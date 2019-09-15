Acuity Brands: Short-Term Headwinds, Long-Term Gains

AYI is also an industry that is well placed for macro-growth, which will lead to an increased share price and EPS.

Investment Thesis

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) is facing short term headwinds, but this has provided an attractive entry point for a long-term investor. The firm knows its shares are undervalued, which has led to repurchases. The firm has a large amount of cash and debt facility, which allows it to offer shareholder friendly returns. The firm is also in an industry well-poised for macro-growth, which will lead to increase EPS and share price. The short-term headwinds of tariffs are actually positive for the company in the long term.

Catalysts

Repurchases

The company understands that its shares are undervalued, which is why it has an extensive repurchase program at the moment. The firm repurchased 400,000 shares for $49 million during the first 9 months of fiscal 2019. There are currently 4.8 million shares remaining under the current share repurchase program. At current prices that would be buying back $620 million more worth of shares. This is around 12% of its total shares, at the company’s current market cap of $5.1 billion.

Cash Flow

The company has a high cash pool of $334 million to execute towards growth strategies that are in-line with increasing returns to shareholders. An example of this is the ambitious repurchase program that the company is going after. This is due to net cash from operating activities being a strong $312 million in the first 9 months of the year.

In addition to this the firm has access to $795 million worth of borrowing as of May 31st 2019. This again highlights the ability for the company to execute towards growth strategies that are in-line with increasing returns for shareholders. There was also $350 million worth of senior unsecured notes that were due to mature in December 2019, which can now be refinanced using this money. This highlights, how the company is in a strong financial position.

This cash flow may be used in the form of acquisitions. An example of this was WhiteOptics LLC in the third quarter, an advanced optical components firm, although this is not expected to materially affect 2019 statements. Although it does highlight the potential for the firm to make material investments that can lead to increased price growth moving forward.

Long-Term Macro Growth

In the long-term AYI is in an industry where there is potential for macro growth. This is due to increased opportunities for construction in the long term as well as the ‘conversion of the installed base, which is enormous in size to more efficient and effective solutions.’ These two levers form a big part of the macro growth that will lead to increased revenue and EPS moving forward. The company is well placed to take advantage of these levers through it being a market leader in lighting solutions. It is also a technology leader in building automation with the Atrius platform. The CEO highlighted this fact about how the firm is ‘well-positioned to fully participate and lead these exciting and growing industries.’ The firm has made significant strides in the strategic and technology front. That has been a big positive for the company moving forward in the long term and will lead to increased revenue and profitability. Another positive for the firm is that its new product introductions have been well received by the market, with awards being won for innovation.

Restructuring

The firm is facing short-term pressure in the form of cost-inflation. A positive for the company was that the input cost of steel levelled off, however expenses such as imported electrical components, finished goods, freight and wages continue to rise. To address these short-term issues the firm has increased cost prices (however as discussed this has led to a reduction in customer demand), introduced product and freight cost reductions and taken further action to improve productivity. Although this will have the effect of lowering sales and revenue in the short term, this is actually positive for the company in the long term. The cost reductions and improvement in productivity will lead to reduced expenses and increase revenue in the long term.

The firm has reduced shipments in its retail channel and eliminated products that weren’t meeting its profitability hurdles. By removed these products that don’t meet the margin the company is going for, there are lower sales in the short term. However, in the long term this is margin accretive, operating profit dollars will be the same, but profits will be greater. This will lead to increased profitability for the firm. The firm has seen gross profit margins increase for the 3rd quarter in a row, and they are now above 40%.

Valuation

Graph Source: Acuity Brands Inc Morningstar

The short-term risks that the company are facing have led to an attractive valuation for a patient long term investor. The P/B is currently 2.73 which is lower than the company’s 5-year average of 4.95. The Price/Cash Flow ratio is currently 14.12, which is lower than the 5-year average of 24.26.

The P/E ratio is currently well below the average market multiple of 22.32. It is also well below its 5-year low of 28.83. The company is therefore an attractive investment to a long-term investor, who is able to see past the risks in the short term.

The firm has seen impressive growth figures that make the P/E look even more attractive. The EPS growth projected by analysts in 2019 is 9.22%, while in 2020 it is 6.03%. The firm has a Forward P/E of 12.56 based on an earnings projection of 10.28 in August 2020. In comparison to its 5 year average, this is incredibly low.

Al-Gore agrees with us, his fund owns 8% of the company, with a $460 million stake, although this is a position less than 5% of his overall fund.

Risks

Tariffs

The firm recently has been under pressure from increased tariffs that went up from 10% - 25% in May. There was talk of another potential tariff increase in the USA and Mexico, although the American administration backed away from these demands. The result however was greater volatility in the markets, which led to lower demand. The company has faced higher component costs and finished good prices, which have to be offset by the consumer. This resulted in many lighting companies including Acuity to implement a price increase in May. The result of this though has been decreased supply from consumers, which has put pressure on profitability in the short term.

Conclusion

AYI is facing short term pressure. These includes tariff pressure, cost-inflation and an uncertain political environment, which has led to the firm being more efficient and will turn a short-term problem into a long-term gain. The macro environment is very positive for the company due to increased construction and a trend towards more efficient and effective solutions though. The Forward P/E of 12.56 for the company is therefore a bargain, when you look at the company’s 5 year average of 28.83 and the overall market multiple of 22.32.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.