Arlington Asset Investment And A Buy

We see AI-C as a trading security and not for buy-and-hold investors.

We have a rare buy rating this week.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI) routinely has preferred shares within our overpriced or hold range. This is a rare opportunity. We currently own some shares of AI’s common stock. While AI carries a significant amount of risk, the current share price is low enough to be attractive. Shares recently closed at a 26% discount to our estimate of tangible book value per share.

AI-C (AI.PC) is an unusual share to see in the buy range.

The first thing we must highlight is that there is also a baby bond trading under the ticker (AIC). It is from the same company. We have a small position in it from last year, but we are NOT discussing AIC here. We are discussing AI-C.

How can you tell if you have the right one?

AIC has a coupon rate of 6.75% and makes payments for $.42 per share each quarter. AIC is a baby bond.

AI-C has a coupon rate of 8.25% and makes payments of $.57 per share each quarter. AI-C is a preferred share.

The risk rating is 5, so investors should beware.

This isn’t a pick for the buy-and-hold crowd.

Liquidity may be quite weak as well, so investors looking to trade the shares will want free trades in their accounts since they may find tiny batches available for execution. You don’t want to pay $4.95 in commissions to pick up 100 shares ($.05 per share). Paying the commission again on the way out would eat up another $.05 per share. Losing $.10 per share would make the trade less profitable. Some investors would look to get around this by planning a long-term investment, but we wouldn’t use shares with a risk rating of 5 for long-term choices.

There is one additional point we should highlight here. Our dividend accrual figures will show that dividend accrual is slightly over 100%. That happens because AI-C has an unusual schedule for ex-dividend dates. Their prior ex-dividend date was 5/30/2019, the next is 9/17/2019 per Charles Schwab. We’ve tracked the ex-dividend dates for AI-B (AI.PB), which is the other preferred share from Arlington Asset Investment Corp. This is the same pattern AI-B followed last year. It is unusual for quarterly ex-dividend dates to be spread out by more than 100 days, but it happens here.

Additional information

We do not see AI-C as being a good fit for a buy-and-hold investor. There is call protection on the calendar until 3/30/2024. That’s a nice amount of call protection and the worst-cash-to-call comes out to $12.87 per share. AI-C even has a floating rate that starts after call protection ends: 3-month LIBOR + 5.664%. However, we’d like to stress that we do not see this as a good long-term investment.

The primary reason for our buy rating is because the preferred share’s price recently came down materially. To better understand our price targets, we have a spreadsheet for subscribers:

At recent prices, we have AI-C being in our buy range by $0.23. Prices would have to go up by $0.23 for us to see AI-C as a hold. If shares were to go all the way up to $23.51, we would see them as being overpriced.

Preferred share returns

The returns come to preferred share investors in two ways:

Dividends paid on a regular basis Capital gains when they sell the shares at a profit

If you bought and sold a series of preferred stock, all that will matter at the end of the day is the total return achieved on the position. After a position is ended, it is possible to know precisely what the values are by answering the following two questions:

What is the difference between the starting value and the ending value? How long did it take to get there?

Preferred shares have the advantage of allowing the patient investor to benefit from both dividends and capital gains. Preferred shares, like every other investment, are vehicles for turning your initial capital investment into a profitable investment with the best total return. Preferred stocks are particularly appealing because they routinely sport a high dividend and a relatively stable price.

REITs, our niche, are even more interesting because their dividends rates are higher than most, making it easier to turn your initial investment into a higher total return.

Our goal is to increase your total return in three ways:

Help you find the best entry points. Help you find the best/safest opportunities for steady long-term income. For investors interested in trading, the best exit price.

Each week, for subscribers to The REIT Forum, we break-down the prices of each of the preferred shares we follow. There are four price ranges:

Strong buy Buy Hold Sell

Each week we give my readers all four price ranges for all the preferred shares we follow.

Final caution

Liquidity is really terrible. Sometimes shares are worth trading if investors are willing to utilize the poor liquidity to their advantage. That means they have to set low-ball limit-buy orders and they need to be comfortable setting high limit-sell orders and then just waiting. It can be even a couple of months for that to execute.

In the meantime, AI-C offers an attractive yield for investors who are willing to trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AI, AIC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.