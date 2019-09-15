Continued Upside Surprises In Store For Jinko Solar

While most US listed stocks have not performed well since last summer after trade tensions between the US and China escalated, the solar sector has bucked the overall market trend. One example is Jinko Solar (JKS) which has rallied over 55% in the past year compared to the S&P500's 3% gain in the same period. There's good reason for Jinko Solar's rally. Its business has been firing on all cylinders and earnings continued to surpass Wall Street expectations. Jinko Solar's Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $0.71 more than doubled analysts average estimates of $0.33 in EPS. Despite continued upward revisions of full year 2019 earnings estimates, Jinko Solar's guidance for the second half suggests Wall Street continues to be behind the curve in estimating the company's earnings power.

Second Quarter 2019 Hit And Misses

For the second quarter 2019, Jinko Solar reported non-GAAP earnings of $0.71 per share on revenues of $1.01 billion. Both figures beat Wall Street average estimates of $0.33 and $931.7 million respectively. Quarterly module shipments of 3386 MW also exceeded the 3300 MW high guidance range set in the company's Q1 2019 earnings report.

As I noted in my last JKS article, analysts average estimates continued to heavily estimate Jinko Solar's earnings leverage. Although average estimates did ultimately increase to $0.33 in EPS from just $0.25 at the time of my previous article, it was still way off the company's reported figures. The gross profit generated from its easily calculable core module business should have been enough for estimates to double which was why I stated “I have a hard time reconciling analysts estimates.”

Jinko Solar reported $166.6 million in Q2 gross profit which was very close to my $165 million estimate. While gross margin of 16.5% missed my 17% estimate, it was still far above the company's high end guidance range of 14-15%. Shipments did exceed my 3300 MW estimate because I did not want to over estimate shipments beyond the company's stated manufacturing capacity. Essentially the lower gross margin on higher shipments balanced out to reach a gross profit close to my estimate. This has been typical of Jinko Solar in quarters of high demand as it outsources production thus lowering margins to increase shipments.

However, the company missed my $0.93 EPS estimate by $0.22, or about $9.1 million at the net income line. This was in part due to $10.9 million in losses on interest rate swaps resulting from the decline in long term interest rates. In my opinion, this figure should have been excluded from non-GAAP figures since it's non-operating and could move in both directions with downside limits assuming a floor of 0% interest rates. If these financial instrument losses were excluded from non-GAAP results, non-GAAP EPS would have been $0.94.

Where my estimates did miss at the operational level was Jinko Solar's operating expenses which came in $13.7 million higher than I expected. While I did expect higher sales and marketing expenses due to shipping costs on higher shipments, the $8.2 million in sequential general and administrative expense increase was a surprise. I expected the added expenses from the company's new Sichuan facility to be a Q3 expense, but apparently pre-ramp costs took place in the second quarter.

Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Estimates

For the third quarter, Jinko Solar's gave a fairly wide 3.2-3.5 GW shipment range. As I noted in my previous JKS article, the company typically surpasses even its high end guidance range. In fact Jinko Solar typically ships more than its stated module manufacturing capacity. With its new Sichuan plant likely already in operation, annual production capacity reached 15 GW sometime in the third quarter. This equates to as high as 3.75 GW of potential shipments assuming the company sees enough demand. If Jinko Solar's Q3 shipments do fall within its guidance range, it would be a rare quarter of potential under utilization.

While history suggests Jinko Solar would likely exceed its high end 3.5 GW shipment guidance, the wide guidance range also suggests higher uncertainty. Most likely this is the result of delayed China installs which weren't expected to start until the last month of the third quarter. For this reason but also factoring into account management typically gives very conservative guidance, I believe a 3.5 GW shipment number for Q3 is entirely reasonable.

The more surprising part of Jinko Solar's guidance was for gross margin expansion to 18-20% from 16.5% in the second quarter. While I did note for continued second half margin expansion as a potential positive, I did not expect the company to guide margins to increase to as high as 20%. This margin expansion far exceeded cost side savings due to RMB depreciation in the quarter and thus suggests ASP expansion. In combination, Jinko Solar's shipment and revenue guidance implies Q3 ASPs to increase to $0.305 from $0.297 in Q2.

After President Trump imposed tariffs on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports on August 1st, the RMB depreciation vs the USD accelerated. In the past six weeks, the USD has appreciated against the RMB by over 3.5%. This widening gap has a positive gross margin impact as long as USD denominated ASPs remain fairly constant since Jinko Solar's costs are in RMB. The exact impact is hard for an outsider to estimate since we do not know the exact timing of the company's sales. We also don't know the exact geographic mix but if history holds the majority of Jinko Solar's sales should be in USD or currencies that closely mirror the USD such as the Euro and Japanese Yen.

