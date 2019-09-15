Further Earnings Decline Expected For TFS Financial

Due to our expectation of earnings decline we believe that TFSL will maintain its dividend next year instead of increasing it.

However, the expected increase in net interest income will most probably not be sufficient to counter the trend of rising non-interest expenses.

TFS Financial Corp (TFSL) is the holding company of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, whose business consists of originating and servicing residential real estate mortgage loans and accepting retail savings deposits. The company’s earnings have recently declined, and we expect them to continue to decline through FY20. Our expectation is attributable to a rise in non-interest based expense, which will negate the effect of slight improvement in net interest income on TFSL’s profits. Due to our expectation of a decline in earnings, we expect the company to pause its trend of increasing dividends in FY20.

Loan Growth Likely to Slow Down in FY20

We expect TFSL’s loan growth to begin slowing in FY20 as the overall economic slowdown in the country is likely to affect credit appetite in TFSL’s operating regions of Ohio and Florida. We expect loans to grow by only 1% in FY20, down from 3.6% in FY18 and 1.2% in the first nine months of FY19. Slower growth of assets will negatively affect TFSL’s bottom line. Due to fewer loan origination opportunities, we expect the growth of TFSL’s deposits and borrowings to also slow down. The table below gives our projections for TFSL’s balance sheet items.

Pause Expected in Declining Trend of Net Interest Margin

We expect the continuous decline in TFSL’s net interest margin (NIM) to take a breather in FY20 due to the cut in federal funds rate and the prospects of a further 25bps cut. We expect the rate cut to initially have a positive impact because the rate cut will give room to reduce cost of deposits. At the same time yields on fixed rate loans will experience a lagged effect of interest rate cut. Consequently, we expect yields to decline by 9bps in FY20, and cost of funds to dip by 10bps, leading to an increase in NIM of 1bps. The table below shows TFSL’s historical margins as well as our forecasts.

Earnings to Decline on the Back of Rising Non-Interest Expense

The expected stabilization of NIM and loan portfolio size will lead to a slight increase in net interest income in FY20. On the other hand, due to a tight labor market it is very likely that salaries, which make up a majority of non-interest expenses, will continue to rise. We expect the increase in non-interest expenses to negate the effect of slight increase in net interest income on the bottom line. Consequently, we expect TFSL’s earnings to decline in FY20 as the slight increase in net interest income will be unable to compensate for continued growth in non-interest based expenses. Further, we expect reversals of provisions for credit losses to continue to decline next year as they reach a natural end. Moreover, we expect non-interest based income to be mostly unchanged. Our earnings projections for TFSL are shown in the table below.

Dividends Unlikely to Increase Next Year

Due to our expectation of downwards trend in earnings, we expect TFSL to discontinue its practice of increasing dividends every year. We expect the company to maintain its dividend per share at $0.27 per quarter throughout FY20, taking the full year pay out to $1.08. Please note that TFSL pays dividends to minority shareholders only, which is why the dividend per share has been greater than earnings per share in the past. The payout ratio (as calculated by total dividends divided by net income) was at 44.1% in FY18, and is estimated to be 66.8% in FY19 and 71.6% in FY20.

Our dividend expectation of $1.08/share for FY20 implies forward dividend yield of 6.1%.

Historical P/B Multiple Shows TFSL is Currently Overvalued

Over the past six years TFSL has traded at an average price-to-book multiple of 2.48x, as shown in the table below.

Taking the average price-to-book ratio and multiplying it with our forecasted September 2020 book value per share of $6.5 gives us a target price of $16.2 for September 30, 2020. The table below shows the sensitivity of our target price to different levels of price-to-book multiples.

Conclusion: Potential Capital Depreciation Undermines High Dividend Yield

Our target price of $16.2 implies 8.6% downside from TFSL’s September 10, 2019 closing price. This downside, combined with dividend yield of 6.1%, gives a total return of negative 2.5%. Based on the total return we are adopting a neutral stance on TFSL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.