Checking In With Acadia Healthcare, While Insurer Checks Out

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - In the timeframe since we last examined Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (Nasdaq: ACHC)'s problems, their stock price has, once again, regressed. Acadia's growth is still stunted, while their debt is still massive.

Now, Acadia faces unexpected liabilities potentially falling on their cash-strapped, debt-heavy balance sheet. These come in the form of a federal claim against Acadia and various families claiming to be victims of patient abuse. The abuses are alleged to have occurred at their (now-shuttered) Albuquerque, NM subsidiary: Desert Hills Hospital (a fictitious business name registered as a 'dba' for Youth and Family-Centered Services of New Mexico Inc.).

This is a stark realization for all involved parties.

The reality is also an additional blemish on the statements Acadia made in February at an Indio California zoning meeting. On February 6, 2019, attorney Samual Alhadeff claimed that his client, Acadia, has NEVER seen one of its facility's licenses revoked (See below). Desert Hills license was, indeed, canceled seven months prior and they were forcibly closed 37-days before Alhadeff's claim.

Source: City of Indio, CA (edited by author).

In July of 2018, Acadia leadership, as well as site-level leadership, was ordered via a letter to "hold" admissions at Desert Hills Hospital. The same letter notified Acadia that Desert Hills' license would cease to exist at the end of 2018.

Acadia was supposed to let their insurance company know, but the insurer: didn't get the memo.

ProAssurity Specialty Co., Inc. is claiming Acadia breached a contractual obligation in which they were given coverage for incidents of abuse, among other torts and damages. The named defendants include Acadia, the subsidiary entity, Acadia's former CEO Joey Jacobs, as well as various victims bringing claims of patient abuse.

Checking In On The Numbers

While Acadia thrives on "adjusted" EBITDA numbers -- these primarily come with the assumption (in Layman's terms) that there would be a buyout at the end of the day. However, as we saw last fall, a potential suitor has yet to materialize. So if you look at the raw, unadjusted numbers, heads may turn.

Acadia’s unadjusted EBITDA was $391 million for the first half of 2019.

Over the last three quarters (from a trailing-twelve standpoint), Acadia has watched its sustainable growth rate (retention rate/return on equity) decline at each reporting interval. Q4 2018's trailing twelve months saw a rate of -6.8%, Q1 2019's was -7.7%, and Q2 2019's came out at -8.3%.

Their Debt to (unadjusted) EBITDA ratio is a whopping 21.18. Acadia is experiencing an (again, unadjusted, and alarmingly abysmal) interest coverage ratio of 0.01 (see below). If adjusted, the (EBIT/Interest expense) metric sits at 2.00. Their unadjusted EBITDA interest coverage is 0.85, from a trailing twelve standpoint. For the adjusted interest coverage ratio, numbers are still below the par score of 3. All proportions and QOQ Delta comparisons with 2018 for Q1 and Q2 of 2019: can be seen here.

Q2 2019 TTM Interest Coverage Ratio. Source: Pitchbook Data.

Q2 2019 TTM EBITDA interest Coverage Calc. Source: Pitchbook Data.

New Mexico

Desert Hills Hospital. Source: ABQjournal.com

Circling back to New Mexico, we previously discussed these particular cases, many filed by the firm of Fadduol, Cluff, Hardy, & Conaway PC back in March 2019, according to KOB4 News.

To be specific, this lawsuit could mean Acadia will not have the cushion of liability insurance coverage--a key "warm blanket" for shareholders and a goldmine for ambulance chasers. The essential claims are seen below:

The letter is below:

Specifically, the complaint cites the policy which states (among other provisions) that:

Each insured shall notify us in writing, within thirty (30) days after the occurrence of any one or more of the following... ...Such insured’s license to practice the insured’s profession or otherwise, deliver social services of any type, is revoked, suspended, surrendered or limited in any respect ... ...If an insured fails to comply with any obligations under this policy, our commitments to such insured under this policy shall terminate, including any liability or responsibility to defend, prosecute, or continue any litigation. (Emphasis in original)...

The complaint further alleges:

...On or about June 28, 2019, ProAssurance learned that by letter dated July 2, 2018, the CYFD had imposed an Emergency Sanction on Familyworks, its licensee, in the form of an Admissions Hold pursuant to New Mexico Administrative Code Sections 7.20.11.10 and 8.26.5.29(G)(2) in order to “protect human health and/or safety.”

The Albuquerque Federal Courthouse. Source: Flickr.

What's Next?

Countless other claims are still pending around the country. This includes a lawsuit filed in federal court this week claiming that Acadia discharged a patient, Kevin W. Ryan, to a Georgia airport, only to neglect him.

Ryan, 35 (at the time of his death in September 2017), had PTSD stemming from nine deployments to combat zones in Iraq and Afghanistan. All of these tours occurred while Ryan served as a member of the 1st Batallion of the 75th Army Rangers. Ryan earned various medals and badges during his tenure of service.

The suit alleges that (two years ago) a physician at Texas' Red River Hospital directed Acadia staff to oversee and chaperone the 'suicidal' Ryan during his travels following discharge. Ryan was slated to be transferred into the custody of Georgia authorities, where he was facing criminal charges.

Contrary to physician orders, Ryan was allegedly abandoned at the Savannah, GA airport. He proceeded to his home, where he overdosed and died. His death was ruled a suicide.

Same Story, Different Day

Apparent understaffing and subpar staffing has haunted Acadia for a few years now. Resultant lawsuits have not died-down, by any means. If any regulatory body places scrutiny on Acadia's status or licensure, an easy out (of coverage), could be attainable. Thus, families and shareholders should be concerned with "pile-on" claims by insurers.

Some may recall that Sierra Tucson was placed on a provisional (probationary) license in 2015, only to regain it a few months later. Nonetheless, Elizabeth Breck, the school teacher missing since January, is still missing from Sierra Tucson.

Four days ago, Yahoo Finance published an algorithmic article. The piece was called "5 Factors That Make Acadia Healthcare Stock Look Unattractive." This account served to point out key pitfalls such as (for the first half of 2019) Acadia's EBIDTA margins. The EBITDA margins have declined 395 basis points year over year. The same report added that return on assets is down "140 basis points over the past four years (which) compares unfavorably with the industry average of 6.5%."

Also, this summary stated that the "expected EBITDA and EPS indicate a year-over-year decline of 35% and 2.2%, respectively, (calculated at the mid-point). The current guidance suggests earnings decline for the third year in a row."

Moreover, in their publicly traded lifetime, the total free cash flow nearly equals the net change in the ballooning long-term debt, which has plateaued since 2016.

With a plethora of allegations of patient abuse still flowing downstream, Acadia appears unchanged--although interest rates have remained favorable for their debt serviceability. Now, an insurer is saying they don't have to cover Acadia's backside, mostly due to the withheld information.

If this exposure worsens: this could be an expensive ending for Acadia.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have reached out to Acadia for comment and they have yet to return calls. ProAssurance's representative stated they do not comment on ongoing litigation.