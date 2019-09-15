Buy Bellus Health Before It Hits The Nasdaq

Bellus Health could publish its Phase 1 results in the American Journal Of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine. The company remarked that Phase 2 studies with P2X3 - P2X2/3 antagonist gefapixant showed good results against chronic cough.

Bellus Health (OTCPK:BLUSF) could have its shares soon trading on the NASDAQ exchange. This is a very favourable announcement. As a result, we believe that market liquidity will increase, which may push the share price of Bellus up. We are positive on the stock. Another stock catalyst, which may enhance the company’s valuation, is the release of data from the Phase 2 clinical trial. However, notice that the study will most likely not be completed until April 30, 2020.

Business Model And Clinical Results

With shares trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, Bellus Health Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company.

As shown in the lines below, the company’s lead drug candidate BLU-5937 is a selective P2X3 inhibitor, for which Bellus is currently executing a Phase 2 trial for chronic cough.

According to the information given by the Clinical trials website, the study is expected to be completed around April 30, 2020. Besides, the company plans to initiate another Phase 2 trial in chronic pruritus.

Bellus Health could publish its Phase 1 results in the American Journal Of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine. The company remarked that Phase 2 studies with P2X3 - P2X2/3 antagonist gefapixant showed good results against chronic cough. However, the use of gefapixant was said to be associated with taste disturbance in 40% of the patients treated. As shown in the lines below, Bellus Health treated 90 patients with BLU-5937 and obtained positive data on safety and tolerance. Also, the company could report limited taste side-effects.

See below for further information on the most frequent adverse events obtained by BLU-5937. Notice that taste alteration was reported in 14 out of 72 subjects. Also, note that no complete taste loss was reported in any case.

Notice that the company needs to prove that BLU-5937 helps reduce cough frequency. The company could report favorable efficacy results for the preclinical stage and Phase 1. However, the market will wait to see Phase 2 clinical data. If pharma analysts appreciate the data to be obtained by Bellus Health, the company’s share price will most likely run.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2018, Bellus Health reported $53.3 million in total assets with $14.9 million in cash and $33 million in short-term investments. The total amount of liabilities is small. The asset/liability ratio equals 19x, which most pharma investors will appreciate. Also, it is favorable that the company does not report debt obligations.

As of December 31, 2018, the company reports contracts for R&D worth $6.7 million and trade along with other accrued liabilities worth $2.7 million. Given the total amount of cash owned by Bellus Health, the company’s contractual obligations don’t appear that worrying. See the table below for more details on the matter:

Cash Burn Rate

As of December 31, 2018, the company reported CFO of -$10.7 million, 2.3x more than that in 2017. Investors will expect the cash burn rate to increase in 2019 and 2020. Notice that the company plans to initiate a new Phase 2 clinical trial in chronic pruritus. With this in mind, the 2019 cash burn rate of $15 million could be reasonable. The image below offers further details on the cash flow statement:

Plans To Be Listed On The Nasdaq

Bellus Health plans to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol BLU. As shown in the image below, the company is currently organizing the sale of $9.9 million shares at $7.10.

Bellus expects to use the proceeds to finance the development of BLU-5937 to treat both chronic cough and chronic pruritus among other purposes. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

The company has not mentioned when it expects to run out of cash, which is not ideal. However, Bellus noted that it would require additional financing to develop clinical trials for chronic cough. Market participants must understand this fact. Keep in mind that if Bellus needs extra cash, it will have to sell equity. As a result, the share price may decline. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

“As a result, we cannot predict with any certainty all of the particular uses for the net proceeds or the amounts that we will spend on the uses set forth above.” Source: Prospectus “Based on our current plans, we will require additional capital to advance BLU-5937 through pivotal clinical trials for chronic cough and chronic itch, to advance development of any additional product candidates and to commercialize any of our product candidates if we receive regulatory approval.” Source: Prospectus

Liquidity May Increase - The Share Price Could Increase Too

After the new equity offering, Bellus Health will go from trading on the OTC Markets to trade on the NASDAQ. Savvy individuals will know very well what it means. Many more market participants will check the clinical research executed by Bellus Health. The liquidity in the market will most likely be higher than that a few years ago, and the demand for the share may increase too. As a result, the share price may increase.

See in the image below how the volume traded recently increased to 1.12 million shares. Also, in September, market participants pushed the share price from below $6.5 to more than $7.3. It seems clear that many market participants are expecting a good move in the share price as Bellus trades on the NASDAQ.

Recent Reverse Split And Prior Sale Of Equity

Let’s first note that the company executed a 1:3.6 reverse split in August. The shares were reduced from ~159.1 million to 44.2 million. In our view, in August, the company commenced preparing its NASDAQ filing. Note that investors are more willing to buy shares at more than $5 than shares at $2 or below. The company modified its equity structure to be more appealing for NASDAQ investors. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

With that said, let’s review at what price the company sold shares in the past. In December 2018, Bellus sold ~36.8 million shares at $0.95. Taking into account the 1:3.6 reverse split, Bellus sold shares at $3.4. Market participants need to take into account that the company enrolled the first patient for its Phase 2 clinical trial in July 2019. Without any product candidate at Phase 2 of development, Bellus could not sell shares at $7 like the company is doing right now. The lines below offer further details on the 2018 equity offering:

Competitors And Valuation

Owler notes that the following companies compete with Bellus:

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Let’s not compare Bellus with Pfizer Inc. as they don’t have the same size. As shown in the image below, CRTX, ADMS and ALEC show an enterprise value between $117 million and $727 million. These valuations look closer to what Bellus should have.

Cortexyme has one Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Alzheimer’s disease. The study will most likely be completed in 2022. Bellus’ pipeline is very similar to that of Cortexyme. However, the market opportunity for Alzheimer’s disease is larger than that of chronic cough. With this in mind, Bellus will most likely have a valuation below $494 million, which is the enterprise value of Cortexyme. The image below offers further details on Cortexyme’s clinical trials:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals has in its portfolio many products accepted by the FDA and product candidates at Phase 3 of development. As a result, we don’t believe that Bellus can be compared with Adamas. See below for more on the Adamas’ pipeline:

Alector has one product candidate at Phase 2 of development, two products at Phase 1 of development, and several products at a preclinical stage. It has an enterprise value of more than $700 million. Bellus, with only one product candidate at Phase 2 clinical trial, will most likely have an enterprise value below this mark. See Alector’s pipeline in the image below:

With all this information about competitors in mind, Bellus Health should have an enterprise value between $150 million and $450 million.

Currently, with 44.2 million shares outstanding, Bellus Health will have 9 million shares more after the most recent equity offering. The total amount of shares outstanding will be equal to 53.2 million. As of September 9, 2019, the share price is CAD 9.94, which is ~$7.55. Thus, the market capitalization is close to ~$401 million. Taking into account $14.9 million in cash, $33 million in short-term investments and $70 from the offering, the enterprise value of the company would be $283 million. In our view, the price is not expensive.

With that, once the shares commence trading on the NASDAQ exchange, the stock price could increase even more. In the most recent months, notice that traders have pushed the share price up:

Conclusion

Currently trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, Bellus could see an increase in its share price when the company hits the NASDAQ. The demand for the shares will most likely increase. As a result, with an enterprise value of $283 million, the total valuation could easily cross the $350 million mark. With this in mind, picking it up before it hits the NASDAQ is smart.

