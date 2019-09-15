Flee The 'Casino' Market, Now Is The Time For Capital Preservation (Video)

SBTV spoke with David Stockman, the former Director of the Office of Management and Budget under President Ronald Reagan, about how the Federal Reserve's policies are sending the economy into a prosperity-extinguishing crisis. David Stockman is also the author of several books including his latest book Peak Trump: The Undrainable Swamp and the Fantasy of MAGA.
Discussed in this interview:
- 04:18 Real negative fed funds rate reflated Wall Street
- 08:18 Central banks controlled by unelected posse have run amok
- 11:44 About time we end the Fed?
- 20:07 Do deficits matter to the United States?
- 23:01 No empirical evidence to support Fed's 2% inflation target
- 26:51 How Greenspan started the Federal Reserve on the path to wealth destruction
- 33:31 When Nixon closed the gold window in 1971
- 37:23 How David Stockman would approach the fixing of the US economy
