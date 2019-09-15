Value's Return Will Energize The Bull

A major shift is underway on Wall Street with huge implications for retail investors. Value investing has returned to favor as asset managers dump high P/E growth stocks in favor of beaten-down corporate shares with superior fundamentals. As I’ll argue here, the return of the value-oriented investing approach will breathe new life into a bull market in desperate need of an energy boost.

If you look at the performance of the S&P 500 Index (SPX) over the past year, it’s easy to see why so many participants have been frustrated. The chart suggests that equities have made little net progress since 2018 and have drastically underperformed this year compared to the halcyon days of 2017. The directionless trend of many large cap stocks has meant that investors either embraced a momentum trading approach of chasing the high-flying growth stocks, or else they turned their attention to other assets like gold and bonds.

Source: BigCharts

After the most recent setback in the stock market, however, there has been a notable change in the market’s internal health. The multi-month liquidation of stocks in the energy and healthcare sectors appears to have finally run its course. This is supported by the collapse in the number of stocks from both groups making new 52-week lows on both major exchanges. This conclusion is further supported by the impressive rallies underway this month in both sectors. After months of almost daily selling pressure in these sectors, the broad market no longer has to worry about the threat of spillover weakness. Consequently, the SPX is now on the cusp of a new all-time high.

Yet an even more important development is now taking place. After lagging growth stocks all year, value stocks are finally making a long-awaited comeback. A recent example of just how much attention value stocks have commanded since the most recent market bottom is found in an article by CNBC’s Fred Imbert. He quoted research by Bespoke Investment Group which showed that Sept. 10 saw the worst daily performance of momentum stocks compared to value stocks since early 2013.

The resurgence of value in September at the expense of growth is illustrated in the following graph. Note especially the performance of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) compared with that of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) since late August. As you can see, the value ETF is on a rip-and-tear this month while momentum stocks have lagged conspicuously. This underscores the extent to which rotation is taking place as institutional investors prepare for what is likely to be the bull market’s next extended rally phase.

Source: BigCharts

The CNBC article further mentioned a fear shared by some strategists that the stock market could suffer another decline as a result of the rotation out of Wall Street’s high-flying growth names and into the more conservative value arena. Yet if we consider the implication of a return to a value-oriented stock selection approach, the opposite is likely to be the case. For when investors are consistently chasing momentum stocks, the market tends to be far more sensitive to unsettling news which can quickly result in increased volatility. By contrast, an emphasis on value means that investors are willing to ride out the periodic waves of bad news (e.g. the U.S.-China trade dispute) and instead focus on the long-term earnings prospects of the companies in their portfolios.

From a short-term technical perspective, there are two manifest indications that the major indices will soon establish an extended rising trend. The first piece of bullish supporting evidence is found in Wall Street’s most widely watched measure of market breadth, the NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line. In most cases, when the A-D line is vastly outperforming the benchmark S&P 500 Index, it’s only a matter of time before stocks catch up with the A-D line and break out to higher levels. The recent outperformance of the A-D line is extremely impressive.

Source: BigCharts

The other piece of supporting evidence that favors the bull increasing their control over the short-term market trend is found in my favorite measure of the demand for equities. I’m referring to the 4-week rate of change in the NYSE 52-week new highs and lows. This indicator has risen on a daily basis since the market confirmed a bottom late last month. I view the momentum of the new highs and lows to be a gauge of the stock market’s near-term path of least resistance. With the cumulative new highs-lows trending higher, the major indices should also follow suit in the coming weeks.

Source: BarChart

The return of interest in value stocks couldn’t have come at a better time. As the pivotal fourth quarter nears, a focus on value investing among both institutional and retail investors will inject new life into what had been a sluggish bull market in past months. Indeed, value’s return promises to energize the bull by putting the spotlight on the most worthy stocks from a fundamental perspective. Instead of chasing overvalued shares based solely on price momentum, investors seem to finally realize that low interest rates and strong corporate balance sheets are an argument in favor of holding stocks for the long term. Assuming investors fully embrace this mentality, the bull market will enter a more dynamic phase while its longevity is increased.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ). As discussed in a recent report, my research indicates that food retail stocks are among the top relative strength and earnings growth leaders of the broad market. I’m using a level slightly below the 34.20 level as a stop-loss for this trading position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.