For the third quarter, I expect Jinko Solar's module costs to decline very slightly by a little more than 1%. Some of the cost savings due to the RMB's depreciation should be absorbed by higher manufacturing costs for the company's higher efficiency mono-crystalline PERC modules that should comprise the majority of Q3 shipments. When paired with the company's implied ASPs, I expect gross margins to expand to 19.6% which is still within the company's guidance range. This vastly differs from my Q2 estimates for gross margin to far exceed the high end of Jinko Solar's guidance.

Other non-operating numbers should be a net negative for Jinko Solar but unlike the company's core module business, estimates for currency translation and financial instruments can't be accurately calculated without deep insight into the company's books. In my opinion it would be better for the company to move these line effects out of its non-GAAP results so investors can focus on its core operations.

Ironically I find US listed Chinese companies to be much more conservative when reporting non-GAAP results than US companies. In most cases, only share based compensation are excluded in non-GAAP results for most US listed Chinese companies. In contrast, very well known US companies I have recently written about have included non-recurring benefits while excluding what have been arguable recurring expenses in their non-GAAP results. Nevertheless the continued decline in long term interest rates will likely cause continued interest rate swap losses at magnitudes greater than currency gains due to the appreciation in the USD.

Q3 2019 Earnings Estimates

Module Shipments: 3.5 GW

Revenues: $1068 million

Gross Profit: $210 million

Gross Margin: 19.6%

Operating Expenses: $135 million

Operating Profit: $75 million

Net Interest Expense: $17 million

Misc Non-operating Loss: $10 million

Net Foreign Exchange Gain: $7 million

Tax (15%): $8 million

Affiliated Equity Loss: $5 million

Non-GAAP Net Income: $44 million

Diluted Share Count: 44 million

Non-GAAP EPS: $1.00

The above non-GAAP EPS only excludes shares based compensation and any mark to market gains/losses linked to the company's recent convertible bond issuance. Again my estimates are above current Wall Street average expectations of $0.79 in Q3 EPS. The estimates are closer this quarter since I have stayed entirely within the company's guidance. If non-operating losses don't exceed my rough estimates shown above, I believe there is still EPS upside since the shipment number I used is potentially 6-7% below the company's potential manufacturing capacity in the quarter.

Final Thoughts

While some may view improving operating metrics in the third quarter as cyclical, I believe it is different this time. Past cycles have caused Jinko Solar's gross margin to move up and down because of the following factors:

Module ASPs had not reached an absolute low. For most of the past decade, ASPs have been on a steady decline from as high as $4.50/watt in late 2008 to below $0.25/watt today. With ASPs close to an absolute low plus or minus 5 cents/watt depending on quality, industry margins should stay more relatively constant. Prior to recently, Jinko Solar was a high volume mainstream manufacturer of solar modules. This made the company more vulnerable to industry capacity corrections since its products offered little differential from most Chinese peers. System costs for solar have reached levels below grid parity in many major markets and thus no longer require government subsidies which varied by year or political party during past cycles.

Based on Jinko Solar's Q2 earnings presentation, all of the company's capacity will be higher efficiency PERC technology using mostly mono-crystalline cells by the end of 2019. This differentiates Jinko Solar from the vast majority of Chinese peers who are still based on multi-crystalline standard p-type cells that have evolved only slightly in the past decade.

This capacity shift moves Jinko Solar from a mainstream commodity producer to a high end premium supplier of solar modules. It is because of this product cycle upgrade that allowed Jinko Solar to guide for expanding margins and if my estimates are correct, rising ASPs. The improved quality of its products has also kept Jinko Solar among the top bankable solar brands and makes its brand as one of the top choices for system installers.

In addition, Jinko Solar expects to have 800 MW of n-type capacity in place before the end of this year. This will move the company into the ultra high end rivaling Sunpower (SPWR) which has 1200 MW of nameplate n-type capacity currently. The complete upgrade in production capacity should help Jinko Solar keep gross margin much higher than the low teens trend in recent years.

While JKS's stock has been erratic and has moved apparently disconnected from the markets and even its fundamentals at times, the company's earnings prospect have only improved. Current Wall Street estimates call for $2.62 in 2019 EPS which puts current valuations at under 8x P/E. In my opinion, Jinko Solar will likely surpass $3.00 in annual EPS barring some unforeseen domestic or global calamity. At potentially under 7x earnings, JKS is not expensive even if viewed as a commodity manufacturer especially when earnings should become less vulnerable to industry cycles compared to the past.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JKS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.