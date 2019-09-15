Why I Am Neutral On U.S. Steel

I have mixed feelings about U.S. Steel (X). The headwinds are substantial. On the one hand, the steel demand is expected to decelerate. Meanwhile, X’s management says that the company will be in investing mode over the next two years. I do not think that it makes sense given the weak demand for steel. On a positive note, the company’s debt level is healthy, and its dividend is safe. As a result, I am neutral on the stock.

X’s headwinds

I believe that the stiffest headwind for X is the decelerating demand outlook for steel. The World Steel Association believes that the global steel demand will reach 1,735 Mt in 2019, an increase of 1.3% over 2018. For 2020, the demand is projected to reach 1,752 Mt, or a 1.0% increase. In the developed countries, the “expected demand is expected to decelerate to 0.3% in 2019 and 0.7% in 2020”. The World Steel Association cites Trade War as the primary driver for the slowdown.

Another headwind for X is the weakening prices for the hot-rolled coil. The futures have dipped to $572/st for the October contracts while the December contracts also trade at $572/st. What is more, is that traders do not expect HRC prices to go above $600/st until Q4 2020.

Another aspect that I do not like much from X’s future derives from Kevin Bradley’s comment on the 2Q 2019 earnings conference call. He mentioned that:

Clearly we're going to be in investment mode here for the next couple of years. And that's going to put some pressure on free cash flow, but as you guys know the balance sheet is in great position to handle that. But we're not going to forecast EBITDA out over the long-term.

Given the weak demand for steel, I feel that the company should focus on piling up cash instead of investing it. I think that if the weak steel demand persists, the company will have plenty of opportunities for acquisitions. However, X needs to have the cash available to acquire other companies. Presently, the company has $651 million in cash and cash equivalents, down from $1 billion a year ago. I believe that it is time to reduce investments and raise cash.

On a positive note for X, the U.S. Department of Commerce issued preliminary antidumping duty determinations on fabricated structural steel from Canada, China, and Mexico. The anti-dumping duty may cause a decline in steel supply, which would translate in X’s ability to raise the prices on its products.

Another aspect that I like about X is the fact that management makes the correct decisions even though they may be unpopular. For instance, the company announced that it would lay off fewer than 200 workers temporarily following the decision to halt production at the Michigan facility. While it is unfortunate that workers will be unemployed temporarily, it is best to reduce expenses now. The strategy gives the company a fighting chance at surviving the current bear market in steel. If the company makes it through, these workers should be able to return to their positions as the market improves.

X’s operational performance

Besides looking at the future, I also look at the past. I must say that X’s recent operational performance is not exciting. My preferred method to delve into the company’s operational performance is the DuPont ROE analysis. The system gives you a holistic view in several areas, such as tax and interest burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and equity multiplier. I am showing the inputs and results in the following tables. The amounts are in 1000s unless ratios or otherwise noted.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

X’s ROE is positive and highly cyclical. Nonetheless, the ROE has been positive in each of the previous six quarters. Now, I want to discuss the drivers for the ROE, and I will tell you why I am not excited despite the positive ROE coefficient.

First, the tax burden ratio is highly volatile. However, on the positive side, the coefficient has never been less than 0.5. In 2Q 2019, the company recognized a one-time tax benefit of $7 million; hence, the tax burden ratio was above 1.0.

The interest burden metric is also volatile. However, over the past six quarters, the average has been 0.7. In other words, the interest expense is a small amount compared to EBIT.

The operating income margin is positive. However, it is low. I think that the company should focus on its managing expenses.

There is not much to write about the asset turnover ratio. Over the past six quarters, it has been stable hugging the 0.35 level.

Lastly, the equity multiplier is close to my line-in-the-sand mark at 3.0. On a positive note, it is trending down.

In brief, I am not excited about X’s recent operational performance, primarily due to the low operating income margin. I think that X should drastically reduce operating expenses and expand the margin.

Delving further into X’s long-term debt

In brief, I am not concerned about X’s long-term leverage after looking at the interest coverage ratio and the debt/equity ratio. The former tells me about the company’s ability to pay its creditors from the operating income. The later tells me about the company’s ability to access the bond market if it needs to raise funds.

On the interest coverage ratio side, the ratio has been as high as 7.1 in 3Q 2018. In 2Q 2019, the company posted an ICR of 2.82. Although it seems that the coefficient declined, I would not read much into it due to seasonality. Regarding the D/E ratio, the metric has been trending lower primarily driven by increasing shareholder equity. I think that going forward, X should be able to access the bond market and issue debt when the steel market conditions are more favorable. Perhaps, X could use the debt for acquisitions to consolidate or expand operations.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

X’s dividend is sustainable

Do not worry about X’s dividend, as it is safe. My favored metrics to analyze the dividend sustainability are the dividend coverage ratios calculated from the net income and the cash flow from operations. From the net income perspective, the company can fund the distributions with ease. From the cash flow from operations, the story is slightly different. Because the capital expenses are substantial, the company could not cover the dividend in three out of the six previous quarters. It is interesting to note that the capital expenditures have increased since 4Q 2018 compared to the first three quarters of 2018. Because the steel market is weak, I believe that X should reduce capital expenses substantially.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

My takeaway

The company has strong headwind as the demand for steel is expected to continue decelerating. On positive notes, the debt level is sustainable, and the dividend is safe. On the operational performance, I am not excited as the operating income margin is low. I think that X should focus on reducing operating and capital expenses. In brief, I am neutral on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions expressed herein are the author’s sole views, and they do not constitute investment advice in any form. Past performance may not be indicative of future performance. Always do your due diligence, and determine if the investments mentioned here suit your risk tolerance and objectives, your return objectives, and your personal constrains.