Houthis Cut Saudi Oil Supply, Who Wins? Hint: Not E&P Oil Names. Fintech Firesale, And Goldman Spoils Apple

Sell on Saudi Oil Scare

There is a lot to unpack here. Forgive the geopolitics, but we need a bit of context...First of all, the Houthis have a major victory in attacking Saudi Oil infrastructure, probably and literally Pyrrhic. Clearly, the Saudis are playing it up by immediately announcing a 50% shutdown and initially floating the rumor that it will take weeks to get it all flowing. This is messaging for Europe to stop pussy-footing around with Iran or its Oil is going to cost a LOT more. Also, the message is unmistakable to Trump. The Iranians are just like the Taliban; not to be trusted. Just this week, Bolton walked out (IMO) because Trump was making noises about having a meeting with Rouhani. Fortunately, and unfortunately, the Taliban revealed its calumny by taking credit for a terrorist bombing (killing one US soldier) on the heels of what could have been a historic Camp David peace meeting. Trump promptly canceled the meeting and Bolton promptly canceled his role in the Trump administration; no doubt causing alarm in the House of Saud. I suspect that Bolton too was alarmed that Trump was undeterred by the fiasco of having such a meeting in the week before 9-11, with the very ruling group that was in cahoots with Al Qaeda, to look at Iran talks. Bolton felt he had to send a message. The Saudis want to keep the pressure on Iran, and they want to have the license to prosecute the war against the Yemen rebels with the utmost brutality. So they're not shy about the Houthis' successful drone raid.

Why Oil cut will fail

The Saudi gambit, if they make good on their threat to extend the cut in production for weeks, will fail. While the Houthis are playing with existential risk, the Saudis are risking their Aramco IPO and losing market share to the US. Already they are backing away from that position. In any case, the US should open its Strategic Oil Reserve immediately. The Oil Reserve was built because of the outdated notion of "Peak Oil" because of US tech and financial prowess the fracking process has made the US a net exporter of oil again, and we are the number one producer. The Oil Reserve is bloated, and if there is a spike in price, the US should quickly take advantage. The US is completing or just has completed a bunch of new pipeline capacity and can step into the breach right now. Europe and China have smaller reserves as well. Let me make it plain; I expect this whole situation to be trumped up. Yes, the Houthis made a major hit on Saudi infrastructure, but the Saudis have oil reserves too. They are going to tap those oil tanks and pump as much as they committed to if only out of fear for losing share to the US for naught.

So what to do?

First of all, DO NOT SELL oil companies out of long-term accounts. The majors like BP (NYSE:BP), Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) Chevron (NYSE:CVX), and even Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) are fantastic dividend payers, yielding 6.5%, 6.6%, 3.9%, and 4.8%, respectively. However, if you have oil E&P names in your trading account, you may want to lighten up or outright sell out positions. Oil names have been rising with this vaunted turn to "Value over Growth" along with the pop in the Russell 2000 that everyone is talking about. I am certain that growth category will reassert itself, and the better opportunity is in that sector. Perhaps the market rally continues with a broad spectrum that includes value, but tech names that have been punished will lead the charge. I suspect that the Saudi news will elicit short-covering and draw late momentum speculators tomorrow that will prove to be weak hands. If you are stuck in small-cap E&P and have a small loss or even a gain, no question you should be cutting your positions. Yes, they may go higher along with the rest of the market, if we get through the Fed meeting this week unscathed and the trade talks at the end of this month with positivity. So sell half, sell 1/4, but sell something into this spike. If you are in the oil services sector, emulate GE (NYSE:GE) (it sold a bunch of BHGE) and sell. After this news cycle dies down, I just don't see opportunities in oil for trades.

The real winners? The defense industry

The fate of the Houthis is uncertain, and maybe they survive the coming blowback or they win some form of self-rule or are totally crushed. No matter what, the overall stand-out winner is the defense industry. Think about it, yes the Iranians are funding the rebellion in Yemen; no doubt about that, but I doubt there was any super technology developed there that has Iranian origins. So a rag-tag rebellion got their hands on drones that any other rag-tag group can with some work and support do as much damage with. As exaggerated as the damage at Aramco I suspect was, this raid still is impressive, and alarmingly low-cost. Who might be the winners? While any one system won't provide all the protection, the one country that has had the most dealings with hostile drone incursions is Israel. So I bet the "Iron-Dome" will get a lot of orders, developed by Rafael Defense and Israel Aircraft; it is now sold through Raytheon (RTN), which sells SkyHunter and David's Sling as well (also developed with Rafael). Also, I have no idea if this is being looked at, but the best way (IMO) to hunt drones is with drones, so I think AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) and my favorite little defense company Kratos (NASDAQ:KTOS) should be looked at as well. This is a serious and alarming development, and I expect that defense dollars are already being adjusted as we speak to counter this threat. Keep your eyes peeled for defense companies, or tech companies working on this issue; the "Drone Wars" are coming.

