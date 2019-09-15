It's Finally Time To Invest In Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo will likely build a monopoly in Italy once the main political danger (Italexit) is out for the foreseeable future.

The best in class is the Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo, which could take advantage of a strict regulatory environment and expand its local business enormously in the years to come.

Nevertheless, the political and economic situation has been quickly improving in both countries and banks are still being closely monitored by the ECB.

Two months ago, I wrote an article about one of the biggest banks in Greece: Eurobank Ergasias (OTCPK:EGFEY), and discussed how investing in the Greek bank sector finally presented opportunities which greatly offset the intrinsic risks.

The main rationale was that the Greek bank had enough capital to implement a credible plan in order to quickly and substantially reduce its NPL load, allowing it to gain market share at the expense of its competitors. In other words, expand its business.

The same logic can be applied to the largest Italian bank: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCPK: OTCPK:ISNPY), hereafter ISP, especially now that the main political danger is rapidly fading.

In fact, a new center-left coalition is about to gain control in the Italian Parliament after the Northern League (the leading right-wing, anti-European party) decided to topple the government and push for snap elections with an opportunistic but unsuccessful move. Until last month, the Northern League had been dangerously leading all the polls and was on the right path to get the majority of the seats for future elections. But now its popularity has quickly eroded to such an extent that, according to the latest projections, if Italy went to the polls today, the populist party would be highly unlikely to gain many seats in parliament again.

As far as businesses are concerned, the concept is very simple: in a struggling industry, the best-in-class company will expand its market share and improve its business, which will quickly create a virtuous cycle.

ISP finds itself in an ideal position (even better than its Greek counterpart), thanks to its high profitability (P/E < 10, after bad loans provisions) and its relatively healthy balance sheet. Again, it doesn’t matter if it’s healthy in absolute terms: it’s sufficient to be better than its competitors!

Company overview

ISP is the biggest Italian bank, with around €820B of tangible assets and €45B of tangible equity.

It’s also an asset manager with more than €300B in AUM, as well as a remarkable insurer (the top life insurance group in Italy: see the picture below). That's despite the fact that - as Italian banks usually do - it sells life insurance policies that are included in its asset-management services as a package.

Source PWC’s Report

The first half of 2019 registered the best net income figure in over 10 years: €2.3B, mainly thanks to the reduction in provisions for bad loans, down to €923M from €1177M a year ago. Operating costs also decreased by more than 3% YoY.

As shown in the table below, NPLs are rapidly shrinking and so are the risk and costs associated with them.

Source: Company’s report

Currently, the net bad loans amount to €14B, or roughly 30% of ISP’s net tangible assets. At the moment, the stock is trading at just its net TA per share value, after discounting all the bad loans that are not covered yet. That is a considerable discount compared with other European banks.

The improved operating profitability allowed the company to progressively increase its dividend yield, up to the actual 9.5% - 10%, which represents an 80% payout. Such payout is likely to decrease in the next few years, thanks to lower operational costs and fewer bad loan provisions, as previously mentioned, making the dividend yield safer and safer.

ISP keeps on addressing its UTP (Unlikely to Pay) loans through securitization and a strategic partnership with the specialist Prelios.

Source: Company’s report

All the efforts deployed in the few last years will soon allow the Italian bank to emerge as the biggest financial operator in the Italian market, with a healthy balance sheet and an abundant capital to invest, while most of its competitors will still be struggling to comply with EU regulations and deadlines. This situation will likely bring about an expansion of the ISP business through strategic acquisitions at bargain prices. Within a few years, the Italian financial system could become a very concentrated oligopoly, with ISP owning the lion’s share.

Its dominant position will not be frowned upon by regulators. Instead, ISP’s competitive leverage will be well regarded, since the banking system needs the strongest possible operators.

Political and economic outlook

Europe is facing a difficult 2019, with its total GDP’s growth in decline YoY, due to fears of trade wars, Brexit and inverted yield curve in the US. Export is slowing down almost everywhere and the cumulative GDP growth in the eurozone will not reach 150 basis points by the end of the year.

In Italy things are even worse, with a virtually flat GDP YoY and with the country still paying a considerable premium for its political risk.

However, that risk is subsiding significantly, for it is evident that Italy will proactively collaborate with the European institutions in the foreseeable future. Moreover, the fundamentals are still strong: Italy is running a remarkable foreign trade surplus. Even this year, in May, the unemployment rate fell below 10% for the first time since 2012, and in general, the Italian population is proving, once again, to be resilient to political and macroeconomic turmoil.

European institutions will probably do their part to support Italy and the rest of Europe with renowned monetary incentives and fiscal easing, which is why now the future appears rosier than the global press has been reporting.

As far as ISP is concerned, the bank is already operating at a fast pace in a problematic environment. If the general situation improves, the benefits will be even greater for ISP.

Bottom Line

Very often, counterintuitive ideas work out well in the stock market and what is more counterintuitive than betting on the Italian (or Greek) bank sector right now?

Indeed, a closer look shows how the fundamentals of the Italian economy are still strong and how the recent developments significantly reduced the political risk in the country.

Consequently, it’s not far-fetched to contemplate an investment in the best-in-class Italian bank: Intesa Sanpaolo, a leader in:

Total loans (18% of the total Italian market) Deposits (18%) Asset management (21%) Life Insurance (20%)

The idea sounds even more interesting if we consider that ISP trades at a very low price, with its shares exchanged at less than 70% of their book value.

The stock offers a high dividend, currently at roughly 10% yield, and it appears quite sustainable, considering that ISP has been so successful in addressing its NPL load that the percentage of the provisions for bad loans have been declining by double digits YoY.

As usual, even though short-term issues could unexpectedly materialize, investors with a decent long-term view (five to seven years) will probably be well rewarded if they buy ISP today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ISNPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.