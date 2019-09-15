Silver Weekly: Expect Some Buying On Dips Sooner Rather Than Later

As SIVR moves closer to the lower end of our trading range forecast at $17 per share, we believe that the balance of risks to prices is now skewed to the upside.

Investment case

Welcome to Orchid’s Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver our regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

SIVR has weakened further since we published our previous weekly update (Sept. 8, 2019), driven by a reduction in safe-haven demand after easing US-China trade tensions.

The magnitude of the selloff so far in September (-1%) is small compared with the stellar performance in August (+13%).

Although further downward pressure in SIVR cannot be ruled out in the near term, we expect some buying on the dips in the second half of the month.

Our macro view remains unchanged: we believe that macro uncertainty is due to persist and demand for convexity is likely to remain elevated, and as such, the market should remain under tension while market participants seek safety in their portfolios by owing haven assets like silver.

As SIVR moves closer to the lower end of our trading range forecast at $17.00 per share, we believe that the balance of risks to prices is now skewed to the upside.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to profiting over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculative funds slightly lifted their net long position in Comex silver in the week through Sept. 3, for a third week in a row.

Year to date, speculative funds have lifted remarkably their net long position in Comex silver, to the tune of 7,051 tonnes or 20% of open interest or 25% of global physical demand. This is the result of a combination of fresh buying (4,041 tonnes) and short-covering (3,011 tonnes).

The net spec length is now at 28% of OI, which is still significantly below its historical high of 61% of open interest.

Implications for SIVR: This therefore suggests that plenty of net long positions can be added to the market by year-end. In such a case, silver spot prices would move further higher, thereby boosting the performance of SIVR.

Investment positioning