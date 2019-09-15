Flee The 'Casino' Market, Now Is The Time For Capital Preservation (Video)

Centrally planned monetary policy does not work - it is leading us down the path of negative interest rates.

SBTV spoke with David Stockman, the former Director of the Office of Management and Budget under President Ronald Reagan, about how the Federal Reserve's policies are sending the economy into a prosperity-extinguishing crisis. David Stockman is also the author of several books including his latest book Peak Trump: The Undrainable Swamp and the Fantasy of MAGA.

Discussed in this interview:

04:18 Real negative fed funds rate reflated Wall Street

08:18 Central banks controlled by unelected posse have run amok

11:44 About time we end the Fed?

20:07 Do deficits matter to the United States?

23:01 No empirical evidence to support Fed's 2% inflation target

26:51 How Greenspan started the Federal Reserve on the path to wealth destruction

33:31 When Nixon closed the gold window in 1971

37:23 How David Stockman would approach the fixing of the US economy

