered a lot of alpha to investors since it emerged from bankruptcy back in 2009.

The Story

With its brand Spectrum, Charter delivers its services to 26 million customers in 41 states. It is the second-largest cable operator in the United States behind Comcast (CMCSA). Headquartered in Stamford CT. the company currently has a market cap of about $90b.

Charter increased in size significantly back on May 18, 2016, when it completed its acquisition of Time Warner Cable. It is now ranked at number 74 overall in size amongst the Fortune 500 list.

The turnaround in earnings has been very good under the current leadership of CEO, Thomas Rutledge. Rutledge served as an executive at Cablevision for many years before being brought on board by Paul Allen at Charter.

As you can see from the graph shown above, the company was losing $3.05 per share back in 2012. At the time the stock was trading between $56 and $83 per share.

Earnings finally went positive in 2016 at $0.95 per share. By this time, the stock had risen to $294 per share. In 2020 the company is expected to make a record $12.73 in earnings. The stock is now trading around $420 per share. This has been quite a turnaround.

If there is one thing that I have learned during my 22 years as a professional money manager and research analyst, it is this: Stocks and Indexes follow earnings. The correlation between earnings growth and stock price appreciation has been quite obvious with this stock.

The future of earnings will obviously play a big role in the future direction of this stock. We will take a look at those analyst’s expectation in a bit.

The Performance of the Stock.

First, let’s take a look at the past performance of the shares.

For those that were seeking alpha, the stock has delivered. Over the last five years, the shares have beat the returns of the market quite handily. Investors in Charter have received an annual average return of 21.8% per year during that time.

On the other hand, investors in the S&P 500 index (SPY) have had annual average returns of 8.3%.

Over the last three years, the stock has delivered an annual average return of 15.2% per year, while the market has returned an average of 11.9% per year. It should be noted that at the current time, Charter does not pay a dividend. But, with the growth in earnings that is taking place, it would not surprise me to see the initiation of a dividend at some point in the future.

The last twelve months have been very good to investors in the shares. The stock is up 37.5% during that time, while the market is up just 3.5%. Oh boy, can you spell A-L-P-H-A?

When I compare the one and the three-year performance of the stock vs. the other 5,336 stocks, ETFs, and Mutual Funds in my database, Charter earns a momentum grade of A-. I cannot compute a performance grade on the stock until it has a ten-year record. The shares will reach the milestone at the end of this year.

We have all heard that past performance is no indication of the future, but I always look at the past performance of the batter that is stepping up to the plate with the bases loaded. I would rather have a .310 hitter in the batter’s box as opposed to a .130 hitter.

The Current Valuation (or future prospects) for the Shares.

We now have to turn to analyst consensus estimates to do our best to determine the future potential for the shares.

With 2019 almost in the books, we now have to look at 2020 earnings estimates to produce our valuation. The company is expected to make $6.51 per share this year (2019). If they meet this expectation, earnings will increase 25% this year vs. last year.

But its next year’s estimates that I am now looking at. The consensus per share estimate for 2020 is currently $12.73 per share. This would represent 96% growth in earnings next year vs. this year. Not bad for a $90b company.

Furthermore, the current 5-year average growth earnings growth estimate for the company is 42.1% per share. I have pared that number way back in doing my valuation. Those numbers sound a bit optimistic to me. If they can meet those kinds of growth estimates, I will be very happy as a shareholder.

But, even with my pared down growth estimate, I still have a very lofty 5-year target price on the shares. My current 5-year price target is $839.56 per share. In my opinion, the shares could double over the next five years.

The Risk

There is obviously the usual risk in owning shares in a media company. There is recession, competitive, and execution risk. The company could come up well short of these analyst’s estimates.

My Current Recommendation

I currently have a STRONG BUY rating on the shares. My selection process takes into account performance (momentum) and valuation. As I have demonstrated previously, it has had very good performance and is currently a good value. I like a stock that has at least 80% or more upside potential over the next five years. At this time it has 100% upside potential which makes it a strong buy.

The stock is presently ranked at #22 overall in my database. I am currently long in the shares.

