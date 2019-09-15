S&P 500: Still A Bull Trap

We warned that the S&P 500 sets up a bull trap in late July 2019. Subsequently, the broad-based U.S. index dropped almost 7% into early August. The market recovered since then and closed within 1% of the July highs. Therefore, it is reasonable to question our bearish stance at this point.

To recap briefly, many market participants called a breakout in the S&P 500 during late July and expected a strong rally. We took the contrarian stance and forecasted a "bull trap", which proved correct so far. The S&P 500 topped and sold off swiftly into early August. Its subsequent recovery has not reached the July highs at the time of this write-up.

(Source: U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)

The most important fundamental hard facts have not improved since late July. Instead, fundamental evidence continues to show signs of a slowdown. The chart above shows that real (inflation-adjusted) gross domestic product in the U.S. is rolling over. The slowing pattern has distinct similarities to the previous six to seven recessions. Real GDP rolled over before a swifter downside pace commenced. The same picture appears on the chart below, which presents a weakening labor market. Again, the nonfarm payroll dynamics show similarities to the periods that preceded recessions during the past decades.

(Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Unfortunately, the global macroeconomic picture is revealing weakening signals as well. The chart below shows that global PMIs are within a downside trend. Therefore, the extension of the current economic expansion is unlikely to be fueled by foreign trade. All in all, a weakening GDP, a weakening labor market, and a weakening global economy are signaling a recession. This happens at a point in time that records the longest expansionary cycle in U.S. history.

(Source: JP Morgan / tradingeconomics.com)

Equities tended to correct before the U.S. economy entered a recession historically. Moreover, we are going to know with a time lag if the economy contracts as GDP is a lagging indicator that is decomposed with last quarter's data. Therefore, we take behavioral and technical gauges into account to assess the equity market.

Most sentiment gauges continued their rebound from bearish readings during December 2018 into slightly positive territory. Some indicators reached even extreme measures over the past few weeks. Position readings confirm sentiment. Many bearish voices muted during the past few days or turned even outright bullish. The main reason is that the S&P 500 allegedly broke out above the same medium-term support that led to euphoric expectations in late July.

The technical picture contradicts the mainstream interpretation of a breakout that leads to another bull run. Therefore, it is in line with the macroeconomic data discussed above. The S&P 500 most likely recorded an impulsive decline from the July highs, which gets corrected by a choppy zigzag formation as we submit this article. The 2820-2940 trading range that trapped prices for the past few weeks was probably a triangle formation within the paramount zigzag pattern that started in early August. This implies that the S&P 500 is currently, as depicted by the black scenario in the chart below, within a corrective bounce. The second best interpretation is that the index coils in a wedge pattern, which started in late 2018. The wedge scenario is depicted in red and maturing. Momentum diverges, which indicates decreasing demand from investors to buy the rally. A final spike into an all-time high completes the wedge and the entire trend that started in December 2018. The technical setup discussed here signals an asymmetric risk/reward profile on the short side. Most often, U.S. equities experienced double-digit corrections during the economic recessions of the past century. The technical picture arrives at the same conclusion as both most probable patterns are often at the very end of paramount trends. The technical analysis gets invalidated if the S&P 500 crosses above 3132. Trading above that level implies that some other pattern unfolds.

(Source: Tradingview.com / Author)

The main takeaway is that macroeconomic and technical data continue to signal a correction for the S&P 500. Double-digit declines in equities have been the norm during previous recessions. The SPY ETF will track the S&P 500 correction almost perfectly if the case outlined here proves correct. A break below 2850 in the S&P 500 increases odds for a correction during the next few months. Nevertheless, it is important to keep in mind that market analysis relies on probabilities. The conclusions above get invalidated if the S&P 500 crosses above 3132.

Author's note: Please press the “Follow” button next to the profile above if you like our articles and would like to get notified as soon as new articles get published.

Disclosure: I am/we are short S&P 500 AND NASDAQ 100 DERIVATIVES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This idea has been shared with our clients on September 12th, 2019.