Combing through the wreckage of Fintech

One area that took a hit is in the Fintech space. American Express (NYSE:AXP) - down 8%, Mastercard (NYSE:MA) - down 6%, Visa (NYSE:V) - down 5%, Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) - down 5%, and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) - down 12% are well-known names, and anyone wanting to speculate in them can make a great case to buy them this week. After all, the consumer is spending, and they are using these companies to spend. The area I want to focus on is trading and the exchanges. Partly with the news that Hong Kong went after the London Exchange and also because two specialized names in bond trading got hammered this week.

Tradeweb (TW) - TW was founded by the major US banks as a bond and equity trading platform. It recently IPO'd and promptly went straight up. Recall that this week corporate bond issuance soared to take advantage of the lower rates. With the turn in the 10-year, I suspect that any bond-related platform sold off as well. Also, as previously mentioned, growth names sold off, too. TW is a growth name. It is now down 20% from its all-time (and very recent) high, so that qualifies it as a name to accumulate. It is still 20% above its offer price, so who knows, it might go a bit lower, but I am excited that this name is within our range. Buy in stages; this is a slower-money spec. It offers a tiny dividend, so if you use dividends as your first filter for long-term investment accounts, you could salt it away for the long-term. Just realize that this is a small-cap, newly IPO'd name, so it can have wide swings. If you are going to retire soon, you may not want that kind of risk.

The next one of interest is a specialized bond trading platform as well - MarketAxess (MKTX). It was at 412 now, in the low 300s. Trading platform for bonds as per a recent article in Barron's: "the bond trading platform MarketAxess Holdings is growing earnings per share at a midteens rate and trades at 73 times forward earnings estimates." and "MKTX, which Barron’s singled out last week as an example of why straight momentum investing looks expensive, fell 19%, the worst performance in the S&P 500 index."

My take: MKTX is currently trading at 67 times earnings and closed the week out at $330 per share. At first blush, this still sounds pricey to me as a mid-teens grower. However, I suspect that growth is expected to accelerate as mechanized bond trading takes over more and more of this market. Perhaps MKTX has more room to the downside, but time is on its side. Bond trading is still done in large part by phone; only 30% is electronic. So with TW and MKTX, you have two huge market disrupters that have gone on sale. MKTX has a tiny dividend too, so if you have a young son or granddaughter and you have a trust set-up, a small position in these names, while on the risky side, could provide good growth for a bunch of years in the future. This is why the PE ratio is so high now. Buy a little now, and over time, buy on any further weakness. These are two great names that albeit had a "baby with the bathwater" situation, yet have a great long-term future. They might be fast money-trades, too.

The Exchanges took a hit last week too

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) down 9%, CBOE Global (NYSE:CBOE) down 11%, Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) down 5%, and Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) down 5%. Earlier this week, I went into why I like these names. We are having a lot of volatility; however, the VIX is falling, and I think that is why the CME and a bunch of the options and futures-related names are underperforming. I think a fast-money trader who is keeping an eye on the VIX can take advantage and go long CME and CBOE

In sum, I believe that specific areas of Fintech largely defined as technology intermediated financial transactions sold off for two reasons: 1) The newly discovered adoration of Value combined with a disdain for Growth, and 2) financial conditions, the fall in interest rates and the dive in the VIX. I believe that the VIX will stabilize at 12-12.5 and that the 10-year will hold at or stay just below 2%. This means that we have a window to buy select Fintech names that are on sale. Adoration for growth shall return.

Goldman spoils Apple

Last week, I talked up Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) because Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) debuted TV+ at low-ball subscription figure. To me, that meant that NFLX was the better service and should be bought. To my surprise, a Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) analyst saw fit to downgrade AAPL and lower its price target from $187 to $165, a 26% markdown. Let's leave aside the fact that AAPL was trading above $223 the day before, so this analyst is already off the mark. Let's also leave aside that this was largely an accounting exercise about margins and where the hit will be taken on the balance sheet, and blah, blah. AAPL is doing the exact right thing. Just because NFLX has a great service doesn't mean that AAPL should not get into this space.

AAPL TV+ doesn't have to be the best; it just has to be good. NFLX HAS to be the best. See the difference? Apple's growth strategy is to surround the iPhone with services, Apple Music, Apple Games, Apple TV+. This will create a moat around the iPhone so that no one will ever want to leave. I believe as do many is that the whole iPhone will be a subscription service like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime. Even if TV+ is a loss leader for now, this is great. This is what AAPL shareholders should want. Even the new iPhone introduction with its fantastic cameras and the iPhone S Pro with a special wide-angle 3rd lens feeds into bigger storage demand. Can you hear the ka-ching? There are many different ways to analyze stocks, but if you slavishly adhere to balance sheets and not to growth, you will lose. This goes for company executives (and why I hate for CFOs to become CEOs of tech companies; are you listening Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)? Ahem) and investors.

If this analyst serves to scare people out of AAPL all the way down to $165, it is a screaming buy. AAPL is a tech company that should be valued as a consumer services, or consumer products company, and if it was valued as such would be worth over $300. AAPL is a buy if it falls meaningfully under its current price.

I hope you enjoy the rest of your weekend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.