Altria Is A Falling Knife

Uncertainty regarding the Philip Morris merger keeps me on the sidelines, but shares are certainly not a buy at this time.

These declines are justified, as I believe Altria has been a poor steward of capital in recent years.

Investment Thesis

Sin stocks are beloved by some investors, who claim these stocks can provide superior risk-adjusted returns and reliable downside protection in a bear market.

While sin stocks can certainly be profitable, betting against secular trends is dangerous. As Americans stray away from smoking tobacco due to health and social pressure, cigarette maker Altria Group (MO) has faced a drop-off in demand for its products. Still, Altria has been beloved by dividend investors for raising its dividend year after year in spite of declining product volumes.

But all industries are vulnerable to disruption, and Altria's is no different. The rise of noncombustible tobacco products blindsided Altria in the US smoking market. Shares have sold off sharply and now yield around 8%. While the high yield might be tempting, Altria is not a company I want in my portfolio given its current characteristics.

The stock trades far below its 200-day moving average, and the yield is suspiciously high. The company is on a debt-financed spending spree playing "catch-up" with savvier operators in the smokeless tobacco and cannabis spaces. I think long-term investors should avoid this name.

Dealing With Declining Volumes

Cigarette volumes in the US have been dropping off a cliff.

Source: Forbes

Adjusted for population growth, declines in cigarette volumes are even more worrisome. Considering smokeable products represent about 85% of Altria's operating income, the company can't sit on its hands. Altria's recipe for dealing with volume declines has been to raise prices. This strategy leads to growth in earnings per share, so long as price increases outpace declines in demand. The plan has worked profitably for years; this is because Altria was practically the only game in town for those addicted to smoking. With higher prices, Altria can sustain higher operating margins, and EPS has risen in almost a straight line.

Data by YCharts

Earnings growth like this is remarkable for a company operating in an industry with secular headwinds. The impressive streak of normalized EPS growth, combined with Altria's generous dividend payout ratio, had attracted a flock of dividend investors. These irrational market participants bid the valuation to beyond reasonable for a company in a dying industry:

Data by YCharts

If You Can't Beat 'Em, Join 'Em.

But markets have a funny way of being efficient. In a competitive society, no moat is impenetrable. Years of increasing margins is an invitation for competition.

Your margin is my opportunity. -Jeff Bezos aphorism

Smokeless tobacco has been a secular trend this past decade, and Altria was blindsided by it. Tech-like startup companies like Suorin and Juul (a spinoff of cannabis vape maker PAX) began marketing compelling products at affordable prices, taking market share in this emerging space.

Sure, Altria attempted to develop a market-leading product with its MarkTen line of electronic cigarettes but failed. Altria has since scrapped the brand due to obsolescence.

In 2014, Altria announced that it would acquire Green Smoke Inc., an electronic cigarette maker, for around $110 million in cash and $20 million in incentive payments. At the time, Green Smoke had sales of approximately $40 million, putting the deal at an EV/sales of about 3.0. This purchase turned out to be another waste of capital, as Altria discontinued the brand along with MarkTen in 2018.

When Altria invested $12.8 billion for a 35% stake in Juul, it was all but certain they had overpaid. That transaction valued Juul at $36.6 billion.

Altria valued Juul at 44% of their current market capitalization.

The added debt from the deal hurt Altria's balance sheet as leverage ballooned to 3 times normalized earnings. S&P downgraded Altria to BBB as a result, which will affect the income statement in the form of higher interest expense and limit Altria's flexibility moving forward.

There is no evidence the deal will be accretive in the short term. With sales of around $1.5 billion at the time, Juul's valuation was over 24x revenue. Considering Altria's interest rate on long-term debt is about 5%, even 100% operating margins would make this deal dilutive to earnings.

Bondholders were not initially happy with the deal either, as the price of credit default swaps skyrocketed.

Source: Bloomberg

Parallels to the Constellation Investment in Canopy Growth Corporation

In my most controversial article to date, I had expressed my doubts about the debt-financed deal where Constellation Brands (STZ) took a stake in Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC). I estimated that CGC was wildly overvalued. Since I published that article, both companies have underperformed the broad market:

Data by YCharts

I see many similarities between the Altria-Juul tie-up and the Constellation-Canopy tie-up.

The deals were debt-financed and almost certainly overvalued based on high EV/sales multiples.

In both cases, the buyer was an incumbent in an industry, worried about losing market share to an emerging disrupter.

The deals were for minority stakes, where the acquirer would influence the acquired company but not consolidate it.

I could make the same points regarding Altria's $1.8 billion investment in Cronos (CRON), albeit on a lesser scale.

I don't see how these debt-financed deals will be accretive to either Altria or Constellation in the long run. When selecting portfolio companies, I prefer disciplined capital allocators. Companies who chase the hottest trends by throwing billions of dollars at them during market tops aren't worthy of long-term investment.

Valuation

Despite its high dividend yield, Altria isn't cheap for a company whose industry is in secular decline.

Data by YCharts

Paying north of 10x TTM earnings for Altria may have made sense 10 years ago when they were the only game in town, but now there are sharks in the water. The tobacco industry as a whole is ripe for disruption, and Altria's market share among tobacco users is in a precarious position. With plenty of stocks trading at more attractive valuations with healthy uptrends, I struggle to justify an investment in MO based on valuation.

Trend

Data by YCharts

The stock has been a falling knife, and long-term trend indicators suggest the declines will continue. Altria stock trades well below its 200-day moving average and its 50-day moving average. The current price trend suggests intense selling pressure and continued downside.

If an investor craves exposure to this name, I think it would be prudent to wait for this wave of selling to finish. I would look for a sustained move above the 200-day moving average before buying.

Conclusion

The market has punished Altria's stock, but deservedly so, in my opinion. The leverage added to the balance sheet to chase the e-cigarette and cannabis trends has added a new element of risk to the company. The dividend yield is high for a reason. I don't rate the shares a sell due to uncertainty surrounding the potential Philip Morris Merger. But Altria is not a company I would hold in a long-term portfolio to drive future outperformance